Keep 100% of your food pantry’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Food Pantries, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Food Pantries

How Zeffy helps Food Pantries raise money

Food Pantries use Zeffy to fund everything from from monthly meal sponsors to pantry merchandise shop—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Monthly Meal Sponsors

Invite supporters to commit a fixed monthly gift to feed families consistently. Automated recurring gifts ensure a reliable funding stream for pantry essentials.

Fill the Shelves Food Drive

Create a custom donation form specifying needed items or meal kits, making it easy for donors to give toward tangible pantry supplies. Highlight impact with real-time progress bars.

Pantry Champions Peer-to-Peer Drive

Empower volunteers and board members to rally their networks with personalized fundraising pages. Peer-driven challenges boost engagement and expand your donor base.

Harvest Family Fun Run

Host a community 5K or family walk/run to raise funds and awareness for hunger relief. Online ticketing and registration streamline event management and donor data collection.

Golden Ticket Pantry Raffle

Sell raffle tickets for themed gift baskets, local experiences, or holiday hampers. A simple online raffle drive generates excitement and contributes directly to food purchases.

Pantry Merchandise Shop

Offer branded tote bags, shirts, and recipe booklets in an online store to spread awareness and raise funds. All proceeds go directly to stocking shelves and community programs.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your food pantry raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🍎 5,000 nutritious meals

So local families never worry where their next meal comes from

🛒 500 grocery boxes for a week

Stocked with fresh produce and essentials to nourish a family in need

🚚 A month of home deliveries

Brings groceries directly to homebound seniors and families without transport

🥫 2,000 emergency meal kits

Ready to hand out at a moment's notice to households facing sudden hardship

👨‍🍳 Free cooking workshops for 50 families

Teaching affordable, healthy meal strategies they can use every day

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Food Pantries

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Food Pantries

🥗 Summer Picnic for Pantries

Host a ticketed community picnic with live music and family games. Proceeds support pantry operations while fostering local connections and raising hunger awareness.

🚶‍♀️ Steps for Sustenance

Organize a 5K or family fun walk. Participants gather sponsorships per lap to benefit food pantries, promoting fitness and community giving in a festive summer atmosphere.

📱 #PantryPledge Challenge

Launch a social media challenge urging followers to donate meal credits or nonperishables, tag friends, and keep the momentum online, boosting donations and awareness.

🍹 Sip & Support Social

Partner with local bars for a summer mocktail or cocktail night where a portion of all drink sales supports the pantry, offering fun while filling shelves.

🚚 Mobile Market Tour

Outfit a van as a pop-up market selling local produce at farmers markets. Every sale helps stock the pantry and connects supporters directly to your mission.

🍦 Ice Cream Social & Auction

Throw an ice cream social featuring local vendors, kids’ crafts, and a silent auction of donated items. Cool treats raise funds to feed families all year.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Food Pantries fundraising ideas

Top grants for Food Pantries in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your food pantry. These options are a great place to start.

Spark Good Local Grants

Walmart Foundation

$250 to $5,000

Supports local nonprofit organizations focused on community needs, including hunger relief, with applications accepted quarterly; the window is May 1âJul 15, 2025.

Apply now

Better Food Policy Fund: Rapid Response Grant Program

New Jersey Department of Health

Up to $15,000

Supports food security initiatives with a deadline of July 7, 2025.

Apply now

Community First Grant Program

Whole Cities Foundation

Varies (over $3.4M awarded since 2016)

Supports nonprofits focused on long-term fresh, healthy food access and nutrition education, with the grant year starting September 2025.

Apply now

Food, Nutrition and Wellness Grants

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS)

Up to $30,000

Assists schools and community and household food distribution programs throughout Florida; no specific deadline mentioned in the snippet.

Apply now

Top companies that donate to Food Pantries in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your food pantry’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

Tyson Foods

Supports fighting hunger by partnering with Feeding America member food banks and providing protein.

Get in touch

Sempra Energy

Supports community initiatives through its corporate giving programs.

Get in touch

Shell

Supports community initiatives and sustainability efforts through its engagement programs.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Food Pantries? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for food pantries! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help food pantries like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Food Pantries use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Food pantries can use Zeffy to collect general donations, organize ticketed events, or set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar donated goes directly to supporting your pantry's mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Food Pantries run with Zeffy?

Food pantries can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events like community dinners or food drives, and recurring donations for ongoing support. Zeffy provides the flexibility for all your fundraising needs.

What's the best fundraising platform for Food Pantries?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for food pantries. While other platforms may claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations, meaning more money goes directly to helping those in need.

