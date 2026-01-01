data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Empower Her Monthly Sustainers
Invite donors to join a monthly giving circle that ensures consistent support for women transitioning to independent living. Predictable gifts allow us to plan programming and housing resources year-round.
Run for Her Future
Mobilize supporters to fundraise and participate in a community 5K, with each runner’s page driving donations for safe housing and support services. Peer-to-peer fundraising brings in new donors and raises awareness simultaneously.
Evening of Hope Gala
Host a dinner and silent auction evening where tickets sold directly support transitional housing programs. Selling event tickets online streamlines RSVPs and maximizes attendance.
Hope Boutique Marketplace
Feature handmade crafts, upcycled goods, and baked treats crafted by residents in an online store, giving women meaningful income while raising funds. The store is fee-free, boosting proceeds for programs.
Dream Room Raffle
Offer raffle entries for a chance to win a fully furnished apartment makeover—from furniture to décor. Raffles spark excitement and attract new donors eager to support housing transformations.
Gifts of Home Donation Drive
Launch a targeted online campaign for one-off donations to furnish apartments with essentials like kitchenware and linens. A dedicated donation form makes it simple for donors to contribute specific items or funds.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🛏️ Furnish a transitional apartment
Ensuring a comfortable, home-like space for women reclaiming stability
🍲 1,000 nutritious meals
Nourishing bodies and spirits as women work to rebuild their lives
🎓 20 job training workshops
Empowering women with skills and confidence to achieve financial independence
🩺 30 counseling sessions
Providing vital emotional support for healing and lasting recovery
🍼 50 baby care kits
Supplying diapers, formula, and essentials to new mothers in need
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Transitional Housing for Women
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Transitional Housing for Women
🏡 Sleepout for Solidarity
Supporters camp in backyards to experience a night of solidarity, gathering sponsorships to raise funds and awareness for women’s transitional housing needs.
🍋 Lemonade & Lace Fundraiser
Volunteer-hosted lemonade stands with handcrafted accessories, empowering women through creative sales and raising summer funds for housing supplies and programs.
🧘♀️ Yoga on the Lawn
Local yoga instructors lead donation-based outdoor classes, promoting wellness while funding transitional housing programs for women and building community support.
📚 Stories & Sweets Book Club
Virtual book club with a bake sale twist—participants donate to join, share insights, and swap homemade treats to raise funds for women’s housing.
🏊♀️ Swim for Hope Splashathon
At your community pool, swimmers collect pledges per lap, turning summer fun into fundraising for essential services and safe housing for women.
📸 #HerSummerStory Photo Drive
Supporters share empowering summer photos using #HerSummerStory, triggering small donations per post to fund transitional housing programs for women.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Transitional Housing for Women fundraising ideas
Top grants for Transitional Housing for Women in 2025
OVW Fiscal Year 2025 Transitional Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program
U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women
Up to $500,000
Funds transitional housing and support services for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking; deadline June 11, 2025.
Domestic Violence Safe Housing grants
RedRover
Not specified
Supports domestic violence safe housing; application deadlines March 1st, June 1st, and September 1st.
Mary Kay Ash Foundation: Domestic Violence Shelter Grants
Mary Kay Ash Foundation
$20,000
Supports domestic violence shelters; deadline April 30, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Transitional Housing for Women in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Family Promise
Partners with companies to prevent and end family homelessness, offering shelter and stabilization services.
The Salvation Army
Provides emergency or transitional shelters for women and children experiencing homelessness.
Barrett Foundation
Offers shelter, housing, and supportive services to women and children experiencing homelessness, and receives support from corporate partners like the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Transitional Housing for Women? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is absolutely 100% free for Transitional Housing for Women! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate on optional tips from your supporters who believe in keeping organizations like yours fully funded. That's the entire story—no catches here!
Can Transitional Housing for Women use Zeffy to collect resident sponsorships?
Definitely! Transitional Housing for Women can use Zeffy to collect resident sponsorships, organize fundraising events, and even set up recurring donations — all at zero cost! Every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting women in need.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Transitional Housing for Women run with Zeffy?
Transitional Housing for Women can launch a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraising events to get your community involved, sell tickets for your next charity gala, or run a campaign for recurring donations to secure ongoing support. Whatever your strategy, Zeffy has you covered.
What's the best fundraising platform for Transitional Housing for Women?
Zeffy is the best choice because it's the only platform truly offering 100% fee-free fundraising for Transitional Housing for Women. This means more funds can go toward your mission instead of being lost to fees, building trust and ensuring every donation impacts the lives of women you support.