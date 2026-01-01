How Zeffy compares to popular Auction Platforms

Run successful auctions and year-round fundraising without losing a cut to platform fees. Built for small nonprofit teams who need more than just auction tools.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Auction Platforms

Zeffy vs. Auction Platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Auction Platforms

Auction Platforms
Feature
Easy Upload of Auction Items
Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live)
Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners
Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking
Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing
Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data
In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout)
Varies
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Varies
Recurring Donations
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Varies
Auctions
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Varies
Membership Management
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Varies
QR Code Donations
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Auction Platforms?

Keep 100% of your auction proceeds

No auction fees eating into your fundraising

Most auction platforms take a percentage of every bid, reducing what reaches your mission. Zeffy's auction tools are 100% free - you keep every dollar raised, whether it's a $50 basket or a $5,000 vacation package.

Built for teams who need more than just auctions

Why juggle separate tools for donations, tickets, and follow-ups? Zeffy combines auctions with donor management, event ticketing, and automated thank-you emails - all in one platform that actually works together.

Ready to run auctions in minutes, not weeks

Skip the complex setup and training videos. Zeffy's auction tools work right out of the box - create your first auction, add items, and start collecting bids in under 30 minutes.

Zeffy vs Auction Platforms: your top questions, answered

Why should I choose Zeffy over auction platforms like Auctria or 32auctions?

Most auction platforms charge 2-5% in fees and focus only on event-based fundraising. Zeffy gives you 100% of every donation with zero platform or processing fees, plus you get donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management all in one place. If you're running more than just auctions throughout the year, you won't need to juggle multiple tools or lose money to fees on every transaction.

Can Zeffy handle auctions as well as regular donations?

Yes. Zeffy includes event ticketing and fundraising tools that work for auctions, plus you can collect regular donations, manage recurring donors, and run peer-to-peer campaigns year-round. Unlike auction-only platforms, you won't need separate tools for your ongoing fundraising or donor follow-up. Everything lives in one dashboard, so you can see your full donor relationships, not just auction bidders.

Are auction platforms easier to use than an all-in-one tool like Zeffy?

Auction platforms can feel simpler at first because they're built for one thing, but most small nonprofits end up needing multiple tools anyway. Zeffy is designed for volunteer-run teams who don't have time to learn complex systems. You can set up donation pages, event tickets, or campaigns in minutes, and your donors can give easily from any device. Plus, you're not switching between platforms to manage different types of fundraising.

What happens to my donor data if I switch from an auction platform to Zeffy?

Your donor relationships are safe with Zeffy. You can import your existing donor data, and unlike auction platforms that only track bidders during events, Zeffy helps you build ongoing relationships with everyone who supports you. You'll see donation history, contact preferences, and giving patterns in one place, so you can follow up with auction attendees throughout the year and turn one-time bidders into recurring supporters. Plus, your data stays yours—no vendor lock-in or export fees.

Do I need to learn a whole new system if I switch to Zeffy from auction software?

Zeffy is designed for busy nonprofit teams who don't have time for complicated training. If you can set up an auction on other platforms, you can definitely use Zeffy. The difference is you'll spend less time switching between tools and more time connecting with donors. We offer real support calls (not just chat bots), step-by-step guides, and you can start with simple donation pages while you get comfortable. Most teams are running campaigns within their first week.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Auction Platforms

Zeffy vs.

BidAid

Compare
Auctions
Zeffy vs.

BidStation

Compare
Auctions
icon-logo-Network for Good
Zeffy vs.

Network for Good

Compare
Donor management/CRM
Volunteers
Events
Auctions
Peer-to-peer
icon-logo-CauseVox
Zeffy vs.

CauseVox

Compare
Donations
Peer-to-peer
Events
Ticketing
Donor management/CRM
icon-logo-Silent Auction Pro
Zeffy vs.

Silent Auction Pro

Compare
Auctions
Ticketing
Events
Email/Newsletters
Donations
icon-logo-Salsa Labs
Zeffy vs.

Salsa Labs

Compare
Donor management/CRM
Volunteers
Peer-to-peer
Fundraising
Events
icon-logo-Handbid
Zeffy vs.

Handbid

Compare
Auctions
icon-logo-OneCause
Zeffy vs.

OneCause

Compare
Fundraising
Events
Ticketing
Auctions
Donations
icon-logo-Qgiv
QG
Zeffy vs.

Qgiv

Compare
Fundraising
Peer-to-peer
Auctions
Events
Donor management/CRM
icon-logo-Peoplesfundraising
Zeffy vs.

Peoplesfundraising

Compare
Fundraising
Auctions
Donations
Events
Online Store/eCommerce
icon-logo-SchoolAuction.net
Zeffy vs.

SchoolAuction.net

Compare
Auctions
icon-logo-ReadySetAuction
Zeffy vs.

ReadySetAuction

Compare
Auctions

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Start your nonprofit
ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Start your nonprofit
How is Zeffy free?

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.