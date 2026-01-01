Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for High Schools? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for high schools. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no fine print. We sustain our zero-fee model through optional tips from donors who want to support our mission of keeping fundraising free for schools. That's all there is to it, no catch!

Can High Schools use Zeffy to collect school donations?

Absolutely! High schools can use Zeffy to collect school donations, alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving - all without any fees. Every dollar you raise goes directly to enriching your school's programs and supporting your students.

What types of fundraising campaigns can High Schools run with Zeffy?

High schools can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers with students and parents, sell tickets for school events, and establish recurring donations for ongoing support. Whether it's for sports teams, arts programs, or classroom supplies, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for High Schools?

Zeffy is the best choice for high schools seeking a 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike others that might sneak in fees, Zeffy is truly zero-fee. This ensures that all the funds you raise go directly to supporting educational initiatives and student programs, enhancing trust with your donors.