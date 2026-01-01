Zeffy vs. Ticketing Platforms

Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Why should I choose Zeffy over other ticketing and registration platforms for my nonprofit events?

Most ticketing platforms charge 2-5% in fees on every ticket sale, which means less money for your mission. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every ticket sale and donation - no platform fees, ever. Plus, we're built specifically for nonprofits, so you get event ticketing, donation collection, donor management, and follow-up communications all in one place. No need to juggle multiple tools or lose donor information between platforms.

I'm already using a ticketing platform that works fine. What am I missing by paying those fees?

Those "small" 3-5% fees add up fast. If you sell $10,000 in tickets, that's $300-500 that could have funded supplies, programs, or scholarships instead. Beyond the money, most ticketing platforms weren't designed for nonprofits - they don't help you turn ticket buyers into ongoing donors, send proper tax receipts, or manage donor relationships after the event. Zeffy does all of this automatically, so your events become part of your year-round fundraising strategy.

Will switching to Zeffy be complicated for our small team?

Actually, it's the opposite. Zeffy is designed for small teams wearing multiple hats - you can set up professional event pages in minutes, not hours. We handle the technical stuff (payment processing, tax receipts, attendee management) so you can focus on your mission. Most users are up and running their first event within a day, and our support team is here to help with real people, not chatbots.

Can I use Zeffy for more than just events, or will I need other tools for my year-round fundraising?

Unlike most ticketing platforms that only handle events, Zeffy works as your complete fundraising toolkit all year long. You can collect one-time and recurring donations, run peer-to-peer campaigns, manage memberships, send donor communications, and track relationships in your CRM - all without switching between different platforms. This means when someone buys a ticket to your gala, you can easily follow up with a thank-you email, add them to your newsletter, and invite them to become a monthly donor. No more losing people between systems or manually transferring data from your event tool to your donation platform.

What happens if I need help after I'm set up? Do you actually support small nonprofits long-term?

Yes, we're here for the long haul. Many ticketing platforms offer basic setup help and then leave you on your own, but we know small nonprofit teams need ongoing support as your needs grow. You can reach real people on our support team - not chatbots - whether you're launching your first event or your fiftieth. We also understand that nonprofit staff changes frequently, so when new team members join, we'll help them get up to speed without charging extra training fees. Our goal is to be a reliable partner for your mission, not just a vendor you pay once a year.