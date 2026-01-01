How Zeffy compares to popular Raffle platforms

Run raffles and 50/50s that actually raise money for your mission. No platform fees, no percentage cuts, no fine print — just simple tools built for small nonprofit teams.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Raffle platforms

Zeffy vs. Raffle platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Raffle platforms

Raffle platforms
Feature
Online Raffle Ticket Sales
In-person Raffle Ticket Sales
Auto-Generated & Scannable E-Tickets
Custom Raffle Forms + Donor Info Collection
QR Code Raffle Entry
Varies
Randomized Winner Draw Tool
Varies
Mobile-First Checkout
Varies
Unlimited Entries, Campaigns, and Contacts
Varies
Automated Email Follow-Ups
Varies
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Varies
Recurring Donations
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Varies
Auctions
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Varies
Membership Management
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Varies
QR Code Donations
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Raffle platforms?

Keep 100% of every raffle dollar raised

Keep 100% of your raffle proceeds

Most raffle platforms take 3-5% of every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.

One platform for raffles, donations, and more

Stop juggling separate tools for ticket sales, donor tracking, and follow-ups. Zeffy handles your raffles plus donations, events, and CRM in one simple platform built for small nonprofit teams.

Built for nonprofits, not everyone else

Most raffle platforms serve businesses, individuals, and nonprofits alike. Zeffy is designed specifically for small nonprofit teams with simple workflows and donor stewardship built in.

Zeffy vs Raffle platforms: your top questions, answered

Why should I use Zeffy for raffles instead of a dedicated raffle platform?

Most raffle platforms charge fees on every ticket sale, which means less money for your mission. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every raffle entry — no platform fees, no processing fees, ever. Plus, you get everything in one place: raffle ticket sales, donor management, automated receipts, and follow-up emails. No need to juggle multiple tools or lose donor information between platforms. Your raffle becomes part of your overall fundraising strategy, not a separate headache.

Can Zeffy handle both online and in-person raffle ticket sales?

Yes. You can sell raffle tickets online through custom forms, and also handle in-person sales at events using QR codes or our mobile-friendly checkout. All entries get tracked in the same system, so you have one complete list of participants instead of trying to combine spreadsheets from different sources. Winners are drawn using our randomized tool, and you can send automated follow-up emails to everyone who entered — whether they bought tickets online or at your event.

What if I need more than just raffles? Do I have to pay extra for other fundraising tools?

Everything stays free. Unlike raffle-only platforms that charge extra for donor management or email tools, Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, a full CRM, and email marketing — all at no cost. So if someone enters your raffle and wants to make an additional donation, or sign up for your next event, they can do it seamlessly. You're not locked into just one type of fundraising, and you're not paying multiple platform fees to different companies.

How quickly can I get my first raffle up and running with Zeffy?

You can launch your raffle in under 30 minutes. Create your custom raffle form, add ticket pricing and prize details, and share the link — no waiting for approvals or complex setup. Unlike raffle platforms that require lengthy onboarding or technical configuration, Zeffy works right out of the box. Your raffle page is mobile-friendly from day one, and you can start selling tickets immediately. Plus, if you need to make changes or add more prizes later, you can edit everything yourself without calling support or waiting for updates.

What happens to my donor information after the raffle ends?

Every raffle participant automatically becomes part of your donor database, so you can build lasting relationships beyond the raffle. Their contact information, donation history, and preferences stay in your CRM for future outreach — no need to export spreadsheets or manually transfer data between systems. You can send thank-you emails, invite them to your next event, or follow up with donation opportunities throughout the year. Most raffle-only platforms don't help you nurture these relationships long-term, but with Zeffy, every raffle entry becomes a chance to grow your supporter community.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Raffle platforms

Zeffy vs.

SweepWidget

Raffles
Raffles
Zeffy vs.

Chance2Win

Raffles
Raffles
Zeffy vs.

Rafflebox

Raffles
Raffles
Zeffy vs.

RafflesNow

Raffles
Raffles
Zeffy vs.

TapKat

Raffles
Raffles
Zeffy vs.

PayBee

Compare
Auctions
Raffles
Ticketing
Peer-to-peer
Zeffy vs.

Charity Hive

Compare
Raffles
Donations
Events
Ticketing
Auctions
Zeffy vs.

CharityAuctionsToday

Compare
Auctions
Raffles
Donations
Ticketing
Zeffy vs.

Funraisin

Compare
Peer-to-peer
Ticketing
Online Store/eCommerce
Raffles
Fundraising
Zeffy vs.

DoJiggy

Compare
Fundraising
Peer-to-peer
Donations
Ticketing
Raffles
Zeffy vs.

Galabid

Compare
Auctions
Raffles
Ticketing
Donations
Fundraising
Zeffy vs.

DonorView

Compare
Fundraising
Volunteers
Events
Donor management/CRM
Email/Newsletters

See how Zeffy compares in other areas

Zeffy vs.
Raffle platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Raffle platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Form Builders

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Form Builders.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Website builders / CMS

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Website builders / CMS.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Volunteer Management Software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Volunteer Management Software.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Ticketing Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Ticketing Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Tap-to-pay/POS Systems.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Membership Software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Membership Software.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Payment Processors

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Payment Processors.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Event Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Event Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Online store & eCommerce Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Online store & eCommerce Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Email Marketing Tools

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Email Marketing Tools.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Fundraising Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Fundraising Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Donation Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donation Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Crowdfunding Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Crowdfunding Platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Donation matching platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donation matching platforms.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Donor management / CRM software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donor management / CRM software.

Compare
Zeffy vs.
Auction Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Auction Platforms.

Compare
What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

