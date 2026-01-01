Zero-fee fundraising for Educational Foundations

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Back-to-School Supply Drive
Collect donations to stock classrooms with pencils, notebooks, and backpacks—100% fee-free and easy to share with parents and community partners.
Alumni Giving Circle
Invite alumni to support current students with monthly gifts that build a sustainable endowment for scholarships and programs—no platform fees ever.
Run the Campus 5K Fundraiser
Engage students, families, and community members to raise funds per mile or per runner using personalized peer-to-peer pages that drive friendly competition.
Annual Scholarship Gala
Sell tickets for your gala dinner or awards night, manage seating and guests, and collect donor info seamlessly without any transaction fees.
Scholarship Silent Auction
Host an online silent auction featuring donated items or experiences, allowing supporters to bid competitively and boost your scholarship fund.
Spirit Wear Online Shop
Sell branded apparel and school merchandise online to raise funds for student activities and boost school pride—100% of proceeds go back to your programs.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎒 50 backpacks with school supplies
so every student starts the year ready to learn
📚 125 new library books
igniting imaginations and building literacy across grades
🧑🏫 Professional development for 10 teachers
empowering educators with cutting-edge teaching strategies
📊 30 hands-on STEM kits
fueling curiosity with practical science and math exploration
💻 10 Chromebooks for students
closing the digital divide for homework and remote learning
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Educational Foundations
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Educational Foundations
📚 Summer Reading Relay
Supporters sponsor student reading goals over 8 weeks. Each page read triggers matching gifts, boosting literacy resources.
🎨 Art Auction for Education
Bid on student and local artist creations in an online auction. All proceeds fund classroom supplies and art programs.
🏃 Run4Scholars 5K
Join a community 5K run/walk in summer. Entry fees and sponsorships power scholarship funds for summer learning.
🍦 Scoops for Scholars Social
Host a neighborhood ice cream social. Ticket sales and toppings bar donations support student enrichment programs.
🚴 Pedal for Progress Ride
Cyclists gather for a charity ride. Pledge per mile raises funds for STEM labs and hands-on learning tools.
🎥 Summer SkillStream Marathon
Teachers livestream quick summer skill lessons. Viewers donate to unlock hours, funding virtual tutoring programs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Educational Foundations fundraising ideas
Top grants for Educational Foundations in 2025
Research Grants on Reducing Inequality
William T. Grant Foundation
Not specified
Funds research studies to build, test, or increase understanding of programs, policies, or practices to reduce inequality in youth outcomes, with a deadline of August 6, 2025.
Large Research Grants
The Spencer Foundation
Not specified
Supports research on education, with full proposals due September 30, 2025.
RFPs (Opening September 2025)
William Penn Foundation
Not specified
Supports projects aligned with the foundation's objectives, with an RFP opening in September 2025 and a deadline in October 2025.
Individuals Who Are Deaf or Hard of Hearing (84.129Q)
U.S. Department of Education
$150,000
Supports programs for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, with the status being Open.
Top companies that donate to Educational Foundations in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program.
Curriculum Associates
Offers corporate grants to fund current or new programs for schools or districts.
Intel
As a sponsor of the AFCEA Educational Foundation, Intel supports STEM education through scholarships and programs.
Leaders
As a corporate charter sponsor of the Leaders Education Foundation, Leaders provides support to educators and students.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Educational Foundations? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Educational Foundations! You won't face platform fees, processing fees, or any hidden charges. Our model is supported by optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help organizations like yours retain every dollar you raise. No catch, just more funds for your mission.
Can Educational Foundations use Zeffy to collect specific types of donations?
Absolutely! Educational Foundations can use Zeffy to collect general donations, tithes, alumni gifts, and more. You can also sell event tickets and set up recurring donations, all without any fees. This ensures every dollar supports your cause directly.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Educational Foundations run with Zeffy?
Educational Foundations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. These include peer-to-peer fundraisers where members raise money collaboratively, ticketed events for engaging your community, and recurring donation campaigns for sustained support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy can help.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Educational Foundations?
Zeffy is the best platform for Educational Foundations because it's the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. While other platforms may have hidden costs or processing fees, Zeffy ensures that your donations are untouched by fees, allowing more funds to reach your mission and helping you build trust with your donors.