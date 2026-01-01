data-usecase-icon="event"
Launch a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser
Gather neighbors for a pancake breakfast while raising funds for local youth projects. Pre-sell tickets online to streamline registration and ensure a full turnout—100% fee-free.
Organize a Walk-a-Thon Peer-to-Peer Campaign
Empower members and supporters to create personal fundraising pages and collect pledges per mile walked. Drive friendly competition while expanding your reach beyond your core audience.
Run a Community Raffle for Youth Projects
Offer raffle tickets online for exciting local prizes and boost engagement with easy tracking and winner selection. Perfect for clubs seeking a straightforward, high-margin fundraiser.
Host a Silent Auction at Your Annual Gala
Collect donated items and let attendees bid online or via mobile devices during your gala. Maximize revenue with real-time bid updates and automated checkout.
Set Up a Champions Circle Recurring Giving
Invite supporters to join a monthly giving circle that funds ongoing Kiwanis initiatives. Automated recurring donations provide reliable income and strengthen donor loyalty.
Kick Off a Year-End Giving Drive
Create a custom donation form to capture one-time gifts during the holiday season. Share branded links via email and social media to finish the year strong.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Kiwanis Clubs
🚗 Splash & Shine Car Wash
Volunteers wash cars at a local spot; donors pay per wash or upgrade. Great for community visibility and summer fun while boosting funds.
🍦 Scoops for Smiles Social
Host an ice cream social in the park. Guests buy scoops or sundae toppings for donations, fostering joy, community ties, and summer funds for Kiwanis projects.
🌅 Sunset Cinema Under Stars
Outdoor movie nights with ticket sales, concessions, and local sponsorships. Builds community spirit, family fun, and summer revenue for youth programs.
🏃♂️ Summer Steps Challenge
Supporters track daily walks or runs and secure pledges per mile. Digital leaderboards fuel friendly competition and drive peer-to-peer fundraising.
📚 Summer Reading Pledge Drive
Kids collect sponsors for each book or page read all summer. Encourages literacy, engages families, and raises funds through easy online tracking.
📸 Snap & Support Photo Contest
Participants submit summer-themed photos for a donation. Community votes by purchasing votes online, showcasing local talent and boosting Kiwanis funds.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Kiwanis Clubs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Kiwanis Clubs in 2025
2025 Community Impact Grant Cycle
Kiwanis Club of Carmichael Foundation
$15,000 available, with individual grants of $2,500, $5,000, or $7,500
Funding is available to local organizations working to improve lives in the Carmichael area, with applications open until July 31.
Youth Service Capacity-Building Grants
William T. Grant Foundation
$60,000 each (over a 3-year term)
Supports activities to strengthen the organizational infrastructure of small nonprofit organizations in NYC that provide direct services to young people ages 5 to 25. The next deadline is September 18, 2025.
Mini grants
NRPA (National Recreation and Park Association)
Up to $10,000
Mini grants up to $10,000 require no match and are due July 25, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Kiwanis Clubs in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.
Hilton
Supports communities through its 'Travel with Purpose' initiative focused on environmental and social impact.
Scholastic
Supports literacy and education initiatives for youth development.
Givergy
Provides fundraising technology and services to support nonprofit organizations.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Kiwanis Clubs? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Kiwanis Clubs! There are no platform fees, processing fees, or hidden costs involved. Zeffy is supported by optional donor tips from those who love keeping every dollar raised with your cause. It's truly free to focus more funds on your mission.
Can Kiwanis Clubs use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?
Absolutely! Kiwanis Clubs can use Zeffy to manage donations, sell event tickets, and establish recurring contributions—all without fees. Every bit collected aids your mission without any deduction.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Kiwanis Clubs run with Zeffy?
Kiwanis Clubs can organize various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, such as peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events like gala dinners, and recurring donation drives. Zeffy's tools are designed to support your fundraising objectives seamlessly.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Kiwanis Clubs?
Zeffy stands out as the only 100% free fundraising platform for Kiwanis Clubs. While other platforms might have hidden costs or processing fees, Zeffy ensures that every dollar raised supports your cause directly, enhancing donor trust and maximizing your impact.