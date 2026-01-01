data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Annual Community Improvement Fund
Mobilize supporters to donate toward facility upgrades and neighborhood projects with a simple online form that highlights key impact areas.
Monthly Sustainer Circle
Invite community members to commit to monthly contributions, ensuring stable funding for programs like after-school tutoring and senior activities.
Neighborhood Fun Run Fundraiser
Encourage participants to raise pledges through personalized pages, boosting reach and community engagement while supporting center operations.
Summer Workshop Ticket Sales
Sell tickets online for art classes, fitness sessions, and cooking workshops, streamlining registrations and collecting attendee details in one platform.
Spring Raffle for Youth Programs
Drive excitement with a raffle offering donated items—100% revenue goes to funding youth mentorship and extracurricular activities.
Community Membership Program
Offer tiered memberships with exclusive benefits like early event access and discounts, fostering loyalty and predictable revenue.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎨 Creative arts kits for 50 kids
Giving every child the supplies to express themselves and build confidence.
🍎 Nutritious snacks for 200 after-school visits
Fueling young minds and bodies for better focus and growth.
💻 100 hours of digital skills workshops
Empowering adults with essential computer know-how for the modern world.
🤝 25 job coaching sessions
Guiding community members toward stable careers and increased self-sufficiency.
🛠️ Facility repairs and maintenance
Ensuring a safe, welcoming space for everyone who walks through our doors.
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Community Centers
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Community Centers
🏖️ Shoreline Cleanup Drive
Volunteers collect trash at local beaches sponsored per bag by businesses, uniting community and raising funds.
📸 Summer Snap Contest
Participants pay a small fee, submit summer-themed photos online, and supporters donate to vote for favorites.
🌳 Park Yoga Pop-up
Morning donation-based yoga sessions in neighborhood parks, engaging supporters and raising funds through class donations.
🎶 Community Concert Series
Weekly outdoor concerts featuring local artists, ticket sales and concessions boost funds and center visibility.
🌐 Virtual Relay for Impact
Supporters log summer fitness or fun activities online, fundraising per milestone while connecting digitally.
🍦 Ice Cream Social Fundraiser
Host a family-friendly ice cream social with a local creamery partner, selling treats to benefit center programs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Community Centers fundraising ideas
Top grants for Community Centers in 2025
Environmental Enhancement and Mitigation Grant Program
California Natural Resource Agency
Up to $750,000
Supports environmental enhancement and mitigation projects; deadline July 16, 2025.
Research to Advance Racial and Indigenous Health Equity
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
Up to $500,000
Funds research to advance racial and indigenous health equity; deadline July 16, 2025.
Spark Good Local Grants
Walmart Foundation
$5,000
Provides local grants to support community initiatives; deadline July 17, 2025.
USC Good Neighbors Grant Program
University of Southern California
Over $900,000
Supports community initiatives in neighborhoods surrounding USC campuses; grant awards announced July 2025.
Top companies that donate to Community Centers in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, customer round-ups at checkout, and charitable registries.
Target
Supports local programs and organizations through grants and gift card donations, with some grants being invitation-only.
Bank of America
Provides grant funding and sponsorships to advance economic mobility and support community development through programs like Neighborhood Builders.
Charter
Charter through its Community Assist program supports community initiatives.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Community Centers? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Community Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free through optional tips from donors who support our mission to help community-focused organizations keep every dollar raised. That's it — no catch!
Can Community Centers use Zeffy to collect donations for their programs?
Absolutely! Community Centers can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and even set up recurring donations for ongoing support — all without paying a single fee. Every dollar goes directly to supporting your center's programs and initiatives.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Community Centers run with Zeffy?
Community Centers can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Whether it's organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers, selling tickets to an event, or setting up recurring donation programs, Zeffy has you covered with its fee-free approach.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Community Centers?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Community Centers. While others may claim to be 'free' but still charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations. This ensures that more money goes directly to your community projects and initiatives, exactly where it belongs.