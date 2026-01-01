Button Text

Keep 100% of your Big Brother Big Sister’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Big Brother Big Sister, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Big Brother Big Sister

Zero-fee fundraising for Big Brother Big Sister

How Zeffy helps Big Brother Big Sister raise money

Big Brother Big Sister use Zeffy to fund everything from from year-end big futures drive to mentor gear store—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Year-End Big Futures Drive

Collect one-time gifts during the holiday season by showcasing mentee success stories on a simple, shareable form. This targeted campaign helps close the year strong and highlights immediate impact.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Circle of Mentors Monthly Giving

Launch a monthly giving program that turns one-time supporters into committed champions, providing stable funding to match more kids with mentors each month.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Mentor Match Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser

Empower volunteers and mentors to create personal fundraising pages, tapping into their networks to raise sponsorships for one-to-one matches. Friendly competition drives engagement and broadens your donor base.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Run with Your Buddy 5K

Host a family-friendly 5K fun run that raises funds through registrations and sponsorships while engaging the community. It’s a great way to boost visibility and celebrate mentorship.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Virtual Gala & Silent Auction

Combine an online gala with a silent auction to engage distant supporters—bid on unique items and experiences while hearing live impact stories from mentees and mentors.

data-usecase-cta="auction"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Mentor Gear Online Store

Sell branded shirts, hats, and accessories through an easy online store, turning supporters into walking ambassadors and raising funds for program supplies.

data-usecase-cta="store"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your Big Brother Big Sister raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🎓 20 career readiness workshops

Helping teens explore passions and plan for their futures

__wf_reserved_inherit

🛡️ 50 mentor background checks

Ensuring every match is safe, secure, and trusted

__wf_reserved_inherit

📚 200 skill-building workbooks

Giving young people essential tools for academic success

__wf_reserved_inherit

🎒 25 field trip scholarships

Opening doors to new experiences and lifelong memories

__wf_reserved_inherit

⏰ 20 one-on-one mentoring sessions

Fostering meaningful bonds that change lives

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Big Brother Big Sister

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Big Brother Big Sister

🏀 Hoop Heroes Tournament

Community basketball tournament pairing mentors and mentees, team entry fees support programs, fosters relationships and raises funds.

🚴‍♂️ Pedal for Potential

Sponsored community bike ride along scenic routes. Riders get pledges per mile to fund one-on-one mentoring hours this summer.

🍦 Scoops & Smiles

Neighborhood ice cream social with donation-based sundaes, mentor meet-and-greets, and raffles. Sweet fun that raises funds and awareness.

📸 Snap & Support Challenge

30-day photo challenge where participants share mentoring moments with branded frames. Sponsors donate per post, boosting online engagement and gifts.

🎤 Sunset Sounds Concert

Outdoor concert series featuring local bands. Tickets and concessions fund mentoring activities and invite community to connect under summer skies.

🏖️ Beach Buddy Day

A day of beach games, clean-up, and mentor-mentee relays. Donation-based entry supports program costs while building community ties and summer fun.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Big Brother Big Sister fundraising ideas

Browse all Big Brother Big Sister fundraising ideas

Top grants for Big Brother Big Sister in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your Big Brother Big Sister. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

National Mentoring Programs

Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP)

$42,000,000

Funds national mentoring programs to support youth development.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Multistate Mentoring Programs Initiative

Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP)

$25,543,428

Supports multistate mentoring programs to broaden reach and impact.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Mentoring for Youth Affected by Opioid and Other Substance Misuse

Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP)

$15,000,000

Addresses mentoring for youth affected by opioid and other substance misuse.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Mentoring Programs for Youth in the Juvenile Justice System

Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP)

$2,500,000

Focuses on mentoring programs for youth involved in the juvenile justice system.

Apply now

Find more Big Brother Big Sister grants

Top companies that donate to Big Brother Big Sister in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your Big Brother Big Sister’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Target

Partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters to empower youth through mentorship and support, including funding for volunteer recruitment and back-to-school events.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

NFL

Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of America as a grant partner.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Thrivent

Is a national sponsor for Big Brothers Big Sisters' Bowl for Kids' Sake event.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Big Brother Big Sister? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Big Brother Big Sister. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free thanks to the generous tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like Big Brother Big Sister keep every dollar raised. That's it—no catch!

Can Big Brother Big Sister use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Big Brother Big Sister can use Zeffy to collect general donations, event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without paying a single fee. This means that every dollar you raise can go directly to supporting Big Brother Big Sister's vital programs.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Big Brother Big Sister run with Zeffy?

Big Brother Big Sister can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whether you're looking to engage your community or host large-scale events, Zeffy has the tools you need.

What's the best fundraising platform for Big Brother Big Sister?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Big Brother Big Sister. Other platforms may claim to be free but often include processing fees or hidden charges. With Zeffy, every penny goes directly to your mission, enhancing donor trust and ensuring more impact for your cause—without any fine print.

How to get funding for…

Adult Literacy Programs
Sororities
Scouts
Private Schools
Financial Literacy Programs
Study Abroad Programs
Academic Departments
Fraternities
Student Clubs
Alumni Groups
Alternative Learning Centers
Charter Schools
Homeschool Groups
High Schools
Primary Schools
Youth Development Programs
4-H Clubs
Mentoring Organizations
After-School Programs
Literacy Programs
Educational Foundations
Youth Development Organizations
Parent Teacher Associations
Universities and Colleges
Schools
Education Nonprofits

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.