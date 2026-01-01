Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups. There are no platform or processing fees at all. We keep it this way thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in supporting your mission. That's all — no catches.

Can Asylum Seeker Aid Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Asylum Seeker Aid Groups can use Zeffy to collect both one-time and recurring donations, sell event tickets, and much more — all without any fees. This means every dollar goes directly to your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Asylum Seeker Aid Groups run with Zeffy?

Asylum Seeker Aid Groups can launch various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host ticketed events, set up peer-to-peer fundraisers, or manage recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy's tools have you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups?

Zeffy is the best choice for Asylum Seeker Aid Groups because it is the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform. While others might have hidden costs, Zeffy's model ensures that every dollar you raise directly benefits your mission, building greater trust with your donors.