Built for nonprofits, not product launches. Keep 100% of donations with tools designed for donor relationships, not one-time campaigns.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Zeffy vs. Crowdfunding Platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Crowdfunding Platforms

Feature
Campaign Builder
Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)
COMING SOON!
Peer-to-peer fundraising
Upload Videos & Photos
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall
Custom Donor Communications
Varies
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms
Donation Dedication Options
Varies
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Varies
Recurring Donations
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Varies
Auctions
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Varies
Membership Management
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Varies
QR Code Donations
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Crowdfunding Platforms?

Keep every dollar raised, not just what's left over

No fees eating into your donations

Most crowdfunding platforms take 3-8% of every donation. Zeffy doesn't take a cent. Your donors give to your mission, not to pay platform fees. Every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.

Built for ongoing relationships, not one-time campaigns

Crowdfunding platforms focus on short-term campaigns. Zeffy helps you build lasting donor relationships with recurring giving, donor tracking, and automated thank-yous that keep supporters engaged year-round.

Built for nonprofits, not everyone

Crowdfunding platforms serve individuals, businesses, and nonprofits. Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits with donor management, tax receipts, and features that help you steward relationships professionally.

Zeffy vs Crowdfunding Platforms: your top questions, answered

How is Zeffy different from crowdfunding platforms like Indiegogo or Kickstarter?

Most crowdfunding platforms were built for product launches and creative projects, not ongoing nonprofit work. They charge 3-5% in platform fees plus payment processing costs, and they're designed around one-time campaigns rather than building lasting donor relationships. Zeffy is 100% free and built specifically for nonprofits — you get donation pages, event ticketing, donor management, and recurring giving tools all in one place. No fees means more money for your mission, and our tools help you steward donors year-round, not just during campaigns.

Can I really run all my fundraising through Zeffy without paying anything?

Yes — Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. No platform fees, no monthly charges, no hidden costs. You get everything: donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, donor management, email communications, and more. We stay free because donors can choose to leave a small voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but that's entirely optional. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that take a percentage of every donation, you keep 100% of what your supporters give.

What if I need help setting up campaigns or managing donors?

Zeffy includes real human support as part of our free platform — no extra charges for help. Most crowdfunding platforms offer basic FAQ support or charge extra for guidance. We know small nonprofit teams are juggling multiple roles, so we provide onboarding help, campaign setup assistance, and ongoing support via chat and email during business hours. You're not just getting software; you're getting a partner who understands nonprofit work.

Will I need to juggle multiple tools, or can Zeffy handle everything my nonprofit does?

Zeffy consolidates all your fundraising needs into one platform — donations, events, auctions, memberships, donor management, and communications. Most crowdfunding platforms only handle campaign-style fundraising, so you'd still need separate tools for event ticketing, donor tracking, email follow-ups, and recurring gifts. That means learning multiple systems, paying multiple fees, and manually moving data between platforms. With Zeffy, your donation page connects to your event registration, which feeds into your donor CRM, which triggers your thank-you emails — all automatically. One login, one dashboard, one place to see how your fundraising is really performing.

How quickly can I get a professional-looking campaign up and running?

You can launch a branded donation page or event in minutes, not days. Zeffy's templates are designed specifically for nonprofits — they look professional right out of the box and include all the trust signals donors expect, like automatic tax receipts and secure payment processing. Most crowdfunding platforms require you to build everything from scratch or work within their generic templates that don't reflect your mission. With Zeffy, you add your logo, write your story, set your goal, and you're live. No waiting for approval, no complex setup process, and no worrying about whether it looks legitimate to your donors.

Zeffy vs.

Indiegogo

Compare
Zeffy vs.

Give A Hand

Compare
Zeffy vs.

Tiltify

Compare
icon-logo-Open Collective
Zeffy vs.

Open Collective

Compare
icon-logo-TotalGiving
Zeffy vs.

TotalGiving

Compare
SH
Zeffy vs.

Spacehive

Compare
icon-logo-YouCaring
Zeffy vs.

YouCaring

Compare
icon-logo-SpotFund
Zeffy vs.

SpotFund

Compare
AL
Zeffy vs.

AngeLink

Compare
Zeffy vs.

Whydonate

Compare
icon-logo-Pledge
Zeffy vs.

Pledge

Compare
icon-logo-Kickstarter
Zeffy vs.

Kickstarter

Compare
Crowdfunding Platforms

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

