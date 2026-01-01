Zeffy vs. Form Builders

Built for nonprofits, not just forms. Get donation pages, event ticketing, donor management, and email tools in one place—with zero fees cutting into your mission.
Form builders charge 2-3% on every donation, plus monthly fees. Zeffy gives you donation forms, automated receipts, and donor tracking with zero platform fees. Keep 100% of what you raise for your mission.
Form builders make you piece together donations, receipts, and follow-ups yourself. Zeffy handles it all automatically—tax receipts, thank you emails, donor records, and campaign tracking in one place.
Form builders require setup, testing, and connecting multiple tools. Zeffy gets you fundraising fast with pre-built templates and everything working together from day one.
Unlike most form builders that only handle data collection, Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with everything you need in one place. You get donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, automated tax receipts, donor management, and email follow-ups - all without switching between tools or paying extra fees. Most form builders require you to add payment processing (with fees), integrate with separate donation platforms, and manage donor data elsewhere. With Zeffy, you can launch a fundraising campaign, sell event tickets, and track donor relationships from day one, completely free.
Most form builders don't include payment processing at all, so you'll need to add a service like PayPal or Stripe, which typically charge 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. That means on a $100 donation, you lose nearly $3 to fees - money that could fund supplies, programs, or direct impact. Zeffy eliminates all platform and processing fees, so your nonprofit keeps 100% of every donation. For small organizations where every dollar counts, that difference adds up fast. One of our users saved $500 monthly in fees - enough to fund an entire program.
Many form builders are designed for businesses and can overwhelm small nonprofit teams with complex features you don't need. You might find yourself paying for advanced logic, enterprise integrations, or developer tools when you just want to collect donations and manage donors. Zeffy is built specifically for small, volunteer-run organizations. Our interface is designed for people wearing multiple hats who need tools that just work. You can set up professional donation forms, send automated receipts, and track donor information without technical expertise or training. Plus, you get real support from people who understand nonprofit workflows, not generic business help.
With most form builders, you're looking at days or weeks to get everything working. You need to build your form, research and set up payment processing (which often requires business verification), integrate the two systems, figure out tax receipts, and test everything before going live. Many small nonprofits get stuck in this setup phase and delay their campaigns. With Zeffy, you can create a professional donation form and start accepting donations in under 30 minutes. Everything is built in - payment processing, automated tax receipts, donor management, and email follow-ups. No separate accounts to create, no integrations to troubleshoot, no waiting for approvals. You can literally launch your first campaign the same day you sign up, which means you can focus on your mission instead of wrestling with technology.
Your donors care about supporting your mission, not how much you spent on fundraising tools. In fact, many donors prefer knowing their money goes directly to your cause rather than platform fees. Zeffy's donation forms are fully branded with your logo, colors, and messaging - they look just as professional as expensive platforms. You get custom thank-you pages, automated tax receipts with your organization's details, and donor-facing communications that reflect your brand. What builds donor trust is transparency, quick responses, and showing impact - not the price tag of your software. Many of our users actually highlight that they use a zero-fee platform as proof they're being good stewards of donations. When donors see 100% of their gift goes to your programs, that builds more trust than any premium tool ever could.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
