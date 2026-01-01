data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Operation Homefront Relief Appeal
Launch an urgent drive with a custom donation form to support veterans in crisis nationwide, collecting essential funds quickly and fee-free.
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Honor Run Peer-to-Peer Challenge
Mobilize supporters to run 5Ks and raise funds through personalized pages, amplifying outreach and engaging new donor networks.
data-usecase-icon="event"
Stars & Stripes Gala Night
Sell tickets to an elegant dinner gala that supports veteran scholarship programs and community events, tracking RSVPs and payments seamlessly.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Patriot Pride Online Store
Offer branded apparel and memorabilia in a zero-fee storefront so supporters can showcase their pride and drive funding for veteran services.
data-usecase-icon="auction"
Silent Auction of Service Memorabilia
Host a silent auction featuring donated military artifacts and unique experiences, engaging donors with exclusive items while maximizing proceeds.
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Veteran Support Circle
Set up a monthly giving program with tiered benefits and regular impact reports, ensuring a reliable funding base for ongoing veteran support.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏕️ A weekend wellness retreat for 10 veterans
To heal from battlefield stress and build camaraderie
🎖️ 50 PTSD therapy sessions
Providing crucial mental health support for our heroes
🍲 500 hot meals at the veterans community kitchen
Nourishing bodies and lifting spirits every day
🎓 5 vocational training scholarships
Empowering vets with new skills for successful civilian careers
🚌 20 round-trip rides to medical appointments
Removing transportation barriers to essential care
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Veterans
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Veterans
🎖 Hero Steps Walkathon
Supporters log miles in July honoring veterans; sponsors pledge per mile. Share leaderboards and milestones online to boost community spirit and funds.
🍔 Patriot Grill Cookout
Host a July 4th BBQ with games, meal tickets and a raffle. Engage families at your vet center while raising funds and strengthening local support.
🇺🇸 Freedom Fishing Tournament
Teams pay entry fees and gather sponsors per catch at a June weekend derby. Offer prizes and local media coverage to boost donations and visibility.
📸 #VetVoices Story Challenge
A 30-day August Instagram drive where followers post veteran stories, tag friends, and donate via linked CTAs, sparking viral engagement and peer gifts.
🌽 Community Cornhole Classic
Run a summer cornhole tourney in the park with entry fees, sponsor booths, and concession sales. Perfect for families to play and support veterans.
🎵 Salute Summer Concert
Partner with local bands for an outdoor August show. Sell tickets, VIP vet meet-and-greets, vendor booths and donation stations to maximize revenue.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Veterans fundraising ideas
Top grants for Veterans in 2025
VA Adaptive Sports Grant Program
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)
Up to $16 million
Supports community organizations providing adaptive sports and therapeutic recreation programs for disabled Veterans and active-duty service members; application deadline July 2, 2025.
The Cigna Group Foundation Grants for Mental Health and Housing Stability for Veterans
The Cigna Group Foundation
$3 Million
Supports nonprofits addressing mental health and housing stability for veterans; application closes August 7, 2025.
VFW Foundation Grants
VFW Foundation
Not specified
Supports initiatives for veterans and military communities; opens September 2025.
Top companies that donate to Veterans in 2025
Walmart
Supports veteran causes through Spark Good programs.
DAV (Disabled American Veterans)
Partners with companies to support veterans through donations, sponsorships and cause marketing.
Wounded Warrior Project (WWP)
Corporate partners provide financial support for programs and services for injured veterans.
Gary Sinise Foundation
Supports veterans, first responders, and their families.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Veterans? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Veterans organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We keep it free by providing an option for donors to leave a tip if they want to support our mission to help you keep every dollar. It's truly as simple as it sounds—no catch!
Can Veterans use Zeffy to collect donations?
Definitely! Veterans organizations can use Zeffy to collect donations, event registration fees, and even set up recurring giving plans—all without any fees. Every penny donated goes directly to your mission, supporting those who have served.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Veterans run with Zeffy?
Veterans organizations can run all sorts of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donations programs. Zeffy's all-in-one platform makes organizing these campaigns straightforward, so more support reaches your mission.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Veterans?
Zeffy stands out as the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform for Veterans organizations. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every cent raised goes to your cause, enhancing donor trust and maximizing impact.