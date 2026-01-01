Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Habitat for Humanity? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Habitat for Humanity! There are no platform or processing fees at all. Instead, we rely on optional contributions from donors who want to support our mission of keeping fundraising accessible for organizations like yours. No catch, just more of your hard-earned funds going directly where they belong.

Can Habitat for Humanity use Zeffy to collect building fund donations?

Absolutely! Habitat for Humanity can use Zeffy to collect building fund donations, manage event ticket sales, and even set up recurring giving without incurring any fees. It ensures every dollar raised supports your mission of building homes and communities.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Habitat for Humanity run with Zeffy?

Habitat for Humanity can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events, and even recurring donation initiatives. Whatever your campaign needs, Zeffy's tools are built to support you without the additional fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Habitat for Humanity?

Zeffy is the best choice for Habitat for Humanity because it's the only truly 100% free fundraising platform available. With no fees extracting from your donations, you can focus on what matters most: funding your projects and building stronger communities.