Is Zeffy really 100% free for Food Insecurity Nonprofits? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Food Insecurity Nonprofits! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help your nonprofit keep every dollar raised. There’s no catch — just straightforward support for your cause.

Can Food Insecurity Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect food pantry donations?

Absolutely! Food Insecurity Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect donations for food pantries, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations — all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your donors contribute goes directly to helping you feed more people.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Food Insecurity Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

Food Insecurity Nonprofits can run a variety of campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or create recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your goals, Zeffy’s got you covered with zero fees eating into your funds.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Food Insecurity Nonprofits?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Food Insecurity Nonprofits. Unlike other platforms that might claim to be free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy does not take a penny from your donations. This ensures more money goes directly to your mission — feeding those in need.