Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Workforce Development Nonprofits? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Workforce Development Nonprofits! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and you won’t find any hidden costs. We manage to stay free through optional tips from generous donors who believe in our mission to support organizations like yours in keeping every dollar you raise for its intended purpose. No catch, just a straightforward way to fundraise without losing money.

Can Workforce Development Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect specific donations?

Absolutely! Workforce Development Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect all kinds of donations, whether it's general donations, event ticket sales, or setting up recurring giving plans. And remember, you won't pay any fees, ensuring that every donation is used as intended, directly supporting your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Workforce Development Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Workforce Development Nonprofits can run a variety of fundraising campaigns! This includes peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation drives. Zeffy supports your creative fundraising efforts by making it easy to organize and execute without worrying about losing funds to fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Workforce Development Nonprofits?

Zeffy is the best choice for Workforce Development Nonprofits as it’s the only platform that is truly 100% free. We don't charge any platform or transaction fees, meaning more of the money you raise goes directly to your mission. Our zero-fee model not only saves you money; it also builds trust with your donors since they know every penny goes where it's needed most.