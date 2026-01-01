Button Text

Keep 100% of your Kiwanis club’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Kiwanis Clubs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Kiwanis Clubs

How Zeffy helps Kiwanis Clubs raise money

Kiwanis Clubs use Zeffy to fund everything from from pancake breakfasts to Champions Circle recurring giving—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

Gather neighbors for a pancake breakfast while raising funds for local youth projects. Pre-sell tickets online to streamline registration and ensure a full turnout—100% fee-free.

Organize a Walk-a-Thon Peer-to-Peer Campaign

Empower members and supporters to create personal fundraising pages and collect pledges per mile walked. Drive friendly competition while expanding your reach beyond your core audience.

Run a Community Raffle for Youth Projects

Offer raffle tickets online for exciting local prizes and boost engagement with easy tracking and winner selection. Perfect for clubs seeking a straightforward, high-margin fundraiser.

Host a Silent Auction at Your Annual Gala

Collect donated items and let attendees bid online or via mobile devices during your gala. Maximize revenue with real-time bid updates and automated checkout.

Set Up a Champions Circle Recurring Giving

Invite supporters to join a monthly giving circle that funds ongoing Kiwanis initiatives. Automated recurring donations provide reliable income and strengthen donor loyalty.

Kick Off a Year-End Giving Drive

Create a custom donation form to capture one-time gifts during the holiday season. Share branded links via email and social media to finish the year strong.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your Kiwanis club raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🙏 50 new study Bibles

So every member can explore scripture daily

🎹 Piano tuning & worship leader training

To keep your music ministry inspiring week after week

🍞 Community brunch for 200

Fostering fellowship and welcoming newcomers

🌸 Spring kids’ retreat scholarships

So financial barriers never stop kids from growing in faith

🚌 Transportation for seniors

Ensuring all can join services and fellowship events

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Kiwanis Clubs

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Kiwanis Clubs

🚗 Splash & Shine Car Wash

Volunteers wash cars at a local spot; donors pay per wash or upgrade. Great for community visibility and summer fun while boosting funds.

🍦 Scoops for Smiles Social

Host an ice cream social in the park. Guests buy scoops or sundae toppings for donations, fostering joy, community ties, and summer funds for Kiwanis projects.

🌅 Sunset Cinema Under Stars

Outdoor movie nights with ticket sales, concessions, and local sponsorships. Builds community spirit, family fun, and summer revenue for youth programs.

🏃‍♂️ Summer Steps Challenge

Supporters track daily walks or runs and secure pledges per mile. Digital leaderboards fuel friendly competition and drive peer-to-peer fundraising.

📚 Summer Reading Pledge Drive

Kids collect sponsors for each book or page read all summer. Encourages literacy, engages families, and raises funds through easy online tracking.

📸 Snap & Support Photo Contest

Participants submit summer-themed photos for a donation. Community votes by purchasing votes online, showcasing local talent and boosting Kiwanis funds.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Kiwanis Clubs fundraising ideas

Browse all Kiwanis club fundraising ideas

Top grants for Kiwanis Clubs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your Kiwanis club. These options are a great place to start.

2025 Community Impact Grant Cycle

Kiwanis Club of Carmichael Foundation

$15,000 available, with individual grants of $2,500, $5,000, or $7,500

Funding is available to local organizations working to improve lives in the Carmichael area, with applications open until July 31.

Youth Service Capacity-Building Grants

William T. Grant Foundation

$60,000 each (over a 3-year term)

Supports activities to strengthen the organizational infrastructure of small nonprofit organizations in NYC that provide direct services to young people ages 5 to 25. The next deadline is September 18, 2025.

Mini grants

NRPA (National Recreation and Park Association)

Up to $10,000

Mini grants up to $10,000 require no match and are due July 25, 2025.

No specific name found

No specific grantor found

No specific amount found

No specific description found

Find more Kiwanis club grants

Top companies that donate to Kiwanis Clubs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your Kiwanis club’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Hilton

Supports communities through its 'Travel with Purpose' initiative focused on environmental and social impact.

Scholastic

Supports literacy and education initiatives for youth development.

Givergy

Provides fundraising technology and services to support nonprofit organizations.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Kiwanis Clubs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Kiwanis Clubs! There are no platform fees, processing fees, or hidden costs involved. Zeffy is supported by optional donor tips from those who love keeping every dollar raised with your cause. It's truly free to focus more funds on your mission.

Can Kiwanis Clubs use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?

Absolutely! Kiwanis Clubs can use Zeffy to manage donations, sell event tickets, and establish recurring contributions—all without fees. Every bit collected aids your mission without any deduction.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Kiwanis Clubs run with Zeffy?

Kiwanis Clubs can organize various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, such as peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events like gala dinners, and recurring donation drives. Zeffy's tools are designed to support your fundraising objectives seamlessly.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Kiwanis Clubs?

Zeffy stands out as the only 100% free fundraising platform for Kiwanis Clubs. While other platforms might have hidden costs or processing fees, Zeffy ensures that every dollar raised supports your cause directly, enhancing donor trust and maximizing your impact.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

