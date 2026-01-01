data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Annual Scholarship Fund Drive
Engage alumni and community donors with a custom donation page dedicated to funding student scholarships, making it easy to showcase impact and steward gifts fee-free.
Faculty Research Fellowship Support
Offer supporters an easy way to sign up for monthly contributions to sustain faculty research projects, guaranteeing consistent funding and bolstering grant matching.
Alumni Challenge Peer-to-Peer Campaign
Empower alumni to create personal fundraising pages and compete in giving challenges, driving department pride and expanding your donor base through social sharing.
Annual Department Gala Tickets
Sell tickets for your end-of-year gala or guest speaker series online, track RSVPs, seating, and meal preferences seamlessly to maximize attendance and impact.
Student Art Capstone Silent Auction
Showcase capstone projects with a fee-free silent auction, letting art enthusiasts bid online while generating funds for student exhibitions and future initiatives.
Academic Department Merch Store
Offer branded apparel, mugs, and notebooks to alumni, students, and staff through an online store, boosting department visibility while raising funds for program enhancements.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🖥️ 10 research-grade laptops
so students can analyze data anywhere, anytime
🔬 Advanced lab reagents for 5 modules
so students get hands-on experience with real experiments
📚 150 textbooks and e-books
so every student has the resources they need to succeed
🥽 Upgraded lab safety gear
so students learn in a secure, professional environment
✈️ Travel grants for 5 student conferences
so budding researchers can share their work globally
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Academic Departments
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Academic Departments
🎓 Virtual Trivia Marathon
Host weekly online department trivia nights with ticketed entry and team sponsorships to engage alumni and raise funds all summer long.
🌞 Alumni Summer Picnic
Invite alumni for a campus picnic with food trucks, games, and a silent auction—perfect for reconnecting and securing summer donations.
📚 Expert Webinar Series
Offer bi-weekly faculty-led webinars on hot research topics; participants donate to register and get exclusive Q&A access.
🧪 Virtual Lab Tour Live
Stream behind-the-scenes lab tours with faculty hosts, include live donation prompts and donor shout-outs to boost engagement.
🌿 Campus Garden Harvest Fest
Sell student-grown produce and host mini-workshops in the campus garden, directing proceeds to departmental research grants.
📖 Summer Reading Relay
Supporters pledge per book or chapter read, track progress online with a leaderboard, driving friendly competition and funds.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Academic Departments fundraising ideas
Top grants for Academic Departments in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide
The 2023 EE Local Grant Program issued 10 Notices of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) nationally, one in each of EPA's ten Regions; the 2023 Environmental Education grant competition closed on November 8, 2023.
Fulbright-Hays Faculty Research Abroad (FRA) Program
U.S. Department of Education
Not specified
Open grant for Institutions of Higher Education (IHEs) and Individuals.
Education Grants
Pasadena Community Foundation
$395,000 total
PCF's 2025 Education Grants support 11 local nonprofits focused on student success.
Institutional Challenge Grant
William T. Grant Foundation
Not specified
Funding opportunity with deadlines on May 15, 2025, and September 15, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Academic Departments in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program.
EY
Sponsors academic programs and career development events at business schools.
PNC Financial Services
Sponsors academic programs and career development events at business schools.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Sponsors academic programs and career development events at business schools.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Academic Departments? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for academic departments! We have no platform fees or processing fees, so every dollar raised goes straight to your cause. Our platform is supported by optional tips from donors who want to help keep Zeffy free for everyone. There’s no catch, just more funds for your mission.
Can Academic Departments use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Academic departments can use Zeffy to collect donations—from alumni gifts to event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donation programs—all without any fees. Every donation remains intact to support your educational goals.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Academic Departments run with Zeffy?
Academic departments can launch a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it's peer-to-peer fundraisers, selling event tickets, or setting up recurring donation programs for ongoing support, Zeffy facilitates it all to help you meet your fundraising objectives without the stress of extra costs.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Academic Departments?
Zeffy is the most suitable platform for academic departments because it's truly 100% free, with no hidden platform or processing fees. Unlike other platforms that might take a cut of your funds, Zeffy ensures that all the money raised goes directly to your educational programs and projects, helping you build trust with your supporters.