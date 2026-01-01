Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Human Services? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Human Services! We charge no platform fees, no processing fees, and there are no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free with the support of optional tips from donors who value keeping every dollar you raise to fuel your mission. That's the full picture—no catch!

Can Human Services use Zeffy to collect donations and offerings?

Absolutely! Human Services organizations like churches and libraries can use Zeffy to collect all kinds of donations, including offerings, event tickets, and recurring gifts, without facing any fees. This means all the funds collected go directly to supporting your community and cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Human Services run with Zeffy?

Human Services can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer fundraising events, manage ticket sales for community events, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whether it's a library book drive or a community outreach fundraiser, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Human Services?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Human Services because it is the only one that is truly 100% free. While other platforms may claim to be free but still take a cut through processing fees or fine print, Zeffy ensures every penny goes directly to your mission. This makes more resources available for your vital work and builds trust with your donors.