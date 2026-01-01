Button Text

Keep 100% of your scout troop’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Scouts, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Scouts

Zero-fee fundraising for Scouts

How Zeffy helps Scouts raise money

Scouts use Zeffy to fund everything from from campership drives to adventure auction galas—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Campership Fund Drive

Enable families and community members to donate directly toward Scouts’ summer camp scholarships with a simple, fee-free donation form—ensuring every Scout can attend camp.

Merit Badge Peer Challenge

Empower Scouts to set personal fundraising goals and rally sponsors online; their friends and family can easily give to support badges and unit activities.

Pinewood Derby Race Night

Sell tickets for your annual Pinewood Derby event and track RSVPs seamlessly—collect fees and attendee details to cover awards, refreshments, and venue costs.

Popcorn & Cookie Online Store

Offer Scouts’ popcorn and cookie packages for sale online, allowing supporters to order and pay securely while the platform handles inventory and shipping info.

Outdoor Gear Raffle

Organize a raffle featuring donated camping gear and Scout-themed prizes to drive engagement and raise funds for troop supplies—all managed online and fee-free.

Adventure Auction Gala

Host a silent auction of high-value items like guided hikes and gear bundles at your annual banquet to maximize revenue and community involvement.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your scout troop raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏕️ 5 family-size camping tents

So every Scout can rest soundly under the stars

🎒 10 complete hiking backpacks

Ensuring no gear holds any Scout back on the trail

🏹 20 archery merit-badge kits

Empowering youth to build confidence with every bullseye

🚑 First-aid certification for 50 Scouts

Equipping them to care for others in critical moments

🔥 4 advanced outdoor cooking workshops

Forging teamwork around campfire meals and lasting skills

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Scouts

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Scouts

🚶‍♂️ Step Up for Scouts

Supporters log miles hiked or walked over summer, fundraised per mile, building outdoor skills and fueling troop activities.

📸 Summer Nature Photo Contest

Participants pay entry to submit outdoor photos; public votes via likes to decide winners, with funds going to gear and camp programs.

🍋 Lemonade Stand Rally

Scouts partner with local shops to run lemonade stands; proceeds fund troop programs and spark community connections all summer long.

🚗 Scout Car Wash Tour

Organize weekend car washes at local venues; volunteers clean cars for donations, boosting troop visibility and raising funds.

🎪 Backyard Adventure Fair

Host a small outdoor fair with games, craft stations, and badge demos; tickets and raffles support summer camp scholarships.

🏕️ Virtual Campfire Night

Livestream an evening of songs and stories; viewers donate via chat or ticket sales to sponsor troop outdoor trips.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Scouts fundraising ideas

Top grants for Scouts in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your scout troop. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.

Team Grant Opportunities

FIRST Robotics

Not specified

The John Deere grant application for teams in any of the FIRST programs including with class packs for the 2025 â 2026 FIRST season are now open.

Anschutz Family Foundation

Anschutz Family Foundation

Not specified

Supports rural and urban Colorado nonprofit organizations; Application deadline for Fall 2025 is July 1, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

Find more scout troop grants

Top companies that donate to Scouts in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your scout troop’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good programs.

Scouting America

Offers program sponsorships for Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA, including opportunities to sponsor merit badges and Eagle Scout projects.

U.S. Bank

The U.S. Bank Foundation supports youth development and education initiatives.

Amazon

Focuses on community impact and various corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Scouts? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Scouts! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help Scouts keep every dollar they raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Scouts use Zeffy to collect troop donations?

Absolutely! Scouts can use Zeffy to collect troop donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring gifts—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected supports your troop's activities and initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Scouts run with Zeffy?

Scouts can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can start a peer-to-peer fundraiser where troop members team up to gather support, sell tickets for your next scout event, or organize a recurring donation drive for continuous backing. Whatever your goals, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Scouts?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Scouts. While other platforms may claim to be free but include processing fees or hidden costs, we ensure every penny of your donations goes directly to supporting your troop's mission, exactly where it belongs.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

