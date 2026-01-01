How Zeffy compares to popular Event Platforms

Run events that actually raise money for your mission. Sell tickets, manage check-ins, and track donations without losing a cut to platform fees or juggling multiple tools.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Event Platforms

Zeffy vs. Event Platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Event Platforms

Event Platforms
Feature
Event Registration
Online Ticket Sales
In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations
Varies
Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird)
Decorative
Decorative
Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In
Attendee Management
Seating & Table Management
Varies
Event Website Builder
Calendar Integration
Varies
Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees
Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.)
Varies
Virtual Event Support
Varies
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Online Donation Forms
Event Ticketing & Registration
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Donor CRM & Management
Recurring Donations
Email Marketing & Automation
Automated Tax Receipts
Raffles & Lotteries
Auctions
Online Store/eCommerce
Membership Management
Mobile-Optimized Forms
QR Code Donations
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
100% Free Grant Finder
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Event Platforms?

Keep 100% of every ticket sale and donation

No fees eating into your fundraising

Most event platforms take a cut of every ticket sale and donation. Zeffy doesn't. Run your gala, 5K, or bake sale and keep 100% of what you raise. No platform fees, no processing fees, no fine print. Just more money for your mission.

Everything you need in one simple platform

Stop juggling separate tools for tickets, donations, check-ins, and donor tracking. Zeffy handles it all in one place that's actually built for small nonprofit teams. Sell tickets, collect donations, manage check-ins with QR codes, and follow up with donors without switching between apps.

Built for nonprofits, not enterprise events

Event platforms are designed for corporate conferences and big venues. Zeffy is purpose-built for small nonprofit teams running galas, 5Ks, and fundraisers. No overwhelming features you'll never use, no enterprise pricing, no tech complexity. Just what you need to raise funds and engage donors.

Zeffy vs Event Platforms: your top questions, answered

Why should I choose Zeffy over other event management platforms when they seem to have more features?

Most event platforms are built for corporate events or large organizations with dedicated event staff. They pack in features you'll never use while charging fees that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy is different: we're built specifically for small nonprofits who need event ticketing that actually helps raise money, not just manage guests. You get professional event pages, seamless ticket sales, donor management, and follow-up tools - all without losing 3-5% of every ticket sale to platform fees. Plus, everything connects to your donor database automatically, so you're building relationships, not just selling tickets.

Do I really need to pay monthly fees for event management software when I only run 2-3 events per year?

Absolutely not. Most event platforms charge monthly subscriptions plus processing fees, which makes no sense for small nonprofits running occasional fundraisers. With Zeffy, there are no monthly fees, no setup costs, and no processing fees - ever. You can create an event in minutes, sell tickets, and shut it down until your next fundraiser. Whether you're running one gala or twelve bake sales, you only pay for what donors choose to contribute as voluntary tips. Your event budget stays focused on the actual event, not the software.

I'm worried about switching platforms and losing donor data or having to learn a whole new system. How complicated is it to get started with Zeffy?

We get it - you're already juggling too much to spend weeks learning new software. Zeffy is designed for real nonprofit teams: you can create your first event and start selling tickets in under 15 minutes. No training calls required, no complex setup. If you have donor data from other platforms, you can import it easily or just start fresh - many of our users find it's actually simpler to begin with a clean slate. And unlike other platforms that lock you into annual contracts, you can try everything for free and see if it works for your team before committing to anything.

Can I use Zeffy for more than just events, or will I need separate tools for regular donations and donor management?

This is exactly why we built Zeffy differently. Most event platforms only handle ticketing and registration, leaving you to juggle separate tools for online donations, donor follow-ups, and relationship management. You end up with donor data scattered across three different systems, manual work to connect everything, and multiple monthly fees eating into your budget. Zeffy gives you everything in one place: event ticketing, online donation forms, donor management, email follow-ups, and reporting. When someone buys a ticket to your gala, they're automatically added to your donor database. You can send thank-you emails, track their giving history, and invite them to future events - all without switching platforms or losing track of relationships. It's fundraising that actually builds on itself, not just event logistics.

What happens if I need help during my event or have questions after hours? Do you actually provide real support for small nonprofits?

We know your fundraising events don't happen during business hours, and you can't afford for something to go wrong when donors are trying to buy tickets. Unlike many event platforms that offer only email support or charge extra for phone access, Zeffy provides real human support when you need it. You can reach our team through live chat, email, or schedule a call - and we actually understand nonprofit fundraising, not just software troubleshooting. We've helped organizations fix payment issues during live auctions, walk through donor data questions the morning of an event, and troubleshoot ticket sales on weekends. Plus, since we're built for small nonprofits, our support team knows you're probably wearing multiple hats and need answers that make sense, not technical jargon. You're not just a ticket number to us.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Event Platforms

Zeffy vs.

Weezevent

Compare
Ticketing
Events
Zeffy vs.

Sched

Compare
Events
Zeffy vs.

Fixr

Compare
Ticketing
Events
Zeffy vs.

AudienceView

Compare
Ticketing
Events
Zeffy vs.

Eventy

Compare
Events
Zeffy vs.

PheedLoop

Compare
Events
Zeffy vs.

TicketsCandy

Compare
Events
Ticketing
Zeffy vs.

Cvent

Compare
Events
icon-logo-Planning Center
Zeffy vs.

Planning Center

Compare
Events
Donations
icon-logo-Enthuse
Zeffy vs.

Enthuse

Compare
Events
Donations
icon-logo-Network for Good
Zeffy vs.

Network for Good

Compare
Donor management/CRM
Volunteers
Events
Auctions
Peer-to-peer
icon-logo-CauseVox
Zeffy vs.

CauseVox

Compare
Donations
Peer-to-peer
Events
Ticketing
Donor management/CRM

See how Zeffy compares in other areas

Zeffy vs.
Raffle platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Raffle platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Form Builders

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Form Builders.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Website builders / CMS

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Website builders / CMS.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Volunteer Management Software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Volunteer Management Software.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Ticketing Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Ticketing Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Tap-to-pay/POS Systems.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Membership Software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Membership Software.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Payment Processors

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Payment Processors.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Event Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Event Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Online store & eCommerce Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Online store & eCommerce Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Email Marketing Tools

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Email Marketing Tools.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Fundraising Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Fundraising Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Donation Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donation Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Crowdfunding Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Crowdfunding Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Donation matching platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donation matching platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Donor management / CRM software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donor management / CRM software.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Auction Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Auction Platforms.

Compare
What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Start your nonprofit
How is Zeffy free?

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free
100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

