Zeffy vs. Ticketing Platforms

Built for nonprofits who need more than just event tickets. Get donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, donor management, and ticketing in one place—with zero fees cutting into your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
Most ticketing platforms take a cut from every ticket sold. Zeffy gives you 100% free event ticketing, so every dollar from your gala, 5K, or fundraiser goes straight to your mission. No platform fees, no processing fees, ever.
Why juggle separate tools for tickets, donations, and donor follow-up? Zeffy combines event ticketing with donation forms, donor management, and email communications in one simple platform built for nonprofit teams.
Generic ticketing platforms treat you like any other business. Zeffy understands your donor relationships matter beyond event day, with built-in tools for acknowledgments, follow-ups, and turning attendees into recurring supporters.
Most ticketing platforms charge 2-5% in fees on every ticket sale, which means less money for your mission. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every ticket sale and donation - no platform fees, ever. Plus, we're built specifically for nonprofits, so you get event ticketing, donation collection, donor management, and follow-up communications all in one place. No need to juggle multiple tools or lose donor information between platforms.
Those "small" 3-5% fees add up fast. If you sell $10,000 in tickets, that's $300-500 that could have funded supplies, programs, or scholarships instead. Beyond the money, most ticketing platforms weren't designed for nonprofits - they don't help you turn ticket buyers into ongoing donors, send proper tax receipts, or manage donor relationships after the event. Zeffy does all of this automatically, so your events become part of your year-round fundraising strategy.
Actually, it's the opposite. Zeffy is designed for small teams wearing multiple hats - you can set up professional event pages in minutes, not hours. We handle the technical stuff (payment processing, tax receipts, attendee management) so you can focus on your mission. Most users are up and running their first event within a day, and our support team is here to help with real people, not chatbots.
Unlike most ticketing platforms that only handle events, Zeffy works as your complete fundraising toolkit all year long. You can collect one-time and recurring donations, run peer-to-peer campaigns, manage memberships, send donor communications, and track relationships in your CRM - all without switching between different platforms. This means when someone buys a ticket to your gala, you can easily follow up with a thank-you email, add them to your newsletter, and invite them to become a monthly donor. No more losing people between systems or manually transferring data from your event tool to your donation platform.
Yes, we're here for the long haul. Many ticketing platforms offer basic setup help and then leave you on your own, but we know small nonprofit teams need ongoing support as your needs grow. You can reach real people on our support team - not chatbots - whether you're launching your first event or your fiftieth. We also understand that nonprofit staff changes frequently, so when new team members join, we'll help them get up to speed without charging extra training fees. Our goal is to be a reliable partner for your mission, not just a vendor you pay once a year.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.