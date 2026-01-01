Zeffy vs. Auction Platforms

Run successful auctions and year-round fundraising without losing a cut to platform fees. Built for small nonprofit teams who need more than just auction tools.
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
💸
Most auction platforms take a percentage of every bid, reducing what reaches your mission. Zeffy's auction tools are 100% free - you keep every dollar raised, whether it's a $50 basket or a $5,000 vacation package.
🤝
Why juggle separate tools for donations, tickets, and follow-ups? Zeffy combines auctions with donor management, event ticketing, and automated thank-you emails - all in one platform that actually works together.
⚙️
Skip the complex setup and training videos. Zeffy's auction tools work right out of the box - create your first auction, add items, and start collecting bids in under 30 minutes.
Most auction platforms charge 2-5% in fees and focus only on event-based fundraising. Zeffy gives you 100% of every donation with zero platform or processing fees, plus you get donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management all in one place. If you're running more than just auctions throughout the year, you won't need to juggle multiple tools or lose money to fees on every transaction.
Yes. Zeffy includes event ticketing and fundraising tools that work for auctions, plus you can collect regular donations, manage recurring donors, and run peer-to-peer campaigns year-round. Unlike auction-only platforms, you won't need separate tools for your ongoing fundraising or donor follow-up. Everything lives in one dashboard, so you can see your full donor relationships, not just auction bidders.
Auction platforms can feel simpler at first because they're built for one thing, but most small nonprofits end up needing multiple tools anyway. Zeffy is designed for volunteer-run teams who don't have time to learn complex systems. You can set up donation pages, event tickets, or campaigns in minutes, and your donors can give easily from any device. Plus, you're not switching between platforms to manage different types of fundraising.
Your donor relationships are safe with Zeffy. You can import your existing donor data, and unlike auction platforms that only track bidders during events, Zeffy helps you build ongoing relationships with everyone who supports you. You'll see donation history, contact preferences, and giving patterns in one place, so you can follow up with auction attendees throughout the year and turn one-time bidders into recurring supporters. Plus, your data stays yours—no vendor lock-in or export fees.
Zeffy is designed for busy nonprofit teams who don't have time for complicated training. If you can set up an auction on other platforms, you can definitely use Zeffy. The difference is you'll spend less time switching between tools and more time connecting with donors. We offer real support calls (not just chat bots), step-by-step guides, and you can start with simple donation pages while you get comfortable. Most teams are running campaigns within their first week.
BidAid
BidStation
Network for Good
CauseVox
Silent Auction Pro
Salsa Labs
Handbid
OneCause
Qgiv
Peoplesfundraising
SchoolAuction.net
ReadySetAuction
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.