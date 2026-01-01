data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Annual Scholarship Fund Drive
Collect one-time gifts through a branded donation form to fund club scholarships and community grants—easy to share and 100% fee-free.
Sustainer Circle: Monthly Giving Club
Automate reliable monthly contributions from members and supporters to sustain ongoing service projects without manual follow-up.
Community Cleanup Peer Challenge
Mobilize members to create personal fundraising pages and compete in a friendly peer-to-peer drive to raise funds for neighborhood clean-ups.
Spring Benefit Gala
Sell tickets online for your gala dinner or charity ball, manage RSVPs, seating, and payments seamlessly, and ensure every seat supports your mission.
Silent Auction for Local Initiatives
Curate an online silent auction for donated items and experiences, driving competitive bidding to boost funds for local service initiatives.
Club Merchandise Shop
Set up an online store to sell branded apparel and merchandise, giving supporters a way to show club pride while raising funds fee-free.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎨 Art kits for 50 youth
So every child can explore creativity without barriers
🍎 Nutritious snacks for weekly clubs
Fueling volunteers and participants with healthy minds and bodies
🚌 Field trip buses for 30 students
Enriching learning through hands-on community site visits
🛠️ Tools & materials for a neighborhood cleanup
Empowering residents to revitalize shared spaces
📚 Mentorship program resources for 25 youth
Building confidence and skills with professional guidance
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Community Service Clubs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Community Service Clubs
🍦 Scoop for Service
Invite neighbors to a park social with ice cream, games, and raffles—donation-per-scoop funds local service projects and builds community pride.
🌻 Plant & Serve Pop-Up
Grow and sell summer flower seedlings and herbs at a community pop-up, raising funds for club projects while greening public spaces.
🏖️ Beach & BBQ Bash
Host a beach cleanup followed by a BBQ fundraiser with entry tickets. Participants enjoy food, fellowship, and support coastal conservation initiatives.
📸 Share & Care Photo Contest
Launch a summer-themed photo contest with entry fees. Public votes with donations to choose winners and showcase community spirit online.
🎥 Movies Under the Stars
Screen family-friendly films in a park, selling tickets and concessions. Local sponsors get shout-outs, boosting summer fun and club fundraising.
💻 Daily Good Deeds Challenge
Run a 30-day social media challenge encouraging daily good deeds. Supporters fundraise through peer-to-peer pledges to fuel club community service.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Community Service Clubs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Community Service Clubs in 2025
Community Leaders Grants
Citizens Committee for New York City
Up to $5,000
Supports projects that bring New Yorkers together to improve neighborhood life, strengthen local leadership, and scale community partnerships; submissions close on July 25th, 2025.
Google Ad Grants
Up to $10,000
Provides in-kind search advertising for nonprofit organizations to increase their online visibility; applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Grants
Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation
$1,000 to $15,000
Supports projects in human needs, environmental stewardship, education, and community vitality; deadline September 15, 2025.
Nasdaq Quarterly Grant Program
Nasdaq Foundation
Average grant size of $75,000
Supports organizations that promote and support under-resourced communities by reimagining investor engagement and equipping communities with financial knowledge; deadline August 1, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Community Service Clubs in 2025
Walmart
Supports local organizations and causes through grants and its Spark Good programs.
Charles Schwab
Supports a wide range of nonprofits and community service programs through grants, sponsorships, and employee giving.
Target
Supports local programs and organizations through corporate citizenship, the Target Foundation, and community engagement funds.
State Farm
Focuses charitable grants on nonprofit initiatives that build safer, stronger, and better-educated communities.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Community Service Clubs? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Community Service Clubs! No platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours fundraise without losing a cent keep us running. That's it—no catch!
Can Community Service Clubs use Zeffy to collect tithes, library donations, or museum membership fees?
Absolutely! Community Service Clubs can use Zeffy to collect tithes, donations for libraries, membership fees for museums, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations. All of this without any fees, so every penny goes directly to your cause.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Community Service Clubs run with Zeffy?
Community Service Clubs can launch a variety of campaigns with Zeffy! You can run peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events like charity galas, and set up recurring donation programs to secure ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Community Service Clubs?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Community Service Clubs. Where other platforms charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures all your funds go directly to your mission. More money stays with you to support your projects and communities—just the way it should be.