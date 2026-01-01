Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Homeschool Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is genuinely 100% free for homeschool groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden charges. We manage to stay free thanks to optional tips from generous donors who believe in the power of keeping every dollar with the homeschooling mission. That's the truth - no catch!

Can Homeschool Groups use Zeffy to collect homeschool fees or educational donations?

Absolutely! Homeschool groups can utilize Zeffy to collect educational donations, homeschool fees, and even set up recurring contributions. You can also sell event tickets and more, all without incurring any fees. This means every dollar contributed supports your homeschooling endeavors directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Homeschool Groups run with Zeffy?

Homeschool groups can launch a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy! You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets for educational workshops or homeschool events, and set up recurring donation drives for ongoing support. Zeffy equips you with all the tools to align fundraising with your educational mission.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Homeschool Groups?

Zeffy is the optimal choice for homeschool groups seeking a truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike others that might sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar goes straight to supporting your learners. This transparent approach fosters trust with your donors and channels the full impact of every donation to your educational pursuits.