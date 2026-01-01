Zeffy vs. Raffle platforms

Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Why should I use Zeffy for raffles instead of a dedicated raffle platform?

Most raffle platforms charge fees on every ticket sale, which means less money for your mission. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every raffle entry — no platform fees, no processing fees, ever. Plus, you get everything in one place: raffle ticket sales, donor management, automated receipts, and follow-up emails. No need to juggle multiple tools or lose donor information between platforms. Your raffle becomes part of your overall fundraising strategy, not a separate headache.

Can Zeffy handle both online and in-person raffle ticket sales?

Yes. You can sell raffle tickets online through custom forms, and also handle in-person sales at events using QR codes or our mobile-friendly checkout. All entries get tracked in the same system, so you have one complete list of participants instead of trying to combine spreadsheets from different sources. Winners are drawn using our randomized tool, and you can send automated follow-up emails to everyone who entered — whether they bought tickets online or at your event.

What if I need more than just raffles? Do I have to pay extra for other fundraising tools?

Everything stays free. Unlike raffle-only platforms that charge extra for donor management or email tools, Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, a full CRM, and email marketing — all at no cost. So if someone enters your raffle and wants to make an additional donation, or sign up for your next event, they can do it seamlessly. You're not locked into just one type of fundraising, and you're not paying multiple platform fees to different companies.

How quickly can I get my first raffle up and running with Zeffy?

You can launch your raffle in under 30 minutes. Create your custom raffle form, add ticket pricing and prize details, and share the link — no waiting for approvals or complex setup. Unlike raffle platforms that require lengthy onboarding or technical configuration, Zeffy works right out of the box. Your raffle page is mobile-friendly from day one, and you can start selling tickets immediately. Plus, if you need to make changes or add more prizes later, you can edit everything yourself without calling support or waiting for updates.

What happens to my donor information after the raffle ends?

Every raffle participant automatically becomes part of your donor database, so you can build lasting relationships beyond the raffle. Their contact information, donation history, and preferences stay in your CRM for future outreach — no need to export spreadsheets or manually transfer data between systems. You can send thank-you emails, invite them to your next event, or follow up with donation opportunities throughout the year. Most raffle-only platforms don't help you nurture these relationships long-term, but with Zeffy, every raffle entry becomes a chance to grow your supporter community.