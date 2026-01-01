Zero-fee fundraising for Financial Literacy Programs

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Sustain the Scholars Fund
Build a steady stream of support by inviting donors to sponsor student access with monthly gifts—ensuring your financial literacy classes run year-round without gaps.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Financial Bootcamp Ticketed Workshop
Sell tickets to hands-on workshops where participants learn budgeting, investing, and credit management—covering costs and raising funds in one step.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Peer Sponsors: Student Challenge
Empower students to create personal fundraising pages and challenge their networks to back their financial literacy journey—amplifying reach through peer networks.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Textbook & Toolkit Online Store
Offer branded workbooks, budgeting templates, and financial planning tools in an online store—turning educational resources into a revenue stream.
data-usecase-cta="store"
data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Community Impact Giving Drive
Create a custom donation form for a targeted campaign—whether it’s funding a new literacy lab or sponsoring under-resourced neighborhoods.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="membership"
VIP Mentor Membership Program
Launch a membership tier granting exclusive webinars, one-on-one coaching sessions, and early access to new courses—cultivating committed supporters.
data-usecase-cta="membership"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏫 10 community budgeting workshops
Equipping local families with practical expense-tracking skills
📚 250 financial literacy workbooks
Ensuring every learner gets their own guide to smart money management
💻 30 online course licenses
Unlocking 24/7 access to interactive financial education
🤝 100 one-on-one coaching sessions
Providing personalized support to help participants tackle debt
🏠 5 homebuyer readiness bootcamps
Paving the way for first-time homeowners to build stability
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Financial Literacy Programs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Financial Literacy Programs
🍔 Budget BBQ Bash
Sell tickets to a summer cookout with fun budgeting booths, grilling demos, and raffle prizes—raising funds while teaching money-smarts.
💻 Virtual Savings Sprint
A 30-day online challenge where participants track savings goals, share progress, and secure peer-to-peer donations to fuel your financial literacy programs.
🏖️ Beachside Finance Fair
Host a weekend fair at the beach with sponsor booths, money games, snack sales, and expert mini-lessons—perfect for community fun and fundraising.
☀️ Sunrise Money Yoga
Host early-morning yoga in the park followed by a quick budgeting workshop—participants pay per session to support your literacy programs.
🏃 Summer Savings Fun Run
Organize a 5K fun run/walk where each mile hits a money-saving tip station—entry fees and sponsorship funds boost your financial education efforts.
📱 Social Summer Savings Challenge
Run a social media campaign of daily money tips and mini-challenges—participants donate to unlock community milestones and spread awareness.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Financial Literacy Programs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Financial Literacy Programs in 2025
General Grant Program
FINRA Investor Education Foundation
$50,000–$100,000
Funds research to help people make sound financial decisions throughout life; applications accepted anytime.
CalMoneySmart Grant Program
California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation
Up to $200,000
Provides grants to nonprofit organizations for financial education and empowerment programs; the next application cycle is expected to open in early 2026.
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.
USC Good Neighbors Grant Program
University of Southern California
Not specified
Supports community programs, with the 2025-2026 application opening February 26, 2025, and closing March 24, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Financial Literacy Programs in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Lincoln Financial Foundation
Provides funding to promote financial security in financial wellness, youth education, and critical human services programs.
My Money Workshop
My Money Workshop is a financial literacy 501 (c) 3 organization that offers our participants actionable steps for a better tomorrow
Savvy Ladies
Savvy Ladies partners with businesses, corporations to advance supporting women's financial literacy thru its free Helpline & programming.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Financial Literacy Programs? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Financial Literacy Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who choose to support our mission of helping financial literacy organizations keep every dollar they raise.
Can Financial Literacy Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Financial Literacy Programs can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations without paying any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to supporting your vital educational mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Financial Literacy Programs run with Zeffy?
Financial Literacy Programs can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Set up peer-to-peer fundraisers to engage your community, sell tickets for educational seminars or events, or establish a recurring donation program to ensure ongoing support. Zeffy is flexible to meet your campaign needs.
What's the best fundraising platform for Financial Literacy Programs?
Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Financial Literacy Programs because it's truly 100% fee-free. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but still charge you processing fees, Zeffy puts all the funds directly into your hands, allowing more resources to go into your financial literacy initiatives.