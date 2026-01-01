Button Text

Keep 100% of your community farm’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Community Supported Agriculture Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Community Supported Agriculture Groups

How Zeffy helps Community Supported Agriculture Groups raise money

Community Supported Agriculture Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from from seasonal CSA memberships to farm improvement fundraisers—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch a Seasonal CSA Membership Program

Invite supporters to join your seasonal CSA with tiered membership levels offering exclusive produce boxes, ensuring predictable revenue and stronger community ties.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Offer Weekly Farm Box Subscriptions

Automate recurring payments for weekly or bi-weekly fresh farm boxes so members never miss a harvest and you secure steady cash flow.

data-usecase-icon="store"

Open Your Farm Store for Fresh & Value-Added Goods

Sell homemade jams, honey, eggs, and farm merchandise online to expand your market beyond share members and generate fee-free profits.

data-usecase-icon="event"

Host a Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner

Sell tickets to a hands-on dinner event at the farm, combining a unique dining experience with behind-the-scenes tours to deepen donor engagement.

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Kick Off a Farm Improvement Fundraiser

Use a custom donation page to raise money for a new greenhouse, equipment, or irrigation system, making it easy for donors to support critical farm projects.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Launch a Community Garden Peer-to-Peer Drive

Empower volunteers and supporters to create personal fundraising pages to back workshops, school garden programs, or farmer education initiatives.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your community farm raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🥕 50 monthly CSA shares for families

ensuring every household can access fresh, local produce for a full month

🌱 500 seed kits for community gardens

inspiring students and neighbors to grow their own healthy food

👩‍🌾 5 youth farm training workshops

empowering kids with hands-on agricultural skills and confidence

🚜 20 hours of tractor rental

boosting planting and harvest capacity when labor is limited

🍳 10 farm-to-table cooking demos

teaching families how to turn local harvests into nourishing meals

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Community Supported Agriculture Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Community Supported Agriculture Groups

🌿 Farm-to-Table Picnic Party

Host a community picnic on the farm with seasonal dishes. Ticket sales support CSA programs and connect donors to fresh, local produce.

🍓 Berry Picking Social

Invite supporters for a pick-your-own strawberry day. Ticket fees fund farm operations and give families a hands-on harvest experience.

🥕 Veggie Recipe Contest

Run an online recipe contest using CSA produce. Entry fees fund the farm, and public voting drives engagement and new subscriber sign-ups.

🎥 Virtual Cooking Demo

Stream live kitchen demos using CSA boxes. Viewers donate to join, learn new recipes, and preorder summer shares for delivery.

🚜 Sunset Farm Tours

Offer guided evening tours with seasonal snacks and local drinks. Ticket sales boost revenue while deepening community connections.

📦 Early-Bird CSA Box Sale

Launch a limited-time discount on fall CSA shares. Early sales secure funding, reward loyal supporters, and fill your summer calendar.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Community Supported Agriculture Groups fundraising ideas

Top grants for Community Supported Agriculture Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your community farm. These options are a great place to start.

Farm Aid Grants

Farm Aid

$5,000 – $10,000 (average)

Supports IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving family farmers by building local food systems and connecting farmers with consumers; applications typically received in summer.

USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP)

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Not specified in provided snippets

Supports projects to improve and expand domestic farmers markets, roadside stands, community-supported agriculture programs, and other direct producer-to-consumer market opportunities.

Biologically Integrated Farming Systems Grant Program

California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA)

Not specified in provided snippets

Funds on-farm demonstration and evaluation of innovative, biologically based farming systems; concept proposal deadline June 27, 2025.

USDA Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grants

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

$14.4 million total (for two projects)

Supports urban agriculture and innovative production projects; announced January 8, 2025.

Top companies that donate to Community Supported Agriculture Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your community farm’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports organizations through Spark Good, which includes local grants, round up, registries, and a space request tool.

Farm Aid

Provides grants to qualifying nonprofit organizations that serve family farmers in the United States.

AGCO Agriculture Foundation

Offers grants to nonprofits for projects that support the next generation of leaders in agriculture.

FairShare CSA Coalition

Receives sponsorships in the form of in-kind donations of food or food prep, beer, photography, graphic design, prizes for riders, and live music, and cash contributions at several different sponsorship levels.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Community Supported Agriculture Groups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Community Supported Agriculture Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate on optional tips from generous donors who choose to support our mission of keeping every dollar you raise for your community.

Can Community Supported Agriculture Groups use Zeffy to collect harvest donations?

Absolutely! Community Supported Agriculture Groups can use Zeffy to collect harvest donations, set up recurring contributions, and even sell tickets for seasonal events—all without any fees. Every dollar you receive supports your agriculture programs directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Community Supported Agriculture Groups run with Zeffy?

Community Supported Agriculture Groups can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers that engage your community, conduct ticketed events like farmer's markets, and set up ongoing donation programs to ensure steady support. Zeffy helps you manage it all with ease.

What's the best fundraising platform for Community Supported Agriculture Groups?

Zeffy is the best choice as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Community Supported Agriculture Groups. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but have hidden fees, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised goes directly to your community projects, building trust and maximizing impact.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

