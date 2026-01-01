data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Launch the Spring Semester Fund Drive
Kick off fundraising for club activities with a custom donation form that lets supporters give one-time, fee-free gifts directly to your club.
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Peer-to-Peer Campus Fun Run
Empower members to recruit friends and family to sponsor their miles with personalized fundraising pages that amplify your club’s reach.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Sell Custom Club Spirit Wear
Offer branded t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories through an online store so supporters can shop fee-free and all proceeds go straight to your club.
data-usecase-icon="membership"
Launch a Semester Membership Drive
Collect membership dues and renewals in one place with tiered support levels, making it easy to manage member benefits and track payments.
data-usecase-icon="event"
Host a Virtual Trivia Night
Sell tickets for a livestream trivia event to engage the campus community, automate RSVPs, and collect payments seamlessly.
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Run a Club Raffle Fundraiser
Offer raffle tickets online for a chance to win donated prizes, giving clubs an easy way to raise funds and involve local businesses.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏀 New sports equipment and jerseys
So every team member can play their best in style
🎓 Expert-led workshops
Bringing in guest speakers to inspire and educate your members
🎨 Premium art supplies
Fueling creativity with high-quality paints, canvases, and tools
🚍 Subsidized field trips
Opening doors to memorable, educational experiences off campus
🏆 Competition entry fees
Ensuring your club can showcase its talents on a larger stage
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Student Clubs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Student Clubs
🎬 Campus Movie Night
Host an under-the-stars film screening on campus. Sell tickets and snacks to boost funds and bring club supporters together.
🔍 Digital Scavenger Sprint
Organize a 1-week app-based hunt. Teams solve clues online/offline. Entry fees support your club and spark friendly competition.
🍹 Smoothie Stand Fundraiser
Set up a colorful smoothie stall at campus events. Promote healthy treats, sell smoothies, and donate proceeds to your club’s programs.
🎶 Noon Tunes for Change
Host lunchtime acoustic concerts on the quad. Attendees donate or tip performers. Showcase student talent and raise quick funds.
🧺 Alumni Summer Picnic
Invite alumni and families to a catered picnic. Charge per ticket, share club updates, and secure recurring donations for your projects.
📸 Summer Snap Challenge
Launch a photo contest on Instagram. Participants pay an entry fee, share themed snaps with your hashtag, and winners earn club merch prizes.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Student Clubs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Student Clubs in 2025
Madden Family Foundation Fund
The Foundation for Enhancing Communities (TFEC)
Not specified
Supports equal access to high-quality education and resources through partnerships with schools, programs, and communities, with applications due September 1, 2025.
Martin M. Sacks Memorial Fund
The Foundation for Enhancing Communities (TFEC)
Not specified
Funds youth and family-oriented programs and services, with applications due September 1, 2025.
Please Live Fund
The Foundation for Enhancing Communities (TFEC)
Not specified
Assists nonprofits with mental wellness education and suicide prevention, with a focus on K-12 students, with applications due September 1, 2025.
Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant
Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED)
Varies
Supports workforce training programs for individuals with barriers to employment and engages youth in manufacturing career opportunities, with applications accepted on an ongoing basis.
Top companies that donate to Student Clubs in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and programs like Spark Good, which can benefit student organizations.
Target
Offers grants and corporate giving to support community initiatives, which can include student clubs.
Dick's Sporting Goods
Supports youth sports organizations and community initiatives through their donation program.
State Farm
Supports community initiatives and offers sponsorships, often aligning with education and safety, which can benefit student clubs.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Student Clubs? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for student clubs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We're able to keep it free thanks to optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to empower clubs like yours to keep every dollar where it belongs. No tricks, just genuine support.
Can Student Clubs use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Student clubs can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations, including general contributions, membership dues, or even fundraising event proceeds. All of this happens without any fees, so every penny stays with your club.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Student Clubs run with Zeffy?
Student clubs can launch multiple types of campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it's a peer-to-peer fundraiser, a ticketed event, or setting up recurring donations, Zeffy supports all these formats without taking a cut, making sure all funds raised go directly to your club's initiatives.
What's the best fundraising platform for Student Clubs?
Zeffy is the best option for student clubs because it's the only truly 100% free platform. While others might claim they are free but still charge processing fees, Zeffy is transparent with no hidden costs, ensuring that more funds support your club's mission and build trust with your donors.