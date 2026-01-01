Zeffy vs. Crowdfunding Platforms

Built for nonprofits, not product launches. Keep 100% of donations with tools designed for donor relationships, not one-time campaigns.
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
🎯
Most crowdfunding platforms take 3-8% of every donation. Zeffy doesn't take a cent. Your donors give to your mission, not to pay platform fees. Every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
🤝
Crowdfunding platforms focus on short-term campaigns. Zeffy helps you build lasting donor relationships with recurring giving, donor tracking, and automated thank-yous that keep supporters engaged year-round.
🌟
Crowdfunding platforms serve individuals, businesses, and nonprofits. Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits with donor management, tax receipts, and features that help you steward relationships professionally.
Most crowdfunding platforms were built for product launches and creative projects, not ongoing nonprofit work. They charge 3-5% in platform fees plus payment processing costs, and they're designed around one-time campaigns rather than building lasting donor relationships. Zeffy is 100% free and built specifically for nonprofits — you get donation pages, event ticketing, donor management, and recurring giving tools all in one place. No fees means more money for your mission, and our tools help you steward donors year-round, not just during campaigns.
Yes — Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. No platform fees, no monthly charges, no hidden costs. You get everything: donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, donor management, email communications, and more. We stay free because donors can choose to leave a small voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but that's entirely optional. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that take a percentage of every donation, you keep 100% of what your supporters give.
Zeffy includes real human support as part of our free platform — no extra charges for help. Most crowdfunding platforms offer basic FAQ support or charge extra for guidance. We know small nonprofit teams are juggling multiple roles, so we provide onboarding help, campaign setup assistance, and ongoing support via chat and email during business hours. You're not just getting software; you're getting a partner who understands nonprofit work.
Zeffy consolidates all your fundraising needs into one platform — donations, events, auctions, memberships, donor management, and communications. Most crowdfunding platforms only handle campaign-style fundraising, so you'd still need separate tools for event ticketing, donor tracking, email follow-ups, and recurring gifts. That means learning multiple systems, paying multiple fees, and manually moving data between platforms. With Zeffy, your donation page connects to your event registration, which feeds into your donor CRM, which triggers your thank-you emails — all automatically. One login, one dashboard, one place to see how your fundraising is really performing.
You can launch a branded donation page or event in minutes, not days. Zeffy's templates are designed specifically for nonprofits — they look professional right out of the box and include all the trust signals donors expect, like automatic tax receipts and secure payment processing. Most crowdfunding platforms require you to build everything from scratch or work within their generic templates that don't reflect your mission. With Zeffy, you add your logo, write your story, set your goal, and you're live. No waiting for approval, no complex setup process, and no worrying about whether it looks legitimate to your donors.
Indiegogo
Give A Hand
Tiltify
Open Collective
TotalGiving
Spacehive
YouCaring
SpotFund
AngeLink
Whydonate
Pledge
Kickstarter
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.