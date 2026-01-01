Zeffy vs. Fundraising Platforms

Built for small nonprofit teams who need fundraising tools that actually work for them—not against their budget. Zero fees, real support, and everything you need in one place.
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
Most all-in-one fundraising platforms charge 2-8% in fees that come straight out of donations meant for your cause. Zeffy is 100% free—every dollar goes to your mission, not platform profits. No processing fees, no monthly charges, no catches.
All-in-one platforms often overwhelm small nonprofits with complex features and steep learning curves. Zeffy gives you everything you need—donations, events, CRM, emails—in one simple platform that works right out of the box.
All-in-one platforms often require lengthy setup processes and training sessions. Zeffy works right away—create donation forms, launch campaigns, and start accepting gifts in under 10 minutes.
Most all-in-one platforms were built for large nonprofits with dedicated development teams, not small organizations juggling multiple roles. While they may offer more features, you'll likely pay for tools you'll never use while losing 2-5% of every donation to fees. Zeffy gives you everything small nonprofits actually need - donations, events, CRM, email marketing, and more - without any platform or processing fees. You keep 100% of what donors give, and the platform is designed to be simple enough that one person can set it up and manage everything without technical expertise.
If you're currently patching together PayPal, Eventbrite, MailChimp, and spreadsheets, Zeffy will definitely save you time. Everything lives in one dashboard - your donor data automatically flows from donations to events to email campaigns without manual exports or imports. You won't spend hours reconciling data across platforms or worry about losing donor information when volunteers transition out. Most users tell us they save 5-10 hours per month on admin work alone, which means more time for your actual mission.
There's no catch - Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. We don't charge platform fees, monthly subscriptions, or processing fees. When donors give through Zeffy, they can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to help us keep the platform free, but it's completely optional and clearly separate from their donation to you. Unlike other platforms that take a percentage whether you use their features or not, you only pay for what donors voluntarily choose to contribute. Most nonprofits save thousands per year compared to traditional platforms that charge 2-5% in fees.
Yes, we provide real human support designed specifically for small nonprofit teams. Unlike most all-in-one platforms that offer generic help docs or charge extra for onboarding, Zeffy includes free setup assistance, live chat with nonprofit specialists, and educational resources created for people who are learning fundraising as they go. Our support team understands that you might be wearing multiple hats and don't have time to figure things out alone. You can book actual calls with real people who know nonprofits, not just software. We also provide templates, best practices, and step-by-step guidance because we know most small organizations are learning fundraising through trial and error, not formal training.
Your donation pages will look completely professional and branded to your organization. Zeffy lets you customize colors, logos, images, and messaging so everything matches your nonprofit's identity. Donors see your branding, not ours, and the checkout process is clean and secure. Many of our users tell us their donors comment on how professional and trustworthy their campaigns look. Being free doesn't mean looking cheap - it means you can invest in your mission instead of platform fees. Plus, when donors see that 100% of their gift goes to your cause (not to platform fees), it actually builds more trust and confidence in your organization's financial stewardship.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.