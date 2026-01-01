Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Rotary Clubs? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Rotary Clubs! There are no platform or processing fees, and no hidden costs waiting to catch you out. We manage to stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who understand and support our mission to help Rotary Clubs maximize every dollar they raise.

Can Rotary Clubs use Zeffy to collect membership dues?

Absolutely! Rotary Clubs can use Zeffy to collect membership dues, organize fundraising events, and set up recurring giving, all without worrying about fees. Every penny collected goes straight to your club's initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Rotary Clubs run with Zeffy?

Rotary Clubs can host a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events like galas and auctions, and even manage recurring donations. Whether you're raising funds for community projects or membership activities, Zeffy's got you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Rotary Clubs?

Zeffy is the best choice for Rotary Clubs because it's the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms, there are no hidden costs or fees, meaning more funds can be directed exactly where they are needed — supporting your projects and community efforts.