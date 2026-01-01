Zero-fee fundraising for Scouts

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Campership Fund Drive
Enable families and community members to donate directly toward Scouts’ summer camp scholarships with a simple, fee-free donation form—ensuring every Scout can attend camp.
Merit Badge Peer Challenge
Empower Scouts to set personal fundraising goals and rally sponsors online; their friends and family can easily give to support badges and unit activities.
Pinewood Derby Race Night
Sell tickets for your annual Pinewood Derby event and track RSVPs seamlessly—collect fees and attendee details to cover awards, refreshments, and venue costs.
Popcorn & Cookie Online Store
Offer Scouts’ popcorn and cookie packages for sale online, allowing supporters to order and pay securely while the platform handles inventory and shipping info.
Outdoor Gear Raffle
Organize a raffle featuring donated camping gear and Scout-themed prizes to drive engagement and raise funds for troop supplies—all managed online and fee-free.
Adventure Auction Gala
Host a silent auction of high-value items like guided hikes and gear bundles at your annual banquet to maximize revenue and community involvement.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏕️ 5 family-size camping tents
So every Scout can rest soundly under the stars
🎒 10 complete hiking backpacks
Ensuring no gear holds any Scout back on the trail
🏹 20 archery merit-badge kits
Empowering youth to build confidence with every bullseye
🚑 First-aid certification for 50 Scouts
Equipping them to care for others in critical moments
🔥 4 advanced outdoor cooking workshops
Forging teamwork around campfire meals and lasting skills
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Scouts
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Scouts
🚶♂️ Step Up for Scouts
Supporters log miles hiked or walked over summer, fundraised per mile, building outdoor skills and fueling troop activities.
📸 Summer Nature Photo Contest
Participants pay entry to submit outdoor photos; public votes via likes to decide winners, with funds going to gear and camp programs.
🍋 Lemonade Stand Rally
Scouts partner with local shops to run lemonade stands; proceeds fund troop programs and spark community connections all summer long.
🚗 Scout Car Wash Tour
Organize weekend car washes at local venues; volunteers clean cars for donations, boosting troop visibility and raising funds.
🎪 Backyard Adventure Fair
Host a small outdoor fair with games, craft stations, and badge demos; tickets and raffles support summer camp scholarships.
🏕️ Virtual Campfire Night
Livestream an evening of songs and stories; viewers donate via chat or ticket sales to sponsor troop outdoor trips.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Scouts fundraising ideas
Top grants for Scouts in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.
Team Grant Opportunities
FIRST Robotics
Not specified
The John Deere grant application for teams in any of the FIRST programs including with class packs for the 2025 â 2026 FIRST season are now open.
Anschutz Family Foundation
Anschutz Family Foundation
Not specified
Supports rural and urban Colorado nonprofit organizations; Application deadline for Fall 2025 is July 1, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.
Top companies that donate to Scouts in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good programs.
Scouting America
Offers program sponsorships for Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA, including opportunities to sponsor merit badges and Eagle Scout projects.
U.S. Bank
The U.S. Bank Foundation supports youth development and education initiatives.
Amazon
Focuses on community impact and various corporate social responsibility initiatives.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Scouts? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Scouts! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help Scouts keep every dollar they raise. That's it, no catch!
Can Scouts use Zeffy to collect troop donations?
Absolutely! Scouts can use Zeffy to collect troop donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring gifts—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected supports your troop's activities and initiatives.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Scouts run with Zeffy?
Scouts can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can start a peer-to-peer fundraiser where troop members team up to gather support, sell tickets for your next scout event, or organize a recurring donation drive for continuous backing. Whatever your goals, Zeffy has you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Scouts?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Scouts. While other platforms may claim to be free but include processing fees or hidden costs, we ensure every penny of your donations goes directly to supporting your troop's mission, exactly where it belongs.