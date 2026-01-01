How Zeffy compares to popular Online store & eCommerce Platforms

Built for nonprofits, not online retailers. Get donation pages, event ticketing, and donor management without platform fees eating into your mission funds.

Decorative

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Sign up to Zeffy for free
100% free forever.
Online store & eCommerce Platforms

Zeffy vs. Online store & eCommerce Platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Online store & eCommerce Platforms

Online store & eCommerce Platforms
Feature
Product Catalog Management
Decorative
Decorative
Shopping Cart Functionality
Decorative
Decorative
Inventory Management
Decorative
Product Variants (Size, Color)
Decorative
Decorative
Shipping Integrations
Decorative
Discount Codes & Promotions
Decorative
Order Management
Decorative
Decorative
Payment Processing
Decorative
Decorative
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Recurring Donations
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Auctions
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Membership Management
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
QR Code Donations
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Decorative
Decorative
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

Calculate savings
How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Online store & eCommerce Platforms?

Sell products without losing donations to fees

🌟

Built for nonprofits, not online retailers

Most eCommerce platforms charge transaction fees that drain nonprofit budgets. Zeffy gives you online sales plus donations, events, and donor management with 0% fees.

💸

Zero fees means more impact for your mission

Every dollar from merchandise sales goes directly to your mission. No platform fees, no processing charges, no fine print. Just more funding for what matters most.

🔗

One platform for all your fundraising needs

Stop juggling PayPal, Eventbrite, and spreadsheets. Zeffy handles donations, events, merchandise, and donor tracking in one place.

Sign up for free

Zeffy vs Online store & eCommerce Platforms: your top questions, answered

Can I use Zeffy to sell merchandise and products for my nonprofit, or do I need a separate eCommerce platform?

Yes, Zeffy includes a built-in online store feature that lets you sell merchandise, branded items, and products directly through your nonprofit's page. Unlike most eCommerce platforms that charge 2-3% transaction fees plus monthly subscription costs, Zeffy's store is completely free to use. You keep 100% of every sale, and your supporters can add voluntary contributions to help cover payment processing costs. Plus, all your sales data automatically syncs with your donor CRM, so you can track supporter engagement across donations, events, and purchases in one place. No need to juggle multiple platforms or lose money to fees on every t-shirt or tote bag you sell.

Most eCommerce platforms seem built for businesses trying to maximize profit. How is Zeffy different for nonprofits?

You're absolutely right. Most eCommerce platforms are designed for businesses focused on profit margins, inventory management, and complex shipping logistics. Zeffy's online store is purpose-built for nonprofits who want to sell items as part of their fundraising strategy, not run a full retail operation. We focus on what matters most to small nonprofit teams: zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission, simple setup that doesn't require technical expertise, and automatic integration with your donor database for better stewardship. You won't find overwhelming features like advanced inventory tracking or complex shipping integrations, but you will find everything you need to sell merchandise, accept donations, and manage supporters in one easy-to-use platform.

We're currently using PayPal and a basic website builder for online sales. Why should we switch to Zeffy?

Right now, you're probably losing 2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction to PayPal fees, and you're managing sales data separately from your donor information. With Zeffy, you eliminate those fees entirely and get everything in one place. Your merchandise sales, event tickets, and donations all flow into the same system, so you can see the complete picture of each supporter's engagement with your organization. No more manually tracking who bought what, or losing track of potential major donors because they only showed up in your PayPal reports. Plus, your supporters can easily add donations to their merchandise purchases at checkout, turning every sale into a potential fundraising opportunity.

How long does it take to set up an online store with Zeffy compared to other eCommerce platforms?

With Zeffy, you can have your nonprofit's online store up and running in under 30 minutes. Just add your products, upload photos, set prices, and you're ready to start selling. No need to research payment processors, compare monthly subscription plans, or figure out complex shipping integrations. Most eCommerce platforms require hours or even days of setup time as you navigate through merchant account applications, theme customizations, and plugin installations. Plus, many platforms make you wait for approval processes before you can actually start accepting payments. Zeffy eliminates all that friction. Your store automatically connects to your donor database, so customer information flows seamlessly into your CRM without any technical configuration. You can focus on your mission instead of wrestling with website builders and payment gateway setups.

We're worried about looking unprofessional with a free platform. Will donors trust our online store if we're not paying for premium eCommerce software?

Your supporters care about your mission, not whether you're paying monthly fees to a software company. Zeffy's online store creates a clean, professional experience that reflects well on your organization. Your store pages are fully branded with your logo and colors, and the checkout process is secure and trustworthy. What actually builds donor confidence is transparency about where their money goes. When supporters see that you're using a platform that doesn't take fees from their purchases, they know more of their dollars are supporting your cause rather than padding a tech company's profits. Many of our nonprofits find that explaining Zeffy's zero-fee model actually increases donor trust and purchase amounts, because people appreciate organizations that are thoughtful about maximizing impact. Professional doesn't mean expensive – it means putting your mission first.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Online store & eCommerce Platforms

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
MD
Zeffy vs.

MoneyDolly

Compare
Decorative
Donations
Online Store/eCommerce
icon-logo-Shopify
Zeffy vs.

Shopify

Compare
Decorative
Online Store/eCommerce
icon-logo-Square Online
Zeffy vs.

Square Online

Compare
Decorative
Online Store/eCommerce
icon-logo-Bonfire
Zeffy vs.

Bonfire

Compare
Decorative
Online Store/eCommerce
icon-logo-Print your cause
Zeffy vs.

Print your cause

Compare
Decorative
Online Store/eCommerce
icon-logo-Peoplesfundraising
Zeffy vs.

Peoplesfundraising

Compare
Decorative
Fundraising
Auctions
Donations
Events
Online Store/eCommerce
icon-logo-Springly
Zeffy vs.

Springly

Compare
Decorative
Websites
Fundraising
Donor management/CRM
Memberships
Donations
R5
Zeffy vs.

Raise 365

Compare
Decorative
Fundraising
Online Store/eCommerce
icon-logo-Shift4Shop
Zeffy vs.

Shift4Shop

Compare
Decorative
Online Store/eCommerce
icon-logo-RallyUp
Zeffy vs.

RallyUp

Compare
Decorative
Fundraising
Auctions
Ticketing
Peer-to-peer
Donations
icon-logo-Printful
Zeffy vs.

Printful

Compare
Decorative
Online Store/eCommerce
icon-logo-WooCommerce
Zeffy vs.

WooCommerce

Compare
Decorative
Online Store/eCommerce

See how Zeffy compares in other areas

Zeffy vs.
Raffle platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Raffle platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Form Builders

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Form Builders.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Website builders / CMS

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Website builders / CMS.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Volunteer Management Software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Volunteer Management Software.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Ticketing Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Ticketing Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Tap-to-pay/POS Systems.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Membership Software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Membership Software.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Payment Processors

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Payment Processors.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Event Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Event Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Online store & eCommerce Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Online store & eCommerce Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Email Marketing Tools

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Email Marketing Tools.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Fundraising Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Fundraising Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Donation Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donation Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Crowdfunding Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Crowdfunding Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Donation matching platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donation matching platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Donor management / CRM software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donor management / CRM software.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Auction Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Auction Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Sign up for free
What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Start your nonprofit
How is Zeffy free?

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free
Sign up to Zeffy for free
100% free forever.
Decorative

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
Decorative
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.