How Zeffy compares to popular Volunteer Management Software

Built for small nonprofit teams who need simple volunteer coordination without the platform fees, complex setup, or features they'll never use

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Volunteer Management Software

Zeffy vs. Volunteer Management Software

How Zeffy compares to top Volunteer Management Software

Volunteer Management Software
Feature
Volunteer Registration
Shift Scheduling
Volunteer Database
Hours Tracking
Volunteer Communication
Opportunity Posting
Varies
Background Checks
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Varies
Recurring Donations
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Varies
Auctions
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Varies
Membership Management
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Varies
QR Code Donations
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Volunteer Management Software?

Keep volunteers engaged without losing donations to fees

No platform fees, no scheduling headaches

Most volunteer platforms charge monthly fees just for basic scheduling, then add processing fees on top. Zeffy gives you volunteer coordination plus donations, events, and donor management—all completely free.

Built for nonprofits, not corporate HR teams

Volunteer management tools are designed for big companies with dedicated staff. Zeffy works for real nonprofit teams who need simple volunteer tracking that connects to fundraising and donor relationships.

One platform for volunteers and donors

Volunteer platforms only track shifts and hours. Zeffy connects volunteer coordination to donations, events, and donor relationships in one place.

Zeffy vs Volunteer Management Software: your top questions, answered

Why should I choose Zeffy over volunteer management platforms that also handle donations?

Most volunteer management platforms treat fundraising as an add-on feature, not their core strength. They'll charge you platform fees (usually 2-5%) on every donation, plus monthly subscription costs for volunteer features you might not even need. Zeffy is built specifically for fundraising first - donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management - all with zero platform fees. You keep 100% of every donation. If you need volunteer coordination, you can easily integrate Zeffy with free tools like SignUpGenius, but you won't lose money on donations to pay for volunteer features.

I'm already using a volunteer platform that handles some donations. Is it worth switching?

It depends on how much you're losing to fees. If you're raising $10,000 annually through your current platform and paying 3% in fees, that's $300 that could go directly to your mission - enough for supplies, materials, or program costs. Zeffy users often tell us those fee savings represent real impact: "That's two therapy grants" or "That's a whole robot kit for our students." Plus, you'll get purpose-built fundraising tools like branded donation pages, automated receipts, event ticketing, and donor management that most volunteer platforms don't offer. The switch usually pays for itself immediately.

Will donors trust a "free" platform, or does it look unprofessional compared to established volunteer management tools?

Donors actually prefer platforms that don't take fees - it shows them their full donation goes to your cause. Zeffy's donation pages, receipts, and event registration look just as professional as any paid platform, but donors can see you're not losing money to processing fees. We're transparent about our model: donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but it's completely optional. Many of our users say donors specifically appreciate knowing 100% of their gift supports the mission. You'll look more trustworthy, not less professional.

How long does it take to set up Zeffy compared to volunteer management platforms?

Most volunteer management platforms require weeks of setup - importing contacts, configuring volunteer roles, setting up donation forms as a secondary feature, and training your team on complex workflows. Zeffy takes about 15 minutes to get your first donation page live. You can create a branded donation form, set up event ticketing, and start accepting gifts the same day you sign up. No data migration headaches, no lengthy onboarding calls, no waiting for IT approval. Our users often tell us: "I had donations coming in before I finished my coffee." When you're already wearing five hats, those saved weeks matter - you can focus on your mission instead of wrestling with software setup.

What happens when our volunteer coordinator leaves and we lose access to our platform?

This is a huge risk with volunteer management platforms - when the person who set everything up moves on, you can lose access to donor data, payment settings, or even your account entirely. Zeffy prevents this nightmare scenario. Your donation pages, donor information, and fundraising tools stay accessible to your organization, not tied to one person's login. We help you set up admin access for multiple team members from day one, and our support team can walk new leaders through everything without charging setup fees or requiring new contracts. Many of our users switched to Zeffy specifically because they got locked out of their old platform when leadership changed. You'll never lose your fundraising momentum due to volunteer turnover.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Volunteer Management Software

icon-logo-Network for Good
Zeffy vs.

Network for Good

Compare
Donor management/CRM
Volunteers
Events
Auctions
Peer-to-peer
icon-logo-Virtuous
Zeffy vs.

Virtuous

Compare
Donor management/CRM
Volunteers
Donations
icon-logo-Salsa Labs
Zeffy vs.

Salsa Labs

Compare
Donor management/CRM
Volunteers
Peer-to-peer
Fundraising
Events
PO
Zeffy vs.

PTOffice

Compare
Websites
Memberships
Email/Newsletters
Volunteers
Donations
icon-logo-SignUpGenius
Zeffy vs.

SignUpGenius

Compare
Volunteers
icon-logo-Bonterra
Zeffy vs.

Bonterra

Compare
Fundraising
Donor management/CRM
Peer-to-peer
Volunteers
FC
Zeffy vs.

Flipcause

Compare
Fundraising
Donations
Events
Peer-to-peer
Online Store/eCommerce
icon-logo-CharityEngine
Zeffy vs.

CharityEngine

Compare
Auctions
Donor management/CRM
Volunteers
Peer-to-peer
Payment processing
DV
Zeffy vs.

DonorView

Compare
Fundraising
Volunteers
Events
Donor management/CRM
Email/Newsletters

See how Zeffy compares in other areas

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

