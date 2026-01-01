Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Community Service Clubs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Community Service Clubs! No platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours fundraise without losing a cent keep us running. That's it—no catch!

Can Community Service Clubs use Zeffy to collect tithes, library donations, or museum membership fees?

Absolutely! Community Service Clubs can use Zeffy to collect tithes, donations for libraries, membership fees for museums, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations. All of this without any fees, so every penny goes directly to your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Community Service Clubs run with Zeffy?

Community Service Clubs can launch a variety of campaigns with Zeffy! You can run peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events like charity galas, and set up recurring donation programs to secure ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Community Service Clubs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Community Service Clubs. Where other platforms charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures all your funds go directly to your mission. More money stays with you to support your projects and communities—just the way it should be.