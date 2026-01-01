Button Text

Keep 100% of your human services agency’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Human Services, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Human Services

How Zeffy helps Human Services raise money

Human Services use Zeffy to fund everything from from crisis relief emergency funds to senior sponsorships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Crisis Relief Emergency Fund

Deploy a targeted donation form to collect one-time donations for crisis intervention, ensuring funds are available immediately for emergency services. Donors appreciate the simplicity and transparency of giving directly to urgent needs.

Sponsor a Senior – Monthly Care Program

Set up a recurring giving program that lets supporters sponsor weekly meals or wellness checks for seniors. Reliable monthly gifts help you plan ongoing services without worrying about transaction fees.

Walk for Wellness Community Challenge

Invite volunteers and supporters to raise pledges through personal fundraising pages as they walk to promote mental health. Peer-to-peer appeals boost engagement by letting participants share why your services matter to them.

Hope & Healing Annual Gala

Sell tickets to a sit-down dinner and program honoring your human services milestones. A ticketed event builds community, raises unrestricted funds, and tracks attendance seamlessly.

Healing Horizons Raffle

Offer raffle tickets for a chance to win donated prizes, with all proceeds funding counseling and outreach programs. A low-cost, high-engagement tactic that encourages broad participation.

Community Care Silent Auction

Host an online silent auction featuring donated items and experiences to support your shelter or support services. Automated bidding and checkout keep the process smooth and fee-free.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your human services agency raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🍏 1,000 grocery boxes delivered

So families facing food insecurity get fresh, healthy meals

🤝 50 career coaching sessions

Helping clients build skills and secure stable employment

🏠 10 nights of emergency shelter

Providing a safe, warm place for individuals experiencing homelessness

🚍 200 transit passes

Ensuring clients can attend job interviews and medical appointments

🧼 500 hygiene kits

Giving essential supplies that restore dignity and well-being

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Human Services

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Human Services

🧘 Sunrise Yoga for Support

Early-morning park yoga sessions that connect donors, clients, and supporters; ticket proceeds empower human services programs.

🍦 Scoops for Change

Team-run neighborhood ice cream stand with per-scoop donations; share beneficiary stories while driving sweet summer fundraising fun.

📸 Stories in the Sun

Online summer photo contest showcasing client journeys; supporters bid on favorite prints to fund services and spread awareness.

💦 Water Balloon Battle

Host a family-friendly water fight with entry fees; community fun cools off crowds while funding essential social service programs.

🎥 Movie Nights for Good

Outdoor film screenings under the stars; concession and ticket profits boost shelter, counseling, and crisis support services.

🎓 SkillShare Summer Series

Hybrid workshops teaching cooking, finance, or wellness; ticket sales and sponsorships strengthen community service initiatives.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Human Services fundraising ideas

Browse all human services agency fundraising ideas

Top grants for Human Services in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your human services agency. These options are a great place to start.

Food Security Mini-Grants

Arlington County

Up to $25,000

Supports implementation of Arlington County's Food Security Strategic Plan, with applications accepted until July 9, 2025.

Sompo Foundation Grant

Sompo Foundation

$100,000

This grant opportunity has a deadline of July 31, 2025.

Elevance Health Foundation Grant

Elevance Health Foundation

Flexible

This grant opportunity has a deadline of July 31, 2025.

Find more human services agency grants

Top companies that donate to Human Services in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your human services agency’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports local grants, round-up programs, registries, and space requests for organizations through its Spark Good initiative.

Bank of America

Its Charitable Foundation directs funding to low- and moderate-income communities, focusing on revitalizing neighborhoods, workforce education, and addressing basic needs like hunger and homelessness.

Costco

Supports programs focused on children, education, and health and human services.

PepsiCo

Its Foundation focuses on hunger relief, water access, and economic development.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Human Services? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Human Services! We charge no platform fees, no processing fees, and there are no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free with the support of optional tips from donors who value keeping every dollar you raise to fuel your mission. That's the full picture—no catch!

Can Human Services use Zeffy to collect donations and offerings?

Absolutely! Human Services organizations like churches and libraries can use Zeffy to collect all kinds of donations, including offerings, event tickets, and recurring gifts, without facing any fees. This means all the funds collected go directly to supporting your community and cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Human Services run with Zeffy?

Human Services can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer fundraising events, manage ticket sales for community events, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whether it's a library book drive or a community outreach fundraiser, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Human Services?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Human Services because it is the only one that is truly 100% free. While other platforms may claim to be free but still take a cut through processing fees or fine print, Zeffy ensures every penny goes directly to your mission. This makes more resources available for your vital work and builds trust with your donors.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

