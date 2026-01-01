Zeffy vs. Volunteer Management Software

Built for small nonprofit teams who need simple volunteer coordination without the platform fees, complex setup, or features they'll never use
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
Most volunteer platforms charge monthly fees just for basic scheduling, then add processing fees on top. Zeffy gives you volunteer coordination plus donations, events, and donor management—all completely free.
Volunteer management tools are designed for big companies with dedicated staff. Zeffy works for real nonprofit teams who need simple volunteer tracking that connects to fundraising and donor relationships.
Volunteer platforms only track shifts and hours. Zeffy connects volunteer coordination to donations, events, and donor relationships in one place.
Most volunteer management platforms treat fundraising as an add-on feature, not their core strength. They'll charge you platform fees (usually 2-5%) on every donation, plus monthly subscription costs for volunteer features you might not even need. Zeffy is built specifically for fundraising first - donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management - all with zero platform fees. You keep 100% of every donation. If you need volunteer coordination, you can easily integrate Zeffy with free tools like SignUpGenius, but you won't lose money on donations to pay for volunteer features.
It depends on how much you're losing to fees. If you're raising $10,000 annually through your current platform and paying 3% in fees, that's $300 that could go directly to your mission - enough for supplies, materials, or program costs. Zeffy users often tell us those fee savings represent real impact: "That's two therapy grants" or "That's a whole robot kit for our students." Plus, you'll get purpose-built fundraising tools like branded donation pages, automated receipts, event ticketing, and donor management that most volunteer platforms don't offer. The switch usually pays for itself immediately.
Donors actually prefer platforms that don't take fees - it shows them their full donation goes to your cause. Zeffy's donation pages, receipts, and event registration look just as professional as any paid platform, but donors can see you're not losing money to processing fees. We're transparent about our model: donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but it's completely optional. Many of our users say donors specifically appreciate knowing 100% of their gift supports the mission. You'll look more trustworthy, not less professional.
Most volunteer management platforms require weeks of setup - importing contacts, configuring volunteer roles, setting up donation forms as a secondary feature, and training your team on complex workflows. Zeffy takes about 15 minutes to get your first donation page live. You can create a branded donation form, set up event ticketing, and start accepting gifts the same day you sign up. No data migration headaches, no lengthy onboarding calls, no waiting for IT approval. Our users often tell us: "I had donations coming in before I finished my coffee." When you're already wearing five hats, those saved weeks matter - you can focus on your mission instead of wrestling with software setup.
This is a huge risk with volunteer management platforms - when the person who set everything up moves on, you can lose access to donor data, payment settings, or even your account entirely. Zeffy prevents this nightmare scenario. Your donation pages, donor information, and fundraising tools stay accessible to your organization, not tied to one person's login. We help you set up admin access for multiple team members from day one, and our support team can walk new leaders through everything without charging setup fees or requiring new contracts. Many of our users switched to Zeffy specifically because they got locked out of their old platform when leadership changed. You'll never lose your fundraising momentum due to volunteer turnover.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.