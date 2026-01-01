How Zeffy compares to popular Email Marketing Tools

Get donor communications, fundraising, and CRM in one place—without paying monthly fees or losing donations to processing costs

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Email Marketing Tools

Zeffy vs. Email Marketing Tools

How Zeffy compares to top Email Marketing Tools

Email Marketing Tools
Feature
Easy Email Campaign Builder (Drag & Drop)
Ready-to-Use Newsletter Templates
Contact List Management
Email Personalization (First Name, etc.)
Email Automation (One-off & Follow-ups)
A/B Testing
Advanced Segmentation
Email Open & Click Tracking (Analytics)
Drip Campaigns
Mobile-Optimized Emails
Sign-Up Forms for Email Collection
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Online Donation Forms
Event Ticketing & Registration
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Donor CRM & Management
Recurring Donations
Email Marketing & Automation
Automated Tax Receipts
Raffles & Lotteries
Auctions
Online Store/eCommerce
Membership Management
Mobile-Optimized Forms
QR Code Donations
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
100% Free Grant Finder
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Email Marketing Tools?

Keep more donations, spend less time on email

💸

No monthly fees, no donor data limits

Most email platforms charge monthly fees that add up fast, plus extra costs for more contacts or advanced features. Zeffy gives you unlimited donor communications, segmentation, and automated follow-ups—completely free. Keep your budget focused on your mission, not software subscriptions.

🔗

Email, donations, and CRM work together

Email tools alone can't accept donations or track donor relationships. With Zeffy, your email campaigns connect directly to donation forms, event tickets, and donor profiles. No more juggling separate platforms or losing donor data between systems.

🎯

Built for nonprofits, not everyone else

Email platforms serve businesses, bloggers, and nonprofits alike. Zeffy was designed specifically for your donor stewardship needs—with automated tax receipts, donation tracking, and nonprofit-focused templates that help you build lasting relationships.

Zeffy vs Email Marketing Tools: your top questions, answered

Can I use Zeffy for email campaigns and newsletters instead of platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact?

Yes, Zeffy includes email and communication tools as part of our all-in-one platform. Unlike standalone email platforms that charge monthly fees and don't connect to your fundraising data, Zeffy lets you send donor updates, event reminders, and campaign follow-ups directly from your donor database. You can segment your contacts, track engagement, and send personalized thank-you messages — all without paying separate platform fees. This means no more juggling between your donation platform and email tool, and no monthly subscription costs eating into your budget.

Most email platforms charge monthly fees even for small lists. How does Zeffy's pricing work for communications?

Zeffy's email and communication features are completely free — no monthly fees, no per-contact charges, and no limits based on your list size. While platforms like Mailchimp start charging once you hit 500 contacts, Zeffy never charges platform fees regardless of how many donors you're communicating with. Your donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but there are no required costs for your organization. This means you can focus your budget on your mission instead of monthly software bills.

We're already using an email platform for newsletters. Can we still benefit from switching to Zeffy?

Many small nonprofits find that consolidating their tools saves significant time and reduces errors. If you're currently using separate platforms for donations, events, and email communications, you're likely spending extra time manually syncing contact lists, reconciling data, and managing multiple logins. Zeffy combines all these functions in one place, so when someone donates or registers for an event, they're automatically added to your communications list with their full giving history. This eliminates the manual work of exporting and importing contact lists between platforms, and ensures your donor communications are always based on complete, up-to-date information.

How long does it take to set up email campaigns in Zeffy compared to learning a new email platform?

With Zeffy, you can send your first donor email within minutes of setting up your account — no complex onboarding, template libraries to navigate, or separate integrations to configure. Unlike email platforms that require you to learn new interfaces, import contact lists, and set up automations from scratch, Zeffy's communication tools work immediately with your existing donor data. When someone makes a donation or registers for an event, they're automatically in your system and ready to receive updates. You don't need to become an email marketing expert or spend hours watching tutorials. Just write your message, select your audience, and send — so you can focus on your mission instead of mastering another tool.

Will our donors trust emails and donation requests coming from Zeffy instead of a well-known email platform?

Your donors will see your organization's name and branding in every email, not Zeffy's. When you send communications through Zeffy, they come from your organization's email address with your logo and messaging — just like emails from any other platform. What donors will notice is the seamless experience: when they click a donation link in your email, they'll land on a branded donation page that matches your organization, not a generic template. Many nonprofits find their donors actually prefer this integrated approach because everything feels cohesive and professional. Plus, since Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, your donation pages and forms are designed to build trust and encourage giving, not just collect email addresses.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Email Marketing Tools

See how Zeffy compares in other areas

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

