Sponsor a Home Build Drive
Engage donors with a dedicated fundraising form that highlights each home build project’s needs, making it easy to fund materials and labor fee-free.
Citywide Neighborhood Build Challenge
Enable volunteers to create personal fundraising pages and compete to raise the most for local home builds, driving community involvement and friendly competition.
Annual Habitat Golf Classic
Sell tickets to your signature golf tournament fundraiser—track registrations, collect sponsor packages, and streamline payments without platform fees.
Renovation Tool Raffle
Raise funds by selling raffle tickets for donated power tools and equipment, offering builders a chance to win while supporting future home repairs.
ReStore Online Marketplace
Expand your ReStore’s reach by selling curated home goods and upcycled furniture through a zero-fee online store, increasing revenue for local builds.
Builder’s Circle Recurring Sponsorship Program
Secure steady support by inviting donors to join a monthly sponsorship circle that funds ongoing builds and maintenance, ensuring sustainable growth.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🛠️ 50 volunteer toolkits
So every builder has the right gear to construct safe, sturdy homes
🧱 500 concrete blocks
Laying the foundation for families to build stronger futures
🪚 Lumber and siding for home exteriors
Protecting families from the elements and making houses feel like home
💡 Solar lighting for 5 homes
Bringing clean, reliable light into families’ lives after dark
🚰 Plumbing fixtures for 3 bathrooms
Ensuring families have access to safe, sanitary water
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Habitat for Humanity
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Habitat for Humanity
🏡 Sunrise Buildathon
Supporters sponsor each build hour streamed live; donors match funds per hour, boosting engagement and home builds.
🔨 Mini-Home DIY Kits
Sell small model house kits online; proceeds fund local builds and engage families with hands-on home-building fun.
🍔 Community Grill-Off
Host a neighborhood BBQ cook-off with entry fees, ticket sales, and local vendor booths; proceeds support Habitat builds.
🛶 Paddle for Homes
Organize a sponsored kayak/canoe paddle route; participants raise funds per mile paddled to support home construction.
📸 Home Stories Contest
Invite supporters to submit home transformation photos for a small entry fee; public voting requires a donation to vote.
🎵 Hammer & Harmony Concert
Outdoor summer concert featuring local musicians; ticket sales and merch profits funnel directly to Habitat home projects.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Habitat for Humanity fundraising ideas
Top grants for Habitat for Humanity in 2025
Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP) grant
Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA)
Varies
Supports housing efforts across the state of Georgia, offering stability and opportunity for residents.
Habitat Youth Solutions 2025
Habitat for Humanity
US$4,000
Provides seed funding to youth-led solutions that promote innovative, inclusive, and collaborative housing ecosystem for sustainable and resilient communities; application deadline April 13, 2025.
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects.
Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program
HUD
Varies
Provides resources for livable neighborhoods, economic empowerment, and decent housing.
Top companies that donate to Habitat for Humanity in 2025
Walmart
Supports local organizations through grants, round-up programs, registries, and space requests.
Whirlpool Corporation
Donates significant funding and appliances to help families gain access to affordable housing.
Wells Fargo
Provides financial support and employee volunteerism to help families build and repair affordable homes.
State Farm
Supports Habitat's youth programs and initiatives for resilient construction.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Habitat for Humanity? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Habitat for Humanity! There are no platform or processing fees at all. Instead, we rely on optional contributions from donors who want to support our mission of keeping fundraising accessible for organizations like yours. No catch, just more of your hard-earned funds going directly where they belong.
Can Habitat for Humanity use Zeffy to collect building fund donations?
Absolutely! Habitat for Humanity can use Zeffy to collect building fund donations, manage event ticket sales, and even set up recurring giving without incurring any fees. It ensures every dollar raised supports your mission of building homes and communities.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Habitat for Humanity run with Zeffy?
Habitat for Humanity can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events, and even recurring donation initiatives. Whatever your campaign needs, Zeffy's tools are built to support you without the additional fees.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Habitat for Humanity?
Zeffy is the best choice for Habitat for Humanity because it's the only truly 100% free fundraising platform available. With no fees extracting from your donations, you can focus on what matters most: funding your projects and building stronger communities.