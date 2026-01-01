How Zeffy compares to popular Donation Platforms

Built for small nonprofit teams who need donation tools that actually work for them — not against their budget. Zero fees, real support, and everything in one place.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Donation Platforms

Zeffy vs. Donation Platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Donation Platforms

Donation Platforms
Feature
Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder
Donate button/Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embedable donation forms
Apple Pay/Google Pay/ Digital Wallets
Varies
Secure Payment Processing
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Varies
Recurring Donations
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Varies
Auctions
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Varies
Membership Management
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Varies
QR Code Donations
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

Calculate savings
How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Donation Platforms?

Keep 100% of every donation with zero platform fees

🌟

No fees eating into your donations

Most donation platforms take 2-5% from every gift, plus processing fees. That's money taken directly from your mission. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of donations go where they belong — to your cause.

🛠️

Everything you need, all in one place

Stop juggling PayPal, Eventbrite, and spreadsheets. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, and automated receipts — all free, all connected, all built for small nonprofit teams.

🤝

Built for small nonprofits, not enterprise

Many donation platforms serve everyone from Fortune 500s to individuals, creating bloated interfaces that overwhelm small teams. Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits like yours — simple, focused tools that work without a learning curve.

Zeffy vs Donation Platforms: your top questions, answered

Why should I choose Zeffy over other donation platforms when there are so many options?

Most donation platforms charge 2-5% in fees, which means you lose money on every donation. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of what donors give - no platform fees, ever. Plus, we built everything small nonprofits actually need in one place: donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, and email tools. You won't need to juggle PayPal, Eventbrite, and spreadsheets anymore. Our users tell us they save hundreds or thousands of dollars in fees each year - money that goes straight to their mission instead.

Are there hidden costs or catches with Zeffy being free?

No catches, no hidden fees, no paid tiers. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - we don't charge platform fees, monthly subscriptions, or setup costs. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to help support Zeffy, but that's completely optional and goes to keeping our platform running. We know many nonprofits have been burned by platforms that seemed free but had surprise costs later. That's why we're transparent: you'll never pay us anything, and all features stay free forever.

I'm already using [PayPal/Square/another platform] for donations. Is it worth switching?

If you're losing money to fees and juggling multiple tools, yes. Most of our users come from exactly that setup - PayPal for donations, Eventbrite for events, spreadsheets for tracking, and maybe Venmo for quick payments. They were losing 3-5% on every donation and spending hours moving data between platforms. With Zeffy, everything lives in one place, your donors get proper receipts automatically, and you keep every dollar. The switch takes about 30 minutes, and we'll help you import your donor data so you don't lose anything.

Will my donors trust Zeffy, or do they expect to see familiar payment brands?

Your donors will feel confident giving through Zeffy. We use the same secure payment processing that powers major platforms, so donors see trusted payment options like credit cards, PayPal, and Apple Pay at checkout. What's different is the experience feels more personal and professional - your donation forms show your logo and branding, not ours. Donors get instant, branded receipts and thank-you messages that come from your organization. Many of our users tell us their donors actually prefer Zeffy because the process feels more direct and trustworthy - no confusing third-party pages or wondering where their money really goes. Plus, when donors see that 100% of their gift reaches your mission, that builds even more trust in your stewardship.

How much time will it take to learn Zeffy and get my team comfortable using it?

Most teams are up and running in under an hour. We built Zeffy specifically for busy nonprofit staff who don't have time for complicated training or setup. Your first donation form can be live in about 15 minutes, and most people figure out the basics just by clicking around. We also offer free one-on-one onboarding calls where a real person walks you through everything - no chatbots or generic tutorials. If you have volunteers or board members who help with fundraising, they'll find it easy to jump in too. Our users often tell us Zeffy is the first fundraising tool their whole team actually enjoys using instead of dreading.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Donation Platforms

Zeffy vs.

Donatestock

Compare
Donations
Zeffy vs.

RaiseRight

Compare
Donations
Zeffy vs.

Gively

Compare
Donations
Zeffy vs.

Shareway

Compare
Donations
Zeffy vs.

WiddyUp

Compare
Donations
Zeffy vs.

GoCardless

Compare
Donations
Zeffy vs.

Givzey

Compare
Donations
RG
Zeffy vs.

RebelGive

Compare
Donations
MD
Zeffy vs.

MoneyDolly

Compare
Donations
Online Store/eCommerce
icon-logo-Planning Center
Zeffy vs.

Planning Center

Compare
Events
Donations
icon-logo-Enthuse
Zeffy vs.

Enthuse

Compare
Events
Donations
icon-logo-CauseVox
Zeffy vs.

CauseVox

Compare
Donations
Peer-to-peer
Events
Ticketing
Donor management/CRM

See how Zeffy compares in other areas

Zeffy vs.
Raffle platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Raffle platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Form Builders

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Form Builders.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Website builders / CMS

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Website builders / CMS.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Volunteer Management Software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Volunteer Management Software.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Ticketing Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Ticketing Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Tap-to-pay/POS Systems.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Membership Software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Membership Software.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Payment Processors

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Payment Processors.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Event Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Event Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Online store & eCommerce Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Online store & eCommerce Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Email Marketing Tools

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Email Marketing Tools.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Fundraising Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Fundraising Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Donation Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donation Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Crowdfunding Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Crowdfunding Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Donation matching platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donation matching platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Donor management / CRM software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donor management / CRM software.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Auction Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Auction Platforms.

Compare
What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Start your nonprofit
ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Start your nonprofit
How is Zeffy free?

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

