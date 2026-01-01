Built for fundraising, not just websites. Get donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, and more in one platform with zero fees.
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
Website builders make you piece together donation forms, payment processing, and donor tracking from different tools. Zeffy gives you everything in one platform with zero fees, so you can focus on your mission instead of managing multiple subscriptions.
Website builders charge 2-3% on every donation plus monthly fees. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, every dollar goes directly to your cause. That's hundreds more for your programs, not platform costs.
Website builders leave you juggling separate tools for donations, donor tracking, and follow-ups. Zeffy unifies everything you need in one place, so you can spend time on your mission instead of managing multiple logins and subscriptions.
No, Zeffy is completely free—no monthly subscriptions, no setup fees, no hidden costs. Most website builders charge you monthly fees for their platform AND take a percentage of every donation (usually 2.9% + $0.30). That means you're paying twice: once to use their tools and again every time someone donates. With Zeffy, you get donation forms, donor management, event ticketing, email marketing, and more without any ongoing costs. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but there are never any required fees. This means more of your budget stays focused on your mission instead of paying for tools.
Yes, you'll talk to real people who understand nonprofits. Our support team is available during business hours to help you set up campaigns, troubleshoot issues, or answer questions about donor management. We know small nonprofit teams don't have time to dig through help articles or wait days for responses. Many website builders offer basic chat support or direct you to community forums, but they're not built for nonprofit-specific needs like tax receipts, donor stewardship, or fundraising compliance. At Zeffy, we've worked with thousands of nonprofits and understand the unique challenges you face. You're not just a ticket number—you're doing important work, and we're here to help you succeed.
Yes, absolutely. Zeffy works alongside your existing website, not instead of it. You can embed our donation forms, event registration, and other fundraising tools directly into your current site with simple copy-and-paste code. Many nonprofits use website builders for their main site but find those platforms charge fees on donations or lack nonprofit-specific features like automated tax receipts, donor management, and peer-to-peer campaigns. With Zeffy, you keep your website exactly as it is and add professional fundraising tools that actually work for nonprofits—with zero fees on every donation.
Most website builders offer basic donation add-ons, but they're missing the tools nonprofits actually need for effective fundraising. You'll end up paying fees (usually 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction), managing donors in spreadsheets, and manually sending tax receipts. Zeffy gives you everything in one place: zero-fee donations, built-in donor CRM, automated tax receipts, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and email marketing. Instead of juggling multiple tools and losing money to fees, you get a complete fundraising system that saves time and keeps 100% of every donation for your mission.
Yes, Zeffy is built for small nonprofit teams who wear many hats, not tech teams. You can create donation forms, set up events, and launch campaigns in minutes without any coding. Our tools work on mobile devices (many website builders still struggle with mobile optimization), and you can embed everything into your existing site with simple copy-and-paste. We also provide real human support during business hours to help you get set up. Unlike complex website builders that require learning curves and ongoing maintenance, Zeffy just works—so you can focus on your mission, not managing technology.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.