Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Why should I choose Zeffy over other event management platforms when they seem to have more features?

Most event platforms are built for corporate events or large organizations with dedicated event staff. They pack in features you'll never use while charging fees that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy is different: we're built specifically for small nonprofits who need event ticketing that actually helps raise money, not just manage guests. You get professional event pages, seamless ticket sales, donor management, and follow-up tools - all without losing 3-5% of every ticket sale to platform fees. Plus, everything connects to your donor database automatically, so you're building relationships, not just selling tickets.

Do I really need to pay monthly fees for event management software when I only run 2-3 events per year?

Absolutely not. Most event platforms charge monthly subscriptions plus processing fees, which makes no sense for small nonprofits running occasional fundraisers. With Zeffy, there are no monthly fees, no setup costs, and no processing fees - ever. You can create an event in minutes, sell tickets, and shut it down until your next fundraiser. Whether you're running one gala or twelve bake sales, you only pay for what donors choose to contribute as voluntary tips. Your event budget stays focused on the actual event, not the software.

I'm worried about switching platforms and losing donor data or having to learn a whole new system. How complicated is it to get started with Zeffy?

We get it - you're already juggling too much to spend weeks learning new software. Zeffy is designed for real nonprofit teams: you can create your first event and start selling tickets in under 15 minutes. No training calls required, no complex setup. If you have donor data from other platforms, you can import it easily or just start fresh - many of our users find it's actually simpler to begin with a clean slate. And unlike other platforms that lock you into annual contracts, you can try everything for free and see if it works for your team before committing to anything.

Can I use Zeffy for more than just events, or will I need separate tools for regular donations and donor management?

This is exactly why we built Zeffy differently. Most event platforms only handle ticketing and registration, leaving you to juggle separate tools for online donations, donor follow-ups, and relationship management. You end up with donor data scattered across three different systems, manual work to connect everything, and multiple monthly fees eating into your budget. Zeffy gives you everything in one place: event ticketing, online donation forms, donor management, email follow-ups, and reporting. When someone buys a ticket to your gala, they're automatically added to your donor database. You can send thank-you emails, track their giving history, and invite them to future events - all without switching platforms or losing track of relationships. It's fundraising that actually builds on itself, not just event logistics.

What happens if I need help during my event or have questions after hours? Do you actually provide real support for small nonprofits?

We know your fundraising events don't happen during business hours, and you can't afford for something to go wrong when donors are trying to buy tickets. Unlike many event platforms that offer only email support or charge extra for phone access, Zeffy provides real human support when you need it. You can reach our team through live chat, email, or schedule a call - and we actually understand nonprofit fundraising, not just software troubleshooting. We've helped organizations fix payment issues during live auctions, walk through donor data questions the morning of an event, and troubleshoot ticket sales on weekends. Plus, since we're built for small nonprofits, our support team knows you're probably wearing multiple hats and need answers that make sense, not technical jargon. You're not just a ticket number to us.