Zero-fee fundraising for Homeschool Groups

Build a New Science Lab
Launch a targeted drive to raise funds for lab equipment and supplies, making hands-on experiments accessible. A dedicated donation form streamlines giving and highlights project milestones.
Sustain Our Co-op with Monthly Support
Encourage parents to contribute recurring gifts for ongoing operational costs, curriculum updates, and facility maintenance. Automated monthly giving keeps your homeschool community thriving year-round.
Annual Homeschool Field Trip Tickets
Sell tickets for your yearly educational outing, track RSVPs, and collect attendee details in one place. Simplify planning and secure funds before departure.
Homegrown Cookbook & Craft Market
Offer family-made cookbooks, art prints, or homemade crafts online to support group activities. Zero-fee store functionality lets you raise funds without any deductions.
Family Movie Night Raffle
Generate excitement with a raffle full of donated prizes at your next community movie night. Online ticket sales make participation easy and transparent.
Co-op Membership & Resource Access
Formalize your homeschool group with tiered membership levels granting resource downloads, class access, and event discounts. Membership dues collected effortlessly online power your programs.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
📝 50 comprehensive curriculum bundles
Ensuring each learner has high-quality lesson plans at their fingertips
🚌 10 hands-on field trips
Offering real-world learning experiences beyond the classroom walls
🎨 250 art supply kits
Inspiring creativity and self-expression in every student
💻 5 year-long tech subscriptions
Bridging the digital gap for remote and hybrid homeschoolers
📚 500 new library books
Fostering a lifelong love of reading and diverse perspectives
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Homeschool Groups
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Homeschool Groups
🏞️ Backyard Learning Fair
Invite homeschool families to host backyard STEM and art booths—attendees donate to sample workshops, boosting funds and community bonds.
🎨 Young Artists Auction
Showcase student artworks in an online auction—supporters bid on pieces, raising funds and celebrating creative homeschool achievements.
🍉 Homeschool Summer Picnic
Host a park potluck with mini-classes and games—families donate to join, fostering community and funding your group.
🚗 Mobile Book Sale
Launch a bookmobile event where donors drop off and purchase used books—proceeds support homeschool resources and literacy programs.
☀️ Solar Science Camp
Partner with sponsors to run a weekend solar-powered STEM camp—ticket sales and sponsorships fund future homeschool programs.
📚 Summer Read-A-Thon
Kids track summer reading goals and gather online pledges per book—boost literacy and generate peer-to-peer donations.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Homeschool Groups fundraising ideas
Top grants for Homeschool Groups in 2025
HSLDA Annual Group Grants
HSLDA
$500
This grant from HSLDA supports local homeschool groups serving at least 100 families and can be used for various educational purposes; the event must be held on or before December 31, 2025, and the application deadline is May 17.
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Up to $100,000 (previous years)
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) offers Environmental Education (EE) Grants to support environmental education projects; a similar program is likely to be offered in 2025.
Homeschool Community Foundation Grants
Homeschool Community Foundation
Varies
The Homeschool Community Foundation provides financial support to homeschooling non-profits through their grants program.
HSLDA Compassion Grants
HSLDA
Varies
HSLDA Compassion Grants help homeschool families continue homeschooling through difficult times; since 1994, HSLDA has given over 15,000 grants to families facing natural disasters or struggling through financial hardships.
Top companies that donate to Homeschool Groups in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Target
Supports communities through corporate citizenship and grant programs
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Homeschool Groups? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is genuinely 100% free for homeschool groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden charges. We manage to stay free thanks to optional tips from generous donors who believe in the power of keeping every dollar with the homeschooling mission. That's the truth - no catch!
Can Homeschool Groups use Zeffy to collect homeschool fees or educational donations?
Absolutely! Homeschool groups can utilize Zeffy to collect educational donations, homeschool fees, and even set up recurring contributions. You can also sell event tickets and more, all without incurring any fees. This means every dollar contributed supports your homeschooling endeavors directly.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Homeschool Groups run with Zeffy?
Homeschool groups can launch a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy! You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets for educational workshops or homeschool events, and set up recurring donation drives for ongoing support. Zeffy equips you with all the tools to align fundraising with your educational mission.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Homeschool Groups?
Zeffy is the optimal choice for homeschool groups seeking a truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike others that might sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar goes straight to supporting your learners. This transparent approach fosters trust with your donors and channels the full impact of every donation to your educational pursuits.