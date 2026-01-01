Run events that actually raise money for your mission. Sell tickets, manage check-ins, and track donations without losing a cut to platform fees or juggling multiple tools.
Most event platforms take a cut of every ticket sale and donation. Zeffy doesn't. Run your gala, 5K, or bake sale and keep 100% of what you raise. No platform fees, no processing fees, no fine print. Just more money for your mission.
Stop juggling separate tools for tickets, donations, check-ins, and donor tracking. Zeffy handles it all in one place that's actually built for small nonprofit teams. Sell tickets, collect donations, manage check-ins with QR codes, and follow up with donors without switching between apps.
Event platforms are designed for corporate conferences and big venues. Zeffy is purpose-built for small nonprofit teams running galas, 5Ks, and fundraisers. No overwhelming features you'll never use, no enterprise pricing, no tech complexity. Just what you need to raise funds and engage donors.
Most event platforms are built for corporate events or large organizations with dedicated event staff. They pack in features you'll never use while charging fees that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy is different: we're built specifically for small nonprofits who need event ticketing that actually helps raise money, not just manage guests. You get professional event pages, seamless ticket sales, donor management, and follow-up tools - all without losing 3-5% of every ticket sale to platform fees. Plus, everything connects to your donor database automatically, so you're building relationships, not just selling tickets.
Absolutely not. Most event platforms charge monthly subscriptions plus processing fees, which makes no sense for small nonprofits running occasional fundraisers. With Zeffy, there are no monthly fees, no setup costs, and no processing fees - ever. You can create an event in minutes, sell tickets, and shut it down until your next fundraiser. Whether you're running one gala or twelve bake sales, you only pay for what donors choose to contribute as voluntary tips. Your event budget stays focused on the actual event, not the software.
We get it - you're already juggling too much to spend weeks learning new software. Zeffy is designed for real nonprofit teams: you can create your first event and start selling tickets in under 15 minutes. No training calls required, no complex setup. If you have donor data from other platforms, you can import it easily or just start fresh - many of our users find it's actually simpler to begin with a clean slate. And unlike other platforms that lock you into annual contracts, you can try everything for free and see if it works for your team before committing to anything.
This is exactly why we built Zeffy differently. Most event platforms only handle ticketing and registration, leaving you to juggle separate tools for online donations, donor follow-ups, and relationship management. You end up with donor data scattered across three different systems, manual work to connect everything, and multiple monthly fees eating into your budget. Zeffy gives you everything in one place: event ticketing, online donation forms, donor management, email follow-ups, and reporting. When someone buys a ticket to your gala, they're automatically added to your donor database. You can send thank-you emails, track their giving history, and invite them to future events - all without switching platforms or losing track of relationships. It's fundraising that actually builds on itself, not just event logistics.
We know your fundraising events don't happen during business hours, and you can't afford for something to go wrong when donors are trying to buy tickets. Unlike many event platforms that offer only email support or charge extra for phone access, Zeffy provides real human support when you need it. You can reach our team through live chat, email, or schedule a call - and we actually understand nonprofit fundraising, not just software troubleshooting. We've helped organizations fix payment issues during live auctions, walk through donor data questions the morning of an event, and troubleshoot ticket sales on weekends. Plus, since we're built for small nonprofits, our support team knows you're probably wearing multiple hats and need answers that make sense, not technical jargon. You're not just a ticket number to us.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.