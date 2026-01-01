🎖 Hero Steps Walkathon

Supporters log miles in July honoring veterans; sponsors pledge per mile. Share leaderboards and milestones online to boost community spirit and funds.

🍔 Patriot Grill Cookout

Host a July 4th BBQ with games, meal tickets and a raffle. Engage families at your vet center while raising funds and strengthening local support.

🇺🇸 Freedom Fishing Tournament

Teams pay entry fees and gather sponsors per catch at a June weekend derby. Offer prizes and local media coverage to boost donations and visibility.

📸 #VetVoices Story Challenge

A 30-day August Instagram drive where followers post veteran stories, tag friends, and donate via linked CTAs, sparking viral engagement and peer gifts.

🌽 Community Cornhole Classic

Run a summer cornhole tourney in the park with entry fees, sponsor booths, and concession sales. Perfect for families to play and support veterans.

🎵 Salute Summer Concert

Partner with local bands for an outdoor August show. Sell tickets, VIP vet meet-and-greets, vendor booths and donation stations to maximize revenue.

