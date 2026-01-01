Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Women's Shelters? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for women’s shelters. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden charges. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help women's shelters keep every dollar raised. That’s it – no catch!

Can Women's Shelters use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Women's shelters can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring gifts. This means every dollar donated goes directly to your cause without any deduction for fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Women's Shelters run with Zeffy?

Women’s shelters can run a variety of fundraising campaigns such as peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events, and recurring donations through Zeffy. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy's got you covered without any fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Women's Shelters?

Zeffy is the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform for women’s shelters. Unlike others that may claim to be 'free' but charge fees elsewhere, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations. This means more funds go directly to support the women and communities you serve.