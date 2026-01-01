Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Why should I choose Zeffy over other all-in-one fundraising platforms when they seem to have more features?

Most all-in-one platforms were built for large nonprofits with dedicated development teams, not small organizations juggling multiple roles. While they may offer more features, you'll likely pay for tools you'll never use while losing 2-5% of every donation to fees. Zeffy gives you everything small nonprofits actually need - donations, events, CRM, email marketing, and more - without any platform or processing fees. You keep 100% of what donors give, and the platform is designed to be simple enough that one person can set it up and manage everything without technical expertise.

I'm already using multiple tools for fundraising. Will switching to Zeffy actually save me time, or just create more work?

If you're currently patching together PayPal, Eventbrite, MailChimp, and spreadsheets, Zeffy will definitely save you time. Everything lives in one dashboard - your donor data automatically flows from donations to events to email campaigns without manual exports or imports. You won't spend hours reconciling data across platforms or worry about losing donor information when volunteers transition out. Most users tell us they save 5-10 hours per month on admin work alone, which means more time for your actual mission.

How can Zeffy be completely free? What's the catch with the pricing?

There's no catch - Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. We don't charge platform fees, monthly subscriptions, or processing fees. When donors give through Zeffy, they can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to help us keep the platform free, but it's completely optional and clearly separate from their donation to you. Unlike other platforms that take a percentage whether you use their features or not, you only pay for what donors voluntarily choose to contribute. Most nonprofits save thousands per year compared to traditional platforms that charge 2-5% in fees.

What if I need help setting up campaigns or learning how to use the platform? Do you actually provide real support for small nonprofits?

Yes, we provide real human support designed specifically for small nonprofit teams. Unlike most all-in-one platforms that offer generic help docs or charge extra for onboarding, Zeffy includes free setup assistance, live chat with nonprofit specialists, and educational resources created for people who are learning fundraising as they go. Our support team understands that you might be wearing multiple hats and don't have time to figure things out alone. You can book actual calls with real people who know nonprofits, not just software. We also provide templates, best practices, and step-by-step guidance because we know most small organizations are learning fundraising through trial and error, not formal training.

I'm worried about looking unprofessional with a free platform. Will my donors trust Zeffy, and can I make my donation pages look like they belong to my organization?

Your donation pages will look completely professional and branded to your organization. Zeffy lets you customize colors, logos, images, and messaging so everything matches your nonprofit's identity. Donors see your branding, not ours, and the checkout process is clean and secure. Many of our users tell us their donors comment on how professional and trustworthy their campaigns look. Being free doesn't mean looking cheap - it means you can invest in your mission instead of platform fees. Plus, when donors see that 100% of their gift goes to your cause (not to platform fees), it actually builds more trust and confidence in your organization's financial stewardship.