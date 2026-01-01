Zero-fee fundraising for Mentoring Organizations

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Launch the Sponsor-a-Scholar Program
Recruit monthly sponsors to provide consistent one-on-one mentoring support, leveraging automated payments for steady funding.
Host the Annual Mentors’ Gala
Sell tickets to a signature dinner and awards night that celebrates mentors, drives major gifts, and builds community connections.
Kick Off the Walk & Fundraise Challenge
Engage mentees, mentors, and supporters in a peer-to-peer walking event where every step turns into a donation for your program.
Launch the Back-to-School Toolkit Drive
Collect funds to purchase backpacks and school supplies for mentees, all managed through a simple, branded donation form.
Sell Raffle Tickets for a Dream Mentorship Trip
Generate excitement and revenue by offering a chance to win a special outing or retreat while supporting youth mentoring services.
Host a Silent Auction for Mentee Success
Gather donated items or experiences and let guests bid online or at events to raise critical funds for scholarships and training.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🧑🏫 100 one-hour mentoring sessions
So every young person receives consistent, life-changing guidance
🛡️ 50 mentor background screenings
Ensuring safe, trustworthy matches for every mentee
🚍 250 rides to mentoring meetups
Removing transportation barriers so no session is missed
🎓 10 career exploration workshops
Equipping teens with real-world skills and confidence
🎒 50 essential learning kits
Providing tools and resources that spark academic success
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Mentoring Organizations
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Mentoring Organizations
🏖️ Beachside Mentor Dash
Family-friendly beach 5K where mentors and mentees run together, raising sponsor gifts per mile to grow mentoring programs.
🍦 Mentor & Mingle Ice Cream Social
Free ice cream event bringing mentors, mentees, and donors together with donation jars and sponsorships boosting summer engagement.
📸 #SnapMentor Photo Challenge
Online week-long contest where participants share mentor–mentee photos, gathering likes and donations per share to fund new matches.
🥤 Virtual Lemonade Stand Campaign
Supporters host home-based lemonade stands, share livestreams for donations, and pledge per glass sold to support mentor training.
🚲 Pedal for Purpose Bike Rally
Community bike ride with team fundraising pages; sponsors donate per mile, promoting healthy fun and mentor program support.
🎨 Community Mural Mentorship Day
Local artists and mentor pairs paint a mural live, with donor tiers and brick dedications celebrating the impact of mentoring.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Mentoring Organizations fundraising ideas
Top grants for Mentoring Organizations in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.
Youth Mentoring Grant
U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP)
$104 million in FY24
Provides funds for mentoring organizations to support and expand quality mentoring efforts serving youth facing risk.
Mentoring Grants
William T. Grant Foundation
Up to $60,000 for mentoring doctoral students and $110,000 for mentoring postdoctoral fellows
Designed to support Black or African American, Indigenous, Latinx, and/or Asian or Pacific Islander American junior researchers.
OJJDP National Mentoring Programs
Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention
Not specified
Seeks to fund national mentoring organizations to enhance and expand mentoring services for children and youth who are at risk or high risk for juvenile delinquency, victimization, and juvenile justice system involvement.
Top companies that donate to Mentoring Organizations in 2025
Walmart
Supports various nonprofits, including those focused on community and education, through local grants and programs like Spark Good.
EY
A lead sponsor of the National Mentoring Summit, supporting MENTOR's efforts to connect youth with quality mentoring relationships through their corporate responsibility initiatives.
DPR Construction
A national sponsor of the ACE Mentor Program, supporting students pursuing careers in architecture, engineering, and construction through mentoring.
PEAK Chicago
Seeks corporate sponsors to mentor youth and fund educational programs, directly supporting youth development.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Mentoring Organizations? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for mentoring organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!
Can Mentoring Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Mentoring organizations can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your mission and community.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Mentoring Organizations run with Zeffy?
Mentoring organizations can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has got you covered.
What's the best fundraising platform for Mentoring Organizations?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for mentoring organizations. While other platforms claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your programs and initiatives — exactly where it belongs.