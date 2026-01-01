Button Text

Keep 100% of your autism charity’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Autism Nonprofits, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Autism Nonprofits

How Zeffy helps Autism Nonprofits raise money

Autism Nonprofits use Zeffy to fund everything from from monthly therapy sponsorships to sensory kit raffles—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Spring Autism Family Support Drive

Engage your community with a targeted donation form that highlights the impact of every gift on local autism families. This straightforward campaign simplifies giving and maximizes fee-free funds for essential resources.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Therapy Champions Monthly Circle

Encourage supporters to sponsor ongoing therapy sessions through a recurring donation program, ensuring stable funding and better planning. Automated monthly gifts help families access consistent autism services without interruption.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Steps for Sensory Inclusion Walk

Empower participants to fundraise on your behalf by walking to raise awareness and donations for sensory-friendly programs. Peer-to-peer pages amplify reach and drive community involvement without extra fees.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Sensory-Friendly Movie Night

Sell tickets to a tailored movie screening designed for neurodiverse audiences, complete with lower volume and comfortable seating. This event fosters community engagement while raising funds for program expansion.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Autism Merchandise Store: Tees & Mugs

Offer branded apparel and sensory-friendly products in an online store to raise funds year-round. Zero platform fees mean every sale directly supports autism services and resources.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Hope Raffle for Sensory Kits

Generate excitement by selling raffle tickets for a chance to win sensory kit bundles that support autistic individuals at home. Easy-to-manage ticket sales drive revenue and community participation with no hidden costs.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your autism charity raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🗣️ 25 speech therapy sessions

Empowering nonverbal children to express themselves with personalized support

🤝 50 social skills workshops

Building friendships and confidence through guided peer interactions

🎧 100 noise-canceling headphones

Helping sensory-sensitive kids find calm in noisy environments

💻 5 communication tablets

Giving nonverbal children a voice to share their thoughts and feelings

🎨 20 art therapy sessions

Unlocking emotional expression and reducing anxiety through creative play

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Autism Nonprofits

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Autism Nonprofits

🏊‍♂️ Splash for Spectrum

A community pool splashathon where swimmers secure pledges per lap to raise funds and boost autism awareness.

🌈 Handmade Hope Market

A summer pop-up market featuring crafts by autistic artists and supporters, with proceeds funding vital programs.

🎤 Voices Unlocked Talent Night

An open-mic evening—live or streamed—where families share stories and performances to inspire donors and drive contributions.

🚶‍♀️ Sensory Stroll for Support

A sensory-friendly walk through calm park trails with sponsor pledges per mile, featuring quiet zones and family fun stops.

🍧 Shave Ice for Smiles

Partner with local shave ice vendors who donate a share of their summer sales, cooling off communities while funding autism services.

📱 Autism Awareness Challenge

A 30-day social media campaign sharing autism facts, tagging friends, and driving peer-to-peer donations to expand your impact.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Autism Nonprofits fundraising ideas

Browse all autism charity fundraising ideas

Top grants for Autism Nonprofits in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your autism charity. These options are a great place to start.

NEXT for AUTISM Grant Application

NEXT for AUTISM

Up to $10,000 - $25,000

Supports autistic-led and community-based organizations for adults with autism; applications due July 27, 2025.

Apply now

Applied Research Grant

Organization for Autism Research (OAR)

Up to $50,000

Funds pilot studies for autism research; full proposals due July 21, 2025.

Apply now

2025 ARI Research Grants

Autism Research Institute (ARI)

Not specified

Supports autism research; full proposals due August 1, 2025.

Apply now

2026 AHA Predoctoral and Postdoctoral Fellowships

American Heart Association (AHA) in partnership with Autism Speaks

$40,000/year or $80,000/2 years

Supports research at the intersection of autism, cardiovascular health, and brain health; applications open July 1, 2025, deadline early September 2025.

Apply now

Find more autism charity grants

Top companies that donate to Autism Nonprofits in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your autism charity’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education and community nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

Chrysler

Partners with the Autism Society to support individuals with autism and their families.

Get in touch

Goodnites

Supports the Autism Society by providing educational resources and community support.

Get in touch

Wilson

Supports Autism Speaks through product collaborations and awareness campaigns.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Autism Nonprofits? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Autism Nonprofits. We don't charge any platform or processing fees, so every dollar you raise goes straight to your mission, supported by optional tips from donors. No hidden costs, no catch!

Can Autism Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Autism Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations, such as general donations, event ticket sales, and recurring gifts, without any fees. This means every donation supports your cause directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Autism Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

Autism Nonprofits can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, like peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and setting up recurring donation programs. Whatever your goals, Zeffy has the tools to help you succeed.

What's the best fundraising platform for Autism Nonprofits?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Autism Nonprofits because it's the only truly zero-fee, 100% free solution. This means more funds go directly to your cause, enhancing donor trust without complicated fees or fine print.

How to get funding for…

YMCA
Women's Shelters
Workforce Development Nonprofits
Veterans
Volunteer Fire Departments
Victim Aid Services
Transitional Housing for Women
Social Services
Senior Assisted Living Facilities
Search and Rescue Organizations
Rotary Clubs
Lions Clubs
Job Training Programs
Kiwanis Clubs
Human Services
Homeless Shelters
Habitat for Humanity
Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies
Food Insecurity Nonprofits
Food Banks
Food Pantries
Domestic Violence Shelters
Community Supported Agriculture Groups
Community Service Clubs
Community Gardens
Community Centers
Asylum Seeker Aid Groups
Affordable Housing Initiatives

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.