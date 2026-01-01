Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Financial Literacy Programs? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Financial Literacy Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who choose to support our mission of helping financial literacy organizations keep every dollar they raise.

Can Financial Literacy Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Financial Literacy Programs can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations without paying any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to supporting your vital educational mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Financial Literacy Programs run with Zeffy?

Financial Literacy Programs can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Set up peer-to-peer fundraisers to engage your community, sell tickets for educational seminars or events, or establish a recurring donation program to ensure ongoing support. Zeffy is flexible to meet your campaign needs.

What's the best fundraising platform for Financial Literacy Programs?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Financial Literacy Programs because it's truly 100% fee-free. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but still charge you processing fees, Zeffy puts all the funds directly into your hands, allowing more resources to go into your financial literacy initiatives.