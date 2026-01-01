Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Domestic Violence Shelters? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Domestic Violence Shelters. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. The platform remains free through optional tips from donors who want to support Zeffy’s mission to ensure every dollar raised goes directly to your cause. That’s it—no catch!

Can Domestic Violence Shelters use Zeffy to collect regular donations?

Absolutely! Domestic Violence Shelters can use Zeffy to collect regular donations, manage recurring giving programs, and even sell tickets for fundraising events—all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly towards supporting your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Domestic Violence Shelters run with Zeffy?

Domestic Violence Shelters can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can organize peer-to-peer fundraising, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donations for consistent support. With Zeffy, whatever your fundraising goals, we’ve got you covered without the burden of any fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Domestic Violence Shelters?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Domestic Violence Shelters as it's the only platform that is truly 100% free. Unlike others that might claim to be free but hide fees in processing or platform costs, Zeffy takes no percentage of your donations. This means every dollar goes directly to helping your mission—straightforward and trustworthy.