How Zeffy compares to popular Form Builders

Built for nonprofits, not just forms. Get donation pages, event ticketing, donor management, and email tools in one place—with zero fees cutting into your mission.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Form Builders

Zeffy vs. Form Builders

How Zeffy compares to top Form Builders

Form Builders
Feature
Built-in Payment Processing with 0% Fees
Custom Questions & Form Logic
Form Creation & Custom Fields
Recurring Donation Toggle
Branded + Embeddable Donation Forms
Multi-Use Forms: Donations, Events, Registrations
Data Export & Integrations
Automated Tax Receipts & Donor Acknowledgements
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Online Donation Forms
Decorative
Event Ticketing & Registration
Decorative
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Decorative
Donor CRM & Management
Decorative
Recurring Donations
Decorative
Email Marketing & Automation
Decorative
Automated Tax Receipts
Decorative
Raffles & Lotteries
Decorative
Auctions
Decorative
Online Store/eCommerce
Decorative
Membership Management
Decorative
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Decorative
QR Code Donations
Decorative
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Decorative
100% Free Grant Finder
Decorative
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Decorative
Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Form Builders?

Keep more donations, spend less time on forms

No fees eating into your fundraising budget

Form builders charge 2-3% on every donation, plus monthly fees. Zeffy gives you donation forms, automated receipts, and donor tracking with zero platform fees. Keep 100% of what you raise for your mission.

Built for nonprofits, not just data collection

Form builders make you piece together donations, receipts, and follow-ups yourself. Zeffy handles it all automatically—tax receipts, thank you emails, donor records, and campaign tracking in one place.

Ready to fundraise in minutes, not hours

Form builders require setup, testing, and connecting multiple tools. Zeffy gets you fundraising fast with pre-built templates and everything working together from day one.

Zeffy vs Form Builders: your top questions, answered

Can I use Zeffy for more than just basic forms, or do I need separate tools for donations and events?

Unlike most form builders that only handle data collection, Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with everything you need in one place. You get donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, automated tax receipts, donor management, and email follow-ups - all without switching between tools or paying extra fees. Most form builders require you to add payment processing (with fees), integrate with separate donation platforms, and manage donor data elsewhere. With Zeffy, you can launch a fundraising campaign, sell event tickets, and track donor relationships from day one, completely free.

Do form builders charge fees on donations, and how does that compare to Zeffy?

Most form builders don't include payment processing at all, so you'll need to add a service like PayPal or Stripe, which typically charge 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. That means on a $100 donation, you lose nearly $3 to fees - money that could fund supplies, programs, or direct impact. Zeffy eliminates all platform and processing fees, so your nonprofit keeps 100% of every donation. For small organizations where every dollar counts, that difference adds up fast. One of our users saved $500 monthly in fees - enough to fund an entire program.

Are form builders too complicated for our small volunteer team to manage?

Many form builders are designed for businesses and can overwhelm small nonprofit teams with complex features you don't need. You might find yourself paying for advanced logic, enterprise integrations, or developer tools when you just want to collect donations and manage donors. Zeffy is built specifically for small, volunteer-run organizations. Our interface is designed for people wearing multiple hats who need tools that just work. You can set up professional donation forms, send automated receipts, and track donor information without technical expertise or training. Plus, you get real support from people who understand nonprofit workflows, not generic business help.

How long does it take to get started with Zeffy compared to setting up forms and payment processing separately?

With most form builders, you're looking at days or weeks to get everything working. You need to build your form, research and set up payment processing (which often requires business verification), integrate the two systems, figure out tax receipts, and test everything before going live. Many small nonprofits get stuck in this setup phase and delay their campaigns. With Zeffy, you can create a professional donation form and start accepting donations in under 30 minutes. Everything is built in - payment processing, automated tax receipts, donor management, and email follow-ups. No separate accounts to create, no integrations to troubleshoot, no waiting for approvals. You can literally launch your first campaign the same day you sign up, which means you can focus on your mission instead of wrestling with technology.

Will donors trust our organization if we use a free platform, or do we need to pay for tools to look professional?

Your donors care about supporting your mission, not how much you spent on fundraising tools. In fact, many donors prefer knowing their money goes directly to your cause rather than platform fees. Zeffy's donation forms are fully branded with your logo, colors, and messaging - they look just as professional as expensive platforms. You get custom thank-you pages, automated tax receipts with your organization's details, and donor-facing communications that reflect your brand. What builds donor trust is transparency, quick responses, and showing impact - not the price tag of your software. Many of our users actually highlight that they use a zero-fee platform as proof they're being good stewards of donations. When donors see 100% of their gift goes to your programs, that builds more trust than any premium tool ever could.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Form Builders

icon-logo-Google Forms
Zeffy vs.

Google Forms

Compare
icon-logo-Typeform
Zeffy vs.

Typeform

Compare
FS
Zeffy vs.

FormStack

Compare
icon-logo-Jotform
Zeffy vs.

Jotform

Compare
What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

