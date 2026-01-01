How Zeffy compares to popular Ticketing Platforms

Built for nonprofits who need more than just event tickets. Get donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, donor management, and ticketing in one place—with zero fees cutting into your mission.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Ticketing Platforms

Zeffy vs. Ticketing Platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Ticketing Platforms

Ticketing Platforms
Feature
Online Ticket Sales
Custom / Branded Ticketing Forms
Custom Attendee Questions
General‑Admission Ticket Types
Automatic Ticket Numbering / e‑Tickets
Multiple Ticket Types (VIP, GA, group, etc)
Reserved Seating / Seating Chart Support
Ticket Scanning / Check‑in (QR codes)
Attendee / Guest List Management
Early Bird Pricing & Discount Codes
Set Ticket Limits / Capacity by Type
Payment Methods / In‑person Ticket Sales Support
Multi‑Date / Recurring Event Ticketing
Waitlist / Sold‑out Management
Ticket Transfer/Resale
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Varies
Recurring Donations
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Varies
Auctions
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Varies
Membership Management
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Varies
QR Code Donations
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Ticketing Platforms?

Keep every dollar from your event tickets

💸

No fees eating into your ticket sales

Most ticketing platforms take a cut from every ticket sold. Zeffy gives you 100% free event ticketing, so every dollar from your gala, 5K, or fundraiser goes straight to your mission. No platform fees, no processing fees, ever.

🛠️

Everything you need beyond just tickets

Why juggle separate tools for tickets, donations, and donor follow-up? Zeffy combines event ticketing with donation forms, donor management, and email communications in one simple platform built for nonprofit teams.

🤝

Built for nonprofits, not just events

Generic ticketing platforms treat you like any other business. Zeffy understands your donor relationships matter beyond event day, with built-in tools for acknowledgments, follow-ups, and turning attendees into recurring supporters.

Zeffy vs Ticketing Platforms: your top questions, answered

Why should I choose Zeffy over other ticketing and registration platforms for my nonprofit events?

Most ticketing platforms charge 2-5% in fees on every ticket sale, which means less money for your mission. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every ticket sale and donation - no platform fees, ever. Plus, we're built specifically for nonprofits, so you get event ticketing, donation collection, donor management, and follow-up communications all in one place. No need to juggle multiple tools or lose donor information between platforms.

I'm already using a ticketing platform that works fine. What am I missing by paying those fees?

Those "small" 3-5% fees add up fast. If you sell $10,000 in tickets, that's $300-500 that could have funded supplies, programs, or scholarships instead. Beyond the money, most ticketing platforms weren't designed for nonprofits - they don't help you turn ticket buyers into ongoing donors, send proper tax receipts, or manage donor relationships after the event. Zeffy does all of this automatically, so your events become part of your year-round fundraising strategy.

Will switching to Zeffy be complicated for our small team?

Actually, it's the opposite. Zeffy is designed for small teams wearing multiple hats - you can set up professional event pages in minutes, not hours. We handle the technical stuff (payment processing, tax receipts, attendee management) so you can focus on your mission. Most users are up and running their first event within a day, and our support team is here to help with real people, not chatbots.

Can I use Zeffy for more than just events, or will I need other tools for my year-round fundraising?

Unlike most ticketing platforms that only handle events, Zeffy works as your complete fundraising toolkit all year long. You can collect one-time and recurring donations, run peer-to-peer campaigns, manage memberships, send donor communications, and track relationships in your CRM - all without switching between different platforms. This means when someone buys a ticket to your gala, you can easily follow up with a thank-you email, add them to your newsletter, and invite them to become a monthly donor. No more losing people between systems or manually transferring data from your event tool to your donation platform.

What happens if I need help after I'm set up? Do you actually support small nonprofits long-term?

Yes, we're here for the long haul. Many ticketing platforms offer basic setup help and then leave you on your own, but we know small nonprofit teams need ongoing support as your needs grow. You can reach real people on our support team - not chatbots - whether you're launching your first event or your fiftieth. We also understand that nonprofit staff changes frequently, so when new team members join, we'll help them get up to speed without charging extra training fees. Our goal is to be a reliable partner for your mission, not just a vendor you pay once a year.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Ticketing Platforms

Zeffy vs.

Weezevent

Compare
Ticketing
Events
Zeffy vs.

Vivenu

Compare
Ticketing
Zeffy vs.

Yapsody

Compare
Ticketing
Zeffy vs.

Tickera

Compare
Ticketing
Zeffy vs.

Skiddle

Compare
Ticketing
Zeffy vs.

Bookitbee

Compare
Ticketing
Zeffy vs.

WeGotTickets

Compare
Ticketing
Zeffy vs.

Fixr

Compare
Ticketing
Events
Zeffy vs.

AudienceView

Compare
Ticketing
Events
Zeffy vs.

TicketSource

Compare
Ticketing
Zeffy vs.

Brushfire

Compare
Ticketing
Zeffy vs.

Eventix

Compare
Ticketing

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Start your nonprofit
ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Start your nonprofit
How is Zeffy free?

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

