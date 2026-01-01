Zeffy vs. Crowdfunding Platforms

Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

How is Zeffy different from crowdfunding platforms like Indiegogo or Kickstarter?

Most crowdfunding platforms were built for product launches and creative projects, not ongoing nonprofit work. They charge 3-5% in platform fees plus payment processing costs, and they're designed around one-time campaigns rather than building lasting donor relationships. Zeffy is 100% free and built specifically for nonprofits — you get donation pages, event ticketing, donor management, and recurring giving tools all in one place. No fees means more money for your mission, and our tools help you steward donors year-round, not just during campaigns.

Can I really run all my fundraising through Zeffy without paying anything?

Yes — Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. No platform fees, no monthly charges, no hidden costs. You get everything: donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, donor management, email communications, and more. We stay free because donors can choose to leave a small voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but that's entirely optional. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that take a percentage of every donation, you keep 100% of what your supporters give.

What if I need help setting up campaigns or managing donors?

Zeffy includes real human support as part of our free platform — no extra charges for help. Most crowdfunding platforms offer basic FAQ support or charge extra for guidance. We know small nonprofit teams are juggling multiple roles, so we provide onboarding help, campaign setup assistance, and ongoing support via chat and email during business hours. You're not just getting software; you're getting a partner who understands nonprofit work.

Will I need to juggle multiple tools, or can Zeffy handle everything my nonprofit does?

Zeffy consolidates all your fundraising needs into one platform — donations, events, auctions, memberships, donor management, and communications. Most crowdfunding platforms only handle campaign-style fundraising, so you'd still need separate tools for event ticketing, donor tracking, email follow-ups, and recurring gifts. That means learning multiple systems, paying multiple fees, and manually moving data between platforms. With Zeffy, your donation page connects to your event registration, which feeds into your donor CRM, which triggers your thank-you emails — all automatically. One login, one dashboard, one place to see how your fundraising is really performing.

How quickly can I get a professional-looking campaign up and running?

You can launch a branded donation page or event in minutes, not days. Zeffy's templates are designed specifically for nonprofits — they look professional right out of the box and include all the trust signals donors expect, like automatic tax receipts and secure payment processing. Most crowdfunding platforms require you to build everything from scratch or work within their generic templates that don't reflect your mission. With Zeffy, you add your logo, write your story, set your goal, and you're live. No waiting for approval, no complex setup process, and no worrying about whether it looks legitimate to your donors.