Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Academic Departments? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for academic departments! We have no platform fees or processing fees, so every dollar raised goes straight to your cause. Our platform is supported by optional tips from donors who want to help keep Zeffy free for everyone. There’s no catch, just more funds for your mission.

Can Academic Departments use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Academic departments can use Zeffy to collect donations—from alumni gifts to event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donation programs—all without any fees. Every donation remains intact to support your educational goals.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Academic Departments run with Zeffy?

Academic departments can launch a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it's peer-to-peer fundraisers, selling event tickets, or setting up recurring donation programs for ongoing support, Zeffy facilitates it all to help you meet your fundraising objectives without the stress of extra costs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Academic Departments?

Zeffy is the most suitable platform for academic departments because it's truly 100% free, with no hidden platform or processing fees. Unlike other platforms that might take a cut of your funds, Zeffy ensures that all the money raised goes directly to your educational programs and projects, helping you build trust with your supporters.