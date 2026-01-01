Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Educational Foundations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Educational Foundations! You won't face platform fees, processing fees, or any hidden charges. Our model is supported by optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help organizations like yours retain every dollar you raise. No catch, just more funds for your mission.

Can Educational Foundations use Zeffy to collect specific types of donations?

Absolutely! Educational Foundations can use Zeffy to collect general donations, tithes, alumni gifts, and more. You can also sell event tickets and set up recurring donations, all without any fees. This ensures every dollar supports your cause directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Educational Foundations run with Zeffy?

Educational Foundations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. These include peer-to-peer fundraisers where members raise money collaboratively, ticketed events for engaging your community, and recurring donation campaigns for sustained support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy can help.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Educational Foundations?

Zeffy is the best platform for Educational Foundations because it's the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. While other platforms may have hidden costs or processing fees, Zeffy ensures that your donations are untouched by fees, allowing more funds to reach your mission and helping you build trust with your donors.