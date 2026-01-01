Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Can I use Zeffy for email campaigns and newsletters instead of platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact?

Yes, Zeffy includes email and communication tools as part of our all-in-one platform. Unlike standalone email platforms that charge monthly fees and don't connect to your fundraising data, Zeffy lets you send donor updates, event reminders, and campaign follow-ups directly from your donor database. You can segment your contacts, track engagement, and send personalized thank-you messages — all without paying separate platform fees. This means no more juggling between your donation platform and email tool, and no monthly subscription costs eating into your budget.

Most email platforms charge monthly fees even for small lists. How does Zeffy's pricing work for communications?

Zeffy's email and communication features are completely free — no monthly fees, no per-contact charges, and no limits based on your list size. While platforms like Mailchimp start charging once you hit 500 contacts, Zeffy never charges platform fees regardless of how many donors you're communicating with. Your donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but there are no required costs for your organization. This means you can focus your budget on your mission instead of monthly software bills.

We're already using an email platform for newsletters. Can we still benefit from switching to Zeffy?

Many small nonprofits find that consolidating their tools saves significant time and reduces errors. If you're currently using separate platforms for donations, events, and email communications, you're likely spending extra time manually syncing contact lists, reconciling data, and managing multiple logins. Zeffy combines all these functions in one place, so when someone donates or registers for an event, they're automatically added to your communications list with their full giving history. This eliminates the manual work of exporting and importing contact lists between platforms, and ensures your donor communications are always based on complete, up-to-date information.

How long does it take to set up email campaigns in Zeffy compared to learning a new email platform?

With Zeffy, you can send your first donor email within minutes of setting up your account — no complex onboarding, template libraries to navigate, or separate integrations to configure. Unlike email platforms that require you to learn new interfaces, import contact lists, and set up automations from scratch, Zeffy's communication tools work immediately with your existing donor data. When someone makes a donation or registers for an event, they're automatically in your system and ready to receive updates. You don't need to become an email marketing expert or spend hours watching tutorials. Just write your message, select your audience, and send — so you can focus on your mission instead of mastering another tool.

Will our donors trust emails and donation requests coming from Zeffy instead of a well-known email platform?

Your donors will see your organization's name and branding in every email, not Zeffy's. When you send communications through Zeffy, they come from your organization's email address with your logo and messaging — just like emails from any other platform. What donors will notice is the seamless experience: when they click a donation link in your email, they'll land on a branded donation page that matches your organization, not a generic template. Many nonprofits find their donors actually prefer this integrated approach because everything feels cohesive and professional. Plus, since Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, your donation pages and forms are designed to build trust and encourage giving, not just collect email addresses.