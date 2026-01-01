Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Mentoring Organizations? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for mentoring organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Mentoring Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Mentoring organizations can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your mission and community.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Mentoring Organizations run with Zeffy?

Mentoring organizations can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has got you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Mentoring Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for mentoring organizations. While other platforms claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your programs and initiatives — exactly where it belongs.