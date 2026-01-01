Button Text

Keep 100% of your women's transitional housing’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Transitional Housing for Women, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Transitional Housing for Women

How Zeffy helps Transitional Housing for Women raise money

Transitional Housing for Women use Zeffy to fund everything from from Empower Her Sustainers to Hope Boutique marketplace—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Empower Her Monthly Sustainers

Invite donors to join a monthly giving circle that ensures consistent support for women transitioning to independent living. Predictable gifts allow us to plan programming and housing resources year-round.

Run for Her Future

Mobilize supporters to fundraise and participate in a community 5K, with each runner’s page driving donations for safe housing and support services. Peer-to-peer fundraising brings in new donors and raises awareness simultaneously.

Evening of Hope Gala

Host a dinner and silent auction evening where tickets sold directly support transitional housing programs. Selling event tickets online streamlines RSVPs and maximizes attendance.

Hope Boutique Marketplace

Feature handmade crafts, upcycled goods, and baked treats crafted by residents in an online store, giving women meaningful income while raising funds. The store is fee-free, boosting proceeds for programs.

Dream Room Raffle

Offer raffle entries for a chance to win a fully furnished apartment makeover—from furniture to décor. Raffles spark excitement and attract new donors eager to support housing transformations.

Gifts of Home Donation Drive

Launch a targeted online campaign for one-off donations to furnish apartments with essentials like kitchenware and linens. A dedicated donation form makes it simple for donors to contribute specific items or funds.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your women's transitional housing raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🛏️ Furnish a transitional apartment

Ensuring a comfortable, home-like space for women reclaiming stability

🍲 1,000 nutritious meals

Nourishing bodies and spirits as women work to rebuild their lives

🎓 20 job training workshops

Empowering women with skills and confidence to achieve financial independence

🩺 30 counseling sessions

Providing vital emotional support for healing and lasting recovery

🍼 50 baby care kits

Supplying diapers, formula, and essentials to new mothers in need

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Transitional Housing for Women

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Transitional Housing for Women

🏡 Sleepout for Solidarity

Supporters camp in backyards to experience a night of solidarity, gathering sponsorships to raise funds and awareness for women’s transitional housing needs.

🍋 Lemonade & Lace Fundraiser

Volunteer-hosted lemonade stands with handcrafted accessories, empowering women through creative sales and raising summer funds for housing supplies and programs.

🧘‍♀️ Yoga on the Lawn

Local yoga instructors lead donation-based outdoor classes, promoting wellness while funding transitional housing programs for women and building community support.

📚 Stories & Sweets Book Club

Virtual book club with a bake sale twist—participants donate to join, share insights, and swap homemade treats to raise funds for women’s housing.

🏊‍♀️ Swim for Hope Splashathon

At your community pool, swimmers collect pledges per lap, turning summer fun into fundraising for essential services and safe housing for women.

📸 #HerSummerStory Photo Drive

Supporters share empowering summer photos using #HerSummerStory, triggering small donations per post to fund transitional housing programs for women.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Transitional Housing for Women fundraising ideas

Browse all women's transitional housing fundraising ideas

Top grants for Transitional Housing for Women in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your women's transitional housing. These options are a great place to start.

OVW Fiscal Year 2025 Transitional Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program

U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women

Up to $500,000

Funds transitional housing and support services for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking; deadline June 11, 2025.

Apply now

Domestic Violence Safe Housing grants

RedRover

Not specified

Supports domestic violence safe housing; application deadlines March 1st, June 1st, and September 1st.

Apply now

Mary Kay Ash Foundation: Domestic Violence Shelter Grants

Mary Kay Ash Foundation

$20,000

Supports domestic violence shelters; deadline April 30, 2025.

Apply now

Find more women's transitional housing grants

Top companies that donate to Transitional Housing for Women in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your women's transitional housing’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

Family Promise

Partners with companies to prevent and end family homelessness, offering shelter and stabilization services.

Get in touch

The Salvation Army

Provides emergency or transitional shelters for women and children experiencing homelessness.

Get in touch

Barrett Foundation

Offers shelter, housing, and supportive services to women and children experiencing homelessness, and receives support from corporate partners like the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Transitional Housing for Women? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is absolutely 100% free for Transitional Housing for Women! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate on optional tips from your supporters who believe in keeping organizations like yours fully funded. That's the entire story—no catches here!

Can Transitional Housing for Women use Zeffy to collect resident sponsorships?

Definitely! Transitional Housing for Women can use Zeffy to collect resident sponsorships, organize fundraising events, and even set up recurring donations — all at zero cost! Every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting women in need.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Transitional Housing for Women run with Zeffy?

Transitional Housing for Women can launch a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraising events to get your community involved, sell tickets for your next charity gala, or run a campaign for recurring donations to secure ongoing support. Whatever your strategy, Zeffy has you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Transitional Housing for Women?

Zeffy is the best choice because it's the only platform truly offering 100% fee-free fundraising for Transitional Housing for Women. This means more funds can go toward your mission instead of being lost to fees, building trust and ensuring every donation impacts the lives of women you support.

