Zeffy vs. Membership Software

Built for small nonprofit teams who need membership tools that actually work for their mission — not against their budget with fees that drain every renewal.
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
💸
Most membership platforms charge 2-3% on every renewal, plus monthly software fees. Zeffy gives you everything free: member portals, auto-renewals, payment processing, and donor CRM. Keep 100% of every membership dollar for your mission.
👩💻
Membership platforms assume you have IT staff and complex needs. Zeffy works for the one-person shop managing memberships between board meetings. Launch member portals in minutes, not months.
🎯
Membership platforms only handle memberships. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, and member management in one place. Stop juggling five different tools.
No, you shouldn't have to choose between managing members and funding your programs. Most membership platforms charge monthly subscription fees on top of processing fees, which can easily cost small nonprofits $50-200+ per month before you've even collected a single membership payment. Zeffy's membership tools are completely free to use — no monthly fees, no setup costs, no processing fees. You can manage member sign-ups, renewals, and communications without losing any budget to platform costs. That means more money stays with your mission, whether you have 50 members or 500.
Absolutely. Most membership platforms are designed for large associations with dedicated staff and technical resources — they're packed with complex features that small nonprofits don't need and can't manage. Zeffy's membership tools focus on what small nonprofits actually do: collect membership payments, send renewal reminders, and keep member information organized. You can set up membership levels and start collecting payments in minutes, not weeks. No training required, no overwhelming dashboards, and no features you'll never use.
You can manage everything in one place with Zeffy. Most membership platforms only handle memberships, which means you'd still need separate tools for donations, events, and donor communications — creating more work and more monthly fees. Zeffy combines membership management with donation processing, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor CRM in one platform. Your members can easily make additional donations, buy event tickets, or upgrade their membership level without you having to juggle multiple systems or ask them to create new accounts.
You won't lose anything, and training the next person will be simple. Most membership platforms store data in complex ways that only the original user understands, so when that person leaves, you're stuck trying to figure out where everything is or how to export it. Zeffy keeps all your member information, payment history, and renewal schedules in one clear dashboard that anyone can understand. Your new membership coordinator can jump in and see exactly who's paid, who needs renewal reminders, and how to send communications — no special training or complicated exports needed. Your member relationships stay intact even when your team changes.
Your members will actually have more confidence in your organization when they see you're using a platform that doesn't take fees from their membership payments. Many membership platforms look corporate but still charge fees that reduce what goes to your mission — members notice this. Zeffy's member-facing pages are clean, professional, and clearly show that 100% of their payment supports your cause. Plus, members can easily see their membership status, renewal dates, and payment history in a simple member portal. What builds trust isn't a big brand name — it's transparency about where their money goes and a smooth experience that works on their phone or computer.
Ko-fi
MembershipWorks
ClubExpress
TeamLinkt
Donordock
PTOffice
Springly
Raklet
Wildapricot
MemberClicks
Charity Hive
Giveffect
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.