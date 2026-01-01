Built for nonprofits, not online retailers. Get donation pages, event ticketing, and donor management without platform fees eating into your mission funds.
Most eCommerce platforms charge transaction fees that drain nonprofit budgets. Zeffy gives you online sales plus donations, events, and donor management with 0% fees.
Every dollar from merchandise sales goes directly to your mission. No platform fees, no processing charges, no fine print. Just more funding for what matters most.
Stop juggling PayPal, Eventbrite, and spreadsheets. Zeffy handles donations, events, merchandise, and donor tracking in one place.
Yes, Zeffy includes a built-in online store feature that lets you sell merchandise, branded items, and products directly through your nonprofit's page. Unlike most eCommerce platforms that charge 2-3% transaction fees plus monthly subscription costs, Zeffy's store is completely free to use. You keep 100% of every sale, and your supporters can add voluntary contributions to help cover payment processing costs. Plus, all your sales data automatically syncs with your donor CRM, so you can track supporter engagement across donations, events, and purchases in one place. No need to juggle multiple platforms or lose money to fees on every t-shirt or tote bag you sell.
You're absolutely right. Most eCommerce platforms are designed for businesses focused on profit margins, inventory management, and complex shipping logistics. Zeffy's online store is purpose-built for nonprofits who want to sell items as part of their fundraising strategy, not run a full retail operation. We focus on what matters most to small nonprofit teams: zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission, simple setup that doesn't require technical expertise, and automatic integration with your donor database for better stewardship. You won't find overwhelming features like advanced inventory tracking or complex shipping integrations, but you will find everything you need to sell merchandise, accept donations, and manage supporters in one easy-to-use platform.
Right now, you're probably losing 2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction to PayPal fees, and you're managing sales data separately from your donor information. With Zeffy, you eliminate those fees entirely and get everything in one place. Your merchandise sales, event tickets, and donations all flow into the same system, so you can see the complete picture of each supporter's engagement with your organization. No more manually tracking who bought what, or losing track of potential major donors because they only showed up in your PayPal reports. Plus, your supporters can easily add donations to their merchandise purchases at checkout, turning every sale into a potential fundraising opportunity.
With Zeffy, you can have your nonprofit's online store up and running in under 30 minutes. Just add your products, upload photos, set prices, and you're ready to start selling. No need to research payment processors, compare monthly subscription plans, or figure out complex shipping integrations. Most eCommerce platforms require hours or even days of setup time as you navigate through merchant account applications, theme customizations, and plugin installations. Plus, many platforms make you wait for approval processes before you can actually start accepting payments. Zeffy eliminates all that friction. Your store automatically connects to your donor database, so customer information flows seamlessly into your CRM without any technical configuration. You can focus on your mission instead of wrestling with website builders and payment gateway setups.
Your supporters care about your mission, not whether you're paying monthly fees to a software company. Zeffy's online store creates a clean, professional experience that reflects well on your organization. Your store pages are fully branded with your logo and colors, and the checkout process is secure and trustworthy. What actually builds donor confidence is transparency about where their money goes. When supporters see that you're using a platform that doesn't take fees from their purchases, they know more of their dollars are supporting your cause rather than padding a tech company's profits. Many of our nonprofits find that explaining Zeffy's zero-fee model actually increases donor trust and purchase amounts, because people appreciate organizations that are thoughtful about maximizing impact. Professional doesn't mean expensive – it means putting your mission first.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.