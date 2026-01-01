How Zeffy compares to popular Donor management / CRM software

Built for small nonprofit teams who need donor tracking, email campaigns, and fundraising tools that actually work together—without paying fees on every donation or getting lost in complex CRM setups.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Donor management / CRM software

Zeffy vs. Donor management / CRM software

How Zeffy compares to top Donor management / CRM software

Donor management / CRM software
Feature
Easy Donor Database (View & Edit Contacts)
Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank Yous, Newsletters)
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime
Offline Donations Tracking
Pre-filled donation forms
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Online Donation Forms
Event Ticketing & Registration
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Donor CRM & Management
Recurring Donations
Email Marketing & Automation
Automated Tax Receipts
Raffles & Lotteries
Auctions
Online Store/eCommerce
Membership Management
Mobile-Optimized Forms
QR Code Donations
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
100% Free Grant Finder
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Donor management / CRM software?

Keep more donations, spend less time on admin

💸

No fees eating your donations

Most donor management platforms charge 2-5% on every donation plus monthly fees. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated thank-yous, and campaign tools with 0% fees. Your donors' money goes to your mission, not platform costs.

🤝

Built for small teams, not IT departments

Complex CRMs overwhelm volunteer-run teams with features they don't need. Zeffy combines donor management, email campaigns, and fundraising tools in one simple platform that works on your phone.

📊

All your donor data in one place

CRM platforms scatter your donor information across multiple systems and require technical setup. Zeffy keeps donor history, campaign data, and communications together automatically.

Zeffy vs Donor management / CRM software: your top questions, answered

Why should I choose Zeffy over other donor management and CRM platforms?

Most donor management platforms charge 2-5% in fees plus monthly subscriptions, which means less money for your mission. Zeffy is 100% free - no platform fees, no processing fees, no monthly costs. You keep every dollar donated. Plus, we built everything you need in one place: donation forms, donor tracking, email communications, and event management. No need to juggle multiple tools or pay for features you won't use. Our platform is designed specifically for small nonprofit teams who need something that works right away, not enterprise software that requires IT support.

Are CRM platforms too complex for our small nonprofit team?

Many CRM platforms are built for large organizations with dedicated development teams and can overwhelm small nonprofits with features they don't need. Zeffy focuses on what small teams actually use: tracking donors, sending thank-you emails, managing recurring gifts, and running events. You can set up donation forms in minutes, not weeks. Our donor database automatically captures information from donations and events, so you're not manually entering data. We also provide real human support during business hours - you can book a call with our team when you need help, not just submit a ticket.

Can Zeffy handle our donor stewardship and communications like other CRM tools?

Yes, Zeffy includes built-in donor management and email tools designed for nonprofit stewardship. You can segment donors, send personalized thank-you messages, track giving history, and set up automated receipts. Unlike standalone CRM platforms that require separate donation processing tools, everything connects automatically in Zeffy. When someone donates through your form, their information flows directly into your donor database. You can send follow-up emails, track recurring donors, and manage your relationships all in one place - without paying extra fees that reduce your fundraising impact.

Will I need to juggle multiple tools if I use other donor management platforms?

Most donor management platforms only handle one piece of your fundraising puzzle. You'll typically need separate tools for donation processing, event ticketing, email marketing, and payment handling - each with their own login, learning curve, and monthly fee. This means your donor data gets scattered across different systems, and you're constantly copying information between platforms or dealing with broken integrations. Zeffy puts everything in one place: donation forms, event registration, donor tracking, email communications, and payment processing. When someone donates or buys a ticket, their information automatically flows into your donor database. No more manual data entry, no more wondering if your systems are talking to each other, and no more paying for five different tools when you only need one.

What happens when I need help with my donor management system?

Many CRM platforms offer limited support - often just email tickets, online help centers, or expensive premium support packages. When you're trying to send thank-you emails before your event or fix a donation form that's not working, waiting days for a response isn't realistic. Zeffy provides real human support during business hours. You can book a call with our team when you need help, not just submit a ticket and hope for the best. Our support team understands nonprofit workflows because we built this platform specifically for organizations like yours. We know you're often working evenings and weekends, managing multiple responsibilities, and need answers that actually solve your problem - not generic troubleshooting steps that don't fit your situation.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Donor management / CRM software

Zeffy vs.

Donify

Compare
Donor management/CRM
SF
Zeffy vs.

Salesforce

Compare
Donor management/CRM
icon-logo-Zoho CRM
Zeffy vs.

Zoho CRM

Compare
Donor management/CRM
icon-logo-Airtable
Zeffy vs.

Airtable

Compare
Donor management/CRM
icon-logo-Veracross
Zeffy vs.

Veracross

Compare
Donor management/CRM
icon-logo-Network for Good
Zeffy vs.

Network for Good

Compare
Donor management/CRM
Volunteers
Events
Auctions
Peer-to-peer
icon-logo-EveryAction
Zeffy vs.

EveryAction

Compare
Donor management/CRM
icon-logo-CauseVox
Zeffy vs.

CauseVox

Compare
Donations
Peer-to-peer
Events
Ticketing
Donor management/CRM
icon-logo-Virtuous
Zeffy vs.

Virtuous

Compare
Donor management/CRM
Volunteers
Donations
icon-logo-StratusLIVE
Zeffy vs.

StratusLIVE

Compare
Donor management/CRM
icon-logo-ToucanTech
Zeffy vs.

ToucanTech

Compare
Fundraising
Ticketing
Events
Donor management/CRM
Donations
icon-logo-Salsa Labs
Zeffy vs.

Salsa Labs

Compare
Donor management/CRM
Volunteers
Peer-to-peer
Fundraising
Events

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

