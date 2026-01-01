How Zeffy compares to popular Fundraising Platforms

Built for small nonprofit teams who need fundraising tools that actually work for them—not against their budget. Zero fees, real support, and everything you need in one place.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Fundraising Platforms

Zeffy vs. Fundraising Platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Fundraising Platforms

Fundraising Platforms
Feature
Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)
Varies
Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
Decorative
Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)
Decorative
Unified Dashboard to Track Everything
Decorative
Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)
Decorative
Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)
Decorative
Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns
Decorative
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Decorative
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Recurring Donations
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Auctions
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Membership Management
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
QR Code Donations
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Decorative
Decorative
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

Calculate savings
How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Fundraising Platforms?

Keep every dollar raised, not just most of it

🌟

No fees eating into your mission funds

Most all-in-one fundraising platforms charge 2-8% in fees that come straight out of donations meant for your cause. Zeffy is 100% free—every dollar goes to your mission, not platform profits. No processing fees, no monthly charges, no catches.

🛠️

Built for small teams, not enterprise budgets

All-in-one platforms often overwhelm small nonprofits with complex features and steep learning curves. Zeffy gives you everything you need—donations, events, CRM, emails—in one simple platform that works right out of the box.

Ready to fundraise in minutes, not months

All-in-one platforms often require lengthy setup processes and training sessions. Zeffy works right away—create donation forms, launch campaigns, and start accepting gifts in under 10 minutes.

Zeffy vs Fundraising Platforms: your top questions, answered

Why should I choose Zeffy over other all-in-one fundraising platforms when they seem to have more features?

Most all-in-one platforms were built for large nonprofits with dedicated development teams, not small organizations juggling multiple roles. While they may offer more features, you'll likely pay for tools you'll never use while losing 2-5% of every donation to fees. Zeffy gives you everything small nonprofits actually need - donations, events, CRM, email marketing, and more - without any platform or processing fees. You keep 100% of what donors give, and the platform is designed to be simple enough that one person can set it up and manage everything without technical expertise.

I'm already using multiple tools for fundraising. Will switching to Zeffy actually save me time, or just create more work?

If you're currently patching together PayPal, Eventbrite, MailChimp, and spreadsheets, Zeffy will definitely save you time. Everything lives in one dashboard - your donor data automatically flows from donations to events to email campaigns without manual exports or imports. You won't spend hours reconciling data across platforms or worry about losing donor information when volunteers transition out. Most users tell us they save 5-10 hours per month on admin work alone, which means more time for your actual mission.

How can Zeffy be completely free? What's the catch with the pricing?

There's no catch - Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. We don't charge platform fees, monthly subscriptions, or processing fees. When donors give through Zeffy, they can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to help us keep the platform free, but it's completely optional and clearly separate from their donation to you. Unlike other platforms that take a percentage whether you use their features or not, you only pay for what donors voluntarily choose to contribute. Most nonprofits save thousands per year compared to traditional platforms that charge 2-5% in fees.

What if I need help setting up campaigns or learning how to use the platform? Do you actually provide real support for small nonprofits?

Yes, we provide real human support designed specifically for small nonprofit teams. Unlike most all-in-one platforms that offer generic help docs or charge extra for onboarding, Zeffy includes free setup assistance, live chat with nonprofit specialists, and educational resources created for people who are learning fundraising as they go. Our support team understands that you might be wearing multiple hats and don't have time to figure things out alone. You can book actual calls with real people who know nonprofits, not just software. We also provide templates, best practices, and step-by-step guidance because we know most small organizations are learning fundraising through trial and error, not formal training.

I'm worried about looking unprofessional with a free platform. Will my donors trust Zeffy, and can I make my donation pages look like they belong to my organization?

Your donation pages will look completely professional and branded to your organization. Zeffy lets you customize colors, logos, images, and messaging so everything matches your nonprofit's identity. Donors see your branding, not ours, and the checkout process is clean and secure. Many of our users tell us their donors comment on how professional and trustworthy their campaigns look. Being free doesn't mean looking cheap - it means you can invest in your mission instead of platform fees. Plus, when donors see that 100% of their gift goes to your cause (not to platform fees), it actually builds more trust and confidence in your organization's financial stewardship.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Fundraising Platforms

Zeffy vs.

Tiing

Compare
Fundraising
Zeffy vs.

Waysact

Compare
Fundraising
Zeffy vs.

JustGive

Compare
Fundraising
Zeffy vs.

Charidy

Compare
Fundraising
Zeffy vs.

GoGetFunding

Compare
Fundraising
Zeffy vs.

Evergiving

Compare
Fundraising
Zeffy vs.

RaiseCraze

Compare
Fundraising
icon-logo-Network for Good
Zeffy vs.

Network for Good

Compare
Donor management/CRM
Volunteers
Events
Auctions
Peer-to-peer
icon-logo-CauseVox
Zeffy vs.

CauseVox

Compare
Donations
Peer-to-peer
Events
Ticketing
Donor management/CRM
icon-logo-Swell Fundraising
Zeffy vs.

Swell Fundraising

Compare
Events
Fundraising
Peer-to-peer
Ticketing
icon-logo-Open Collective
Zeffy vs.

Open Collective

Compare
Crowdfunding
Fundraising
icon-logo-ToucanTech
Zeffy vs.

ToucanTech

Compare
Fundraising
Ticketing
Events
Donor management/CRM
Donations

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Start your nonprofit
How is Zeffy free?

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free
100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

