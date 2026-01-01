How Zeffy compares to popular Payment Processors

Built for small nonprofit teams who need simple, trustworthy fundraising tools that don't take a cut from donations or overwhelm volunteers with complex features.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Payment Processors

Zeffy vs. Payment Processors

How Zeffy compares to top Payment Processors

Payment Processors
Feature
Payment Processing
0% Processing/Transaction Fee
Credit/Debit Card Acceptance
Decorative
ACH/Bank Transfers
Digital Wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay)
International Payments
Fraud Detection
Built-in Fundraising Tools (Tickets, Auctions, Forms...)
Decorative
PCI Compliance
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Event Ticketing & Registration
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Donor CRM & Management
Recurring Donations
Email Marketing & Automation
Automated Tax Receipts
Raffles & Lotteries
Auctions
Online Store/eCommerce
Membership Management
Mobile-Optimized Forms
QR Code Donations
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
100% Free Grant Finder
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Payment Processors?

Keep every dollar raised, not just most of it

No fees eating into your donations

Most payment processors charge 2.9%+ on every donation. That's money taken directly from your mission. Zeffy is 100% free - no platform fees, no processing fees, ever.

Built for small teams, not tech teams

Payment processors are built for businesses, not nonprofits. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor tracking, and automated receipts in one simple platform that works on any device.

One platform for all your fundraising needs

Payment processors only handle transactions. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event tickets, donor tracking, and automated receipts all in one place.

Zeffy vs Payment Processors: your top questions, answered

How much will I actually lose to fees with payment processing tools?

Most payment processing platforms charge 2-3% plus transaction fees on every donation. For a small nonprofit raising $50,000 annually, that's $1,000-$1,500 lost to fees each year. That could be 10 scholarships, meals for 100 families, or supplies for your entire program. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every donation because we don't charge platform or processing fees. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but it's completely optional and never comes out of your donation.

Are payment processing tools too complicated for our small team?

Many payment platforms are built for businesses with IT teams, not small nonprofits run by volunteers. Users often describe tools like GiveSmart as "overwhelming" with too many features they'll never use. You end up paying for complexity you don't need while still juggling multiple tools for donations, events, and donor management. Zeffy consolidates everything into one simple platform that works for teams wearing multiple hats. No technical setup required, and if you get stuck, you can book a real call with our support team.

Will switching to a new platform mess up our donor data?

We get it - many nonprofits are stuck with clunky tools because they're afraid of losing donor history or having to rebuild everything. Zeffy makes it easy to import your existing donor data, and you can export it anytime if your needs change. Plus, our built-in CRM means you won't need to patch together PayPal + spreadsheets + email tools anymore. Everything lives in one place, so you can focus on your donors instead of managing multiple logins and reconciling data across platforms.

Will I need to learn multiple tools just to run a simple fundraising campaign?

Most payment processing tools only handle one piece of the puzzle. You'll end up using PayPal for donations, Eventbrite for ticket sales, Mailchimp for follow-ups, and spreadsheets to track everything. That's four different logins, four different interfaces, and hours spent moving data between systems. Small teams tell us they spend more time managing tools than actually fundraising. Zeffy puts donations, events, donor management, and communications all in one place. Launch a campaign, sell tickets, send thank-you emails, and track your progress without switching between platforms. One login, one dashboard, one less headache for your already busy schedule.

What happens when I need help and can't reach anyone?

Too many nonprofits get stuck with platforms that offer "24/7 chat support" that turns out to be chatbots, or help centers filled with articles that don't answer your specific question. When you're trying to launch a campaign before your board meeting or fix a donation form the night before your event, you need real help from real people who understand nonprofits. Zeffy's support team includes people who've worked at nonprofits themselves. You can book an actual phone call, not just submit a ticket and hope for the best. We know that when your fundraising tool breaks, your mission work stops, so we make sure you're never stuck figuring things out alone.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Payment Processors

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

