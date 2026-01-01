Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Affordable Housing Initiatives? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Affordable Housing Initiatives! There are no platform or processing fees—ever. We rely on optional tips from generous donors who want to support the platform. That's it, no catch and no hidden costs!

Can Affordable Housing Initiatives use Zeffy to collect rent donations?

Absolutely! Affordable Housing Initiatives can use Zeffy to collect rent donations, sell tickets for fundraising events, and set up recurring giving programs—without paying a single fee. Every dollar you collect goes straight to your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Affordable Housing Initiatives run with Zeffy?

Affordable Housing Initiatives can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising vision, Zeffy equips you with the tools to bring it to life.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Affordable Housing Initiatives?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free platform for Affordable Housing Initiatives. While other platforms might eat away at your donations with processing fees, Zeffy ensures that every penny supports your project. It's truly free, with no fine print.