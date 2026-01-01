Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Senior Assisted Living Facilities? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Senior Assisted Living Facilities! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We're able to keep it this way thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to let organizations like yours keep every dollar. It's as simple as that—no catch!

Can Senior Assisted Living Facilities use Zeffy to collect donations?

Certainly! Senior Assisted Living Facilities can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations including general donations, event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donations—all without any fees. This means every dollar donated goes directly to your facility's needs and initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Senior Assisted Living Facilities run with Zeffy?

Senior Assisted Living Facilities can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it's organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers, hosting ticketed events, or establishing recurring donation programs, Zeffy has the tools you need to manage your fundraising activities without any extra cost.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Senior Assisted Living Facilities?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Senior Assisted Living Facilities. Unlike other platforms that may claim to be free but have hidden fees, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from the donations collected. This ensures that more funds can be directed toward caring for your residents, building trust with your donors, and supporting your facility's mission.