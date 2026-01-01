Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Will I need to keep paying monthly fees on top of donation processing costs?

No, Zeffy is completely free—no monthly subscriptions, no setup fees, no hidden costs. Most website builders charge you monthly fees for their platform AND take a percentage of every donation (usually 2.9% + $0.30). That means you're paying twice: once to use their tools and again every time someone donates. With Zeffy, you get donation forms, donor management, event ticketing, email marketing, and more without any ongoing costs. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but there are never any required fees. This means more of your budget stays focused on your mission instead of paying for tools.

What happens when I need help or have questions—will I get real support?

Yes, you'll talk to real people who understand nonprofits. Our support team is available during business hours to help you set up campaigns, troubleshoot issues, or answer questions about donor management. We know small nonprofit teams don't have time to dig through help articles or wait days for responses. Many website builders offer basic chat support or direct you to community forums, but they're not built for nonprofit-specific needs like tax receipts, donor stewardship, or fundraising compliance. At Zeffy, we've worked with thousands of nonprofits and understand the unique challenges you face. You're not just a ticket number—you're doing important work, and we're here to help you succeed.

Can I use Zeffy if I already have a website built on WordPress, Squarespace, or another platform?

Yes, absolutely. Zeffy works alongside your existing website, not instead of it. You can embed our donation forms, event registration, and other fundraising tools directly into your current site with simple copy-and-paste code. Many nonprofits use website builders for their main site but find those platforms charge fees on donations or lack nonprofit-specific features like automated tax receipts, donor management, and peer-to-peer campaigns. With Zeffy, you keep your website exactly as it is and add professional fundraising tools that actually work for nonprofits—with zero fees on every donation.

Why would I choose Zeffy over adding donation plugins to my existing website?

Most website builders offer basic donation add-ons, but they're missing the tools nonprofits actually need for effective fundraising. You'll end up paying fees (usually 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction), managing donors in spreadsheets, and manually sending tax receipts. Zeffy gives you everything in one place: zero-fee donations, built-in donor CRM, automated tax receipts, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and email marketing. Instead of juggling multiple tools and losing money to fees, you get a complete fundraising system that saves time and keeps 100% of every donation for your mission.

I'm not very technical—will I be able to set up fundraising tools without hiring a developer?

Yes, Zeffy is built for small nonprofit teams who wear many hats, not tech teams. You can create donation forms, set up events, and launch campaigns in minutes without any coding. Our tools work on mobile devices (many website builders still struggle with mobile optimization), and you can embed everything into your existing site with simple copy-and-paste. We also provide real human support during business hours to help you get set up. Unlike complex website builders that require learning curves and ongoing maintenance, Zeffy just works—so you can focus on your mission, not managing technology.