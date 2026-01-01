Button Text

Keep 100% of your victim aid service’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Victim Aid Services, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Victim Aid Services

How Zeffy helps Victim Aid Services raise money

Victim Aid Services use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency relief fund to survivors’ support store—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Launch the Emergency Relief Fund

Provide immediate support for victims' urgent needs like medical care or safe housing through a simple, customizable donation form—no fees means more aid reaches survivors.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Start a Circle of Support Monthly Giving

Build stable funding with recurring donations that sustain counseling, legal assistance, and shelter programs for survivors year-round.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Run for Resilience Peer-to-Peer 5K

Empower supporters to create personal fundraising pages for a 5K walk/run, raising awareness and critical funds for victim services through community engagement.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Host the Annual Empowerment Gala

Sell tickets to a formal fundraising dinner and keynote event online, maximizing attendance and contributions while covering costs fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Organize a Healing Artwork Silent Auction

Invite local artists to donate pieces and run a silent auction to engage your community and fund therapy and support groups for survivors.

data-usecase-cta="auction"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Open the Survivors’ Support Store

Offer branded T-shirts, bracelets, and other merchandise online, with proceeds directly funding support centers and advocacy programs.

data-usecase-cta="store"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your victim aid service raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🛋️ 50 one-on-one counseling sessions

so survivors receive personalized support on their healing journey

🏠 100 nights of emergency shelter

ensuring survivors have a safe haven to rest and rebuild

📞 250 crisis hotline hours

keeping our lifeline open whenever survivors reach out for help

🎓 5 trauma-informed workshops

so survivors learn coping skills to reclaim their lives

🛡️ 500 safety kits for survivors

providing essential items to restore confidence and security

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Victim Aid Services

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Victim Aid Services

👣 Empowerment Walkathon

Participants walk 3 miles, gather sponsors, celebrate survivors, and raise funds and awareness for victim support services.

📱 #ShareHope Social Challenge

Supporters post daily messages of hope, share survivor stories, tag friends to donate, raising funds and awareness for victim services.

🌙 Stars & Stories Movie Night

Outdoor screening portraying survivor journeys; ticket sales, concessions, and raffles fund trauma counseling and safety programs.

🌺 Summer Self-Care Fair

Wellness fair featuring yoga, art therapy, and local vendors; proceeds from tickets and sponsorships fund mental health care for victims of violence.

🎨 Hope Mural Auction

Community mural paint day; auction prints and artwork to raise funds for trauma counseling and survivor empowerment programs.

🍧 Cool Kindness Ice Cream Social

Ice cream social with local shop partners; community donations and sponsorships fund safety workshops and support for survivors.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Victim Aid Services fundraising ideas

Browse all victim aid service fundraising ideas

Top grants for Victim Aid Services in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your victim aid service. These options are a great place to start.

Grants to Prevent and Respond to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, Stalking, and Sex Trafficking Against Children and Youth Program

U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women (OVW)

Not specified

Supports programs to prevent and respond to violence against children and youth, with a deadline of July 2, 2025.

Apply now

Enhancing Investigation and Prosecution of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking (EIP) Initiative

U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women (OVW)

Not specified

Aims to enhance the investigation and prosecution of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking, with a deadline of July 10, 2025.

Apply now

Grants to Engage Men and Youth in Preventing Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program

U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women (OVW)

Not specified

Funds programs to engage men and youth in preventing various forms of violence, with a deadline of July 10, 2025.

Apply now

Victim Impact Grant RFA

California Grants Portal

$1 million per year for two terms ($2 million total)

Distributes $1 million annually to eligible nonprofit organizations to fund victim impact initiatives, with applications due by May 12, 2025.

Apply now

Find more victim aid service grants

Top companies that donate to Victim Aid Services in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your victim aid service’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants, round-up programs, and registries.

Get in touch

Apple

Supports education and community initiatives through grants and programs.

Get in touch

Meta (Facebook)

Supports nonprofits with tools, resources, and funding to help them achieve their missions.

Get in touch

Match Group (Match.com)

Supports community and social good initiatives through grants and employee engagement.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Victim Aid Services? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Victim Aid Services! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no surprise costs. We're supported by optional tips from donors who want to keep your fundraising fees undisturbed. That's how you keep every dollar you raise!

Can Victim Aid Services use Zeffy to collect donations for specific needs?

Absolutely! Victim Aid Services can use Zeffy to collect donations for specific campaigns such as emergency relief funds, annual gift drives, or community support initiatives. Whether it's one-time donations, event tickets, or monthly giving—there's never a fee deducted.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Victim Aid Services run with Zeffy?

Victim Aid Services can launch a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where volunteers share your cause with their network, hold ticketed events to engage your community, or establish recurring donation programs for sustained support. Zeffy supports it all with zero fees.

What's the best fundraising platform for Victim Aid Services?

Zeffy is the best choice for Victim Aid Services because it's the only truly zero-fee, 100% free platform. Unlike others that might have hidden charges, we ensure that every dollar you raise directly supports your mission—no fine print, no fees, just wholehearted fundraising.

How to get funding for…

YMCA
Women's Shelters
Workforce Development Nonprofits
Veterans
Volunteer Fire Departments
Transitional Housing for Women
Social Services
Senior Assisted Living Facilities
Search and Rescue Organizations
Rotary Clubs
Lions Clubs
Job Training Programs
Kiwanis Clubs
Human Services
Homeless Shelters
Habitat for Humanity
Foster Care and Child Welfare Agencies
Food Insecurity Nonprofits
Food Banks
Food Pantries
Domestic Violence Shelters
Community Supported Agriculture Groups
Community Service Clubs
Community Gardens
Community Centers
Autism Nonprofits
Asylum Seeker Aid Groups
Affordable Housing Initiatives

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.