Built for small nonprofit teams who need donor tracking, email campaigns, and fundraising tools that actually work together—without paying fees on every donation or getting lost in complex CRM setups.
Most donor management platforms charge 2-5% on every donation plus monthly fees. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated thank-yous, and campaign tools with 0% fees. Your donors' money goes to your mission, not platform costs.
Complex CRMs overwhelm volunteer-run teams with features they don't need. Zeffy combines donor management, email campaigns, and fundraising tools in one simple platform that works on your phone.
CRM platforms scatter your donor information across multiple systems and require technical setup. Zeffy keeps donor history, campaign data, and communications together automatically.
Most donor management platforms charge 2-5% in fees plus monthly subscriptions, which means less money for your mission. Zeffy is 100% free - no platform fees, no processing fees, no monthly costs. You keep every dollar donated. Plus, we built everything you need in one place: donation forms, donor tracking, email communications, and event management. No need to juggle multiple tools or pay for features you won't use. Our platform is designed specifically for small nonprofit teams who need something that works right away, not enterprise software that requires IT support.
Many CRM platforms are built for large organizations with dedicated development teams and can overwhelm small nonprofits with features they don't need. Zeffy focuses on what small teams actually use: tracking donors, sending thank-you emails, managing recurring gifts, and running events. You can set up donation forms in minutes, not weeks. Our donor database automatically captures information from donations and events, so you're not manually entering data. We also provide real human support during business hours - you can book a call with our team when you need help, not just submit a ticket.
Yes, Zeffy includes built-in donor management and email tools designed for nonprofit stewardship. You can segment donors, send personalized thank-you messages, track giving history, and set up automated receipts. Unlike standalone CRM platforms that require separate donation processing tools, everything connects automatically in Zeffy. When someone donates through your form, their information flows directly into your donor database. You can send follow-up emails, track recurring donors, and manage your relationships all in one place - without paying extra fees that reduce your fundraising impact.
Most donor management platforms only handle one piece of your fundraising puzzle. You'll typically need separate tools for donation processing, event ticketing, email marketing, and payment handling - each with their own login, learning curve, and monthly fee. This means your donor data gets scattered across different systems, and you're constantly copying information between platforms or dealing with broken integrations. Zeffy puts everything in one place: donation forms, event registration, donor tracking, email communications, and payment processing. When someone donates or buys a ticket, their information automatically flows into your donor database. No more manual data entry, no more wondering if your systems are talking to each other, and no more paying for five different tools when you only need one.
Many CRM platforms offer limited support - often just email tickets, online help centers, or expensive premium support packages. When you're trying to send thank-you emails before your event or fix a donation form that's not working, waiting days for a response isn't realistic. Zeffy provides real human support during business hours. You can book a call with our team when you need help, not just submit a ticket and hope for the best. Our support team understands nonprofit workflows because we built this platform specifically for organizations like yours. We know you're often working evenings and weekends, managing multiple responsibilities, and need answers that actually solve your problem - not generic troubleshooting steps that don't fit your situation.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.