Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Can I use Zeffy for more than just basic forms, or do I need separate tools for donations and events?

Unlike most form builders that only handle data collection, Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with everything you need in one place. You get donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, automated tax receipts, donor management, and email follow-ups - all without switching between tools or paying extra fees. Most form builders require you to add payment processing (with fees), integrate with separate donation platforms, and manage donor data elsewhere. With Zeffy, you can launch a fundraising campaign, sell event tickets, and track donor relationships from day one, completely free.

Do form builders charge fees on donations, and how does that compare to Zeffy?

Most form builders don't include payment processing at all, so you'll need to add a service like PayPal or Stripe, which typically charge 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. That means on a $100 donation, you lose nearly $3 to fees - money that could fund supplies, programs, or direct impact. Zeffy eliminates all platform and processing fees, so your nonprofit keeps 100% of every donation. For small organizations where every dollar counts, that difference adds up fast. One of our users saved $500 monthly in fees - enough to fund an entire program.

Are form builders too complicated for our small volunteer team to manage?

Many form builders are designed for businesses and can overwhelm small nonprofit teams with complex features you don't need. You might find yourself paying for advanced logic, enterprise integrations, or developer tools when you just want to collect donations and manage donors. Zeffy is built specifically for small, volunteer-run organizations. Our interface is designed for people wearing multiple hats who need tools that just work. You can set up professional donation forms, send automated receipts, and track donor information without technical expertise or training. Plus, you get real support from people who understand nonprofit workflows, not generic business help.

How long does it take to get started with Zeffy compared to setting up forms and payment processing separately?

With most form builders, you're looking at days or weeks to get everything working. You need to build your form, research and set up payment processing (which often requires business verification), integrate the two systems, figure out tax receipts, and test everything before going live. Many small nonprofits get stuck in this setup phase and delay their campaigns. With Zeffy, you can create a professional donation form and start accepting donations in under 30 minutes. Everything is built in - payment processing, automated tax receipts, donor management, and email follow-ups. No separate accounts to create, no integrations to troubleshoot, no waiting for approvals. You can literally launch your first campaign the same day you sign up, which means you can focus on your mission instead of wrestling with technology.

Will donors trust our organization if we use a free platform, or do we need to pay for tools to look professional?

Your donors care about supporting your mission, not how much you spent on fundraising tools. In fact, many donors prefer knowing their money goes directly to your cause rather than platform fees. Zeffy's donation forms are fully branded with your logo, colors, and messaging - they look just as professional as expensive platforms. You get custom thank-you pages, automated tax receipts with your organization's details, and donor-facing communications that reflect your brand. What builds donor trust is transparency, quick responses, and showing impact - not the price tag of your software. Many of our users actually highlight that they use a zero-fee platform as proof they're being good stewards of donations. When donors see 100% of their gift goes to your programs, that builds more trust than any premium tool ever could.