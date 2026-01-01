Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Can I use Zeffy to sell merchandise and products for my nonprofit, or do I need a separate eCommerce platform?

Yes, Zeffy includes a built-in online store feature that lets you sell merchandise, branded items, and products directly through your nonprofit's page. Unlike most eCommerce platforms that charge 2-3% transaction fees plus monthly subscription costs, Zeffy's store is completely free to use. You keep 100% of every sale, and your supporters can add voluntary contributions to help cover payment processing costs. Plus, all your sales data automatically syncs with your donor CRM, so you can track supporter engagement across donations, events, and purchases in one place. No need to juggle multiple platforms or lose money to fees on every t-shirt or tote bag you sell.

Most eCommerce platforms seem built for businesses trying to maximize profit. How is Zeffy different for nonprofits?

You're absolutely right. Most eCommerce platforms are designed for businesses focused on profit margins, inventory management, and complex shipping logistics. Zeffy's online store is purpose-built for nonprofits who want to sell items as part of their fundraising strategy, not run a full retail operation. We focus on what matters most to small nonprofit teams: zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission, simple setup that doesn't require technical expertise, and automatic integration with your donor database for better stewardship. You won't find overwhelming features like advanced inventory tracking or complex shipping integrations, but you will find everything you need to sell merchandise, accept donations, and manage supporters in one easy-to-use platform.

We're currently using PayPal and a basic website builder for online sales. Why should we switch to Zeffy?

Right now, you're probably losing 2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction to PayPal fees, and you're managing sales data separately from your donor information. With Zeffy, you eliminate those fees entirely and get everything in one place. Your merchandise sales, event tickets, and donations all flow into the same system, so you can see the complete picture of each supporter's engagement with your organization. No more manually tracking who bought what, or losing track of potential major donors because they only showed up in your PayPal reports. Plus, your supporters can easily add donations to their merchandise purchases at checkout, turning every sale into a potential fundraising opportunity.

How long does it take to set up an online store with Zeffy compared to other eCommerce platforms?

With Zeffy, you can have your nonprofit's online store up and running in under 30 minutes. Just add your products, upload photos, set prices, and you're ready to start selling. No need to research payment processors, compare monthly subscription plans, or figure out complex shipping integrations. Most eCommerce platforms require hours or even days of setup time as you navigate through merchant account applications, theme customizations, and plugin installations. Plus, many platforms make you wait for approval processes before you can actually start accepting payments. Zeffy eliminates all that friction. Your store automatically connects to your donor database, so customer information flows seamlessly into your CRM without any technical configuration. You can focus on your mission instead of wrestling with website builders and payment gateway setups.

We're worried about looking unprofessional with a free platform. Will donors trust our online store if we're not paying for premium eCommerce software?

Your supporters care about your mission, not whether you're paying monthly fees to a software company. Zeffy's online store creates a clean, professional experience that reflects well on your organization. Your store pages are fully branded with your logo and colors, and the checkout process is secure and trustworthy. What actually builds donor confidence is transparency about where their money goes. When supporters see that you're using a platform that doesn't take fees from their purchases, they know more of their dollars are supporting your cause rather than padding a tech company's profits. Many of our nonprofits find that explaining Zeffy's zero-fee model actually increases donor trust and purchase amounts, because people appreciate organizations that are thoughtful about maximizing impact. Professional doesn't mean expensive – it means putting your mission first.