Zeffy vs. Auction Platforms

Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Why should I choose Zeffy over auction platforms like Auctria or 32auctions?

Most auction platforms charge 2-5% in fees and focus only on event-based fundraising. Zeffy gives you 100% of every donation with zero platform or processing fees, plus you get donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management all in one place. If you're running more than just auctions throughout the year, you won't need to juggle multiple tools or lose money to fees on every transaction.

Can Zeffy handle auctions as well as regular donations?

Yes. Zeffy includes event ticketing and fundraising tools that work for auctions, plus you can collect regular donations, manage recurring donors, and run peer-to-peer campaigns year-round. Unlike auction-only platforms, you won't need separate tools for your ongoing fundraising or donor follow-up. Everything lives in one dashboard, so you can see your full donor relationships, not just auction bidders.

Are auction platforms easier to use than an all-in-one tool like Zeffy?

Auction platforms can feel simpler at first because they're built for one thing, but most small nonprofits end up needing multiple tools anyway. Zeffy is designed for volunteer-run teams who don't have time to learn complex systems. You can set up donation pages, event tickets, or campaigns in minutes, and your donors can give easily from any device. Plus, you're not switching between platforms to manage different types of fundraising.

What happens to my donor data if I switch from an auction platform to Zeffy?

Your donor relationships are safe with Zeffy. You can import your existing donor data, and unlike auction platforms that only track bidders during events, Zeffy helps you build ongoing relationships with everyone who supports you. You'll see donation history, contact preferences, and giving patterns in one place, so you can follow up with auction attendees throughout the year and turn one-time bidders into recurring supporters. Plus, your data stays yours—no vendor lock-in or export fees.

Do I need to learn a whole new system if I switch to Zeffy from auction software?

Zeffy is designed for busy nonprofit teams who don't have time for complicated training. If you can set up an auction on other platforms, you can definitely use Zeffy. The difference is you'll spend less time switching between tools and more time connecting with donors. We offer real support calls (not just chat bots), step-by-step guides, and you can start with simple donation pages while you get comfortable. Most teams are running campaigns within their first week.