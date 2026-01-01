data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Emergency Food Relief Drive
Launch a dedicated online campaign for urgent food relief, allowing supporters to donate quickly when families need it most. Customizable forms and zero platform fees maximize every contribution.
Monthly Meals Membership
Invite donors to commit to a monthly Meal Membership, providing steady funding for pantry operations and meal programs. Recurring gifts build a reliable support base without extra transaction costs.
Virtual Food Pack-Off Challenge
Empower volunteers to host fundraising challenges where friends sponsor their virtual food-packing goals. Peer-to-peer pages amplify outreach and engage networks in your mission.
Harvest Benefit Gala
Sell tickets to an elegant farm-to-table dinner and community showcase, raising funds for local food programs. RSVPs, dietary preferences, and payments are managed seamlessly online.
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Holiday Harvest Raffle
Offer raffle tickets for seasonal gift baskets sourced from local farmers and artisans. Engaging prizes drive excitement and boost support for year-end food drives.
Sustainable Garden Silent Auction
Host an online silent auction featuring garden kits, cooking classes, and eco-friendly products. Competitive bidding raises significant funds while promoting sustainable food practices.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🥘 1,250 hot meals
Ensuring families get a warm, nourishing plate when they need it most
📦 500 grocery boxes
Filled with fresh produce and staples to help households stretch their budget
🚚 One emergency food delivery
Bringing vital supplies directly to homebound seniors and families
🌱 Community garden kits for 50 families
Empowering neighbors to grow their own fresh vegetables year-round
👩🍳 Nutrition workshops for 75 parents
Teaching low-income families healthy cooking and meal planning skills
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Food Insecurity Nonprofits
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Food Insecurity Nonprofits
🍉 Summer Picnic for Plates
Host a ticketed community picnic with fun games and fresh fruit; every ticket funds meals for families facing hunger.
🏃♀️ Miles for Meals Run
Organize a fun run/walk; participants fundraise per mile to provide nutritious meals for food-insecure neighbors.
📱 #SnackShare Challenge
Launch a social media challenge where followers share snack ideas, tag friends, and donate per post to fuel local food pantries.
🍓 Farm-Fresh Box Drive
Partner with local farms to sell produce boxes; a portion of each sale supports food distribution programs all summer.
🎨 Paint & Plate Night
Host a casual painting class with light dinner; ticket proceeds help stock community kitchens and reach more families.
📸 Food Photo Contest
Invite supporters to submit summer food photos for a small entry fee; fans vote with donations to win tasty prizes.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Food Insecurity Nonprofits fundraising ideas
Top grants for Food Insecurity Nonprofits in 2025
Food Love Grants
Popeyes Foundation
$1,000 to more than $60,000
Supports nonprofits serving food to those in need, with applications invited from May 22 - June 30 for a July 15 - December 15, 2025 grant term.
Domestic Hunger Grants
Evangelical Lutheran Church in America
Up to $10,000 per year
Supports ministries addressing local issues such as food security, with a letter of inquiry deadline of July 2, 2025, and full applications accepted October-December 2025.
FY 2025 SNAP Fraud Framework Implementation Grant
USDA Food and Nutrition Service
TBD
Details for this grant were not found in the provided search results.
FY 2025 SNAP Process and ... Grant
USDA Food and Nutrition Service
TBD
Details for this grant were not found in the provided search results.
Top companies that donate to Food Insecurity Nonprofits in 2025
Walmart
Supports food insecurity nonprofits through its Spark Good program, offering local grants and resources, and partners with organizations like Feeding America.
Feeding America
This organization partners with corporations to provide food assistance and combat hunger across the U.S., offering various partnership opportunities.
No Kid Hungry
Engages in corporate partnerships to drive positive results and end childhood hunger through initiatives like cause marketing and sponsorships.
Tyson Foods
Demonstrates a commitment to preventing food insecurity through its corporate social responsibility initiatives.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Food Insecurity Nonprofits? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Food Insecurity Nonprofits! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help your nonprofit keep every dollar raised. There’s no catch — just straightforward support for your cause.
Can Food Insecurity Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect food pantry donations?
Absolutely! Food Insecurity Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect donations for food pantries, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations — all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your donors contribute goes directly to helping you feed more people.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Food Insecurity Nonprofits run with Zeffy?
Food Insecurity Nonprofits can run a variety of campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or create recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your goals, Zeffy’s got you covered with zero fees eating into your funds.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Food Insecurity Nonprofits?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Food Insecurity Nonprofits. Unlike other platforms that might claim to be free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy does not take a penny from your donations. This ensures more money goes directly to your mission — feeding those in need.