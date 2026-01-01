How Zeffy compares to popular Website builders / CMS

Built for fundraising, not just websites. Get donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, and more in one platform with zero fees.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Website builders / CMS

Zeffy vs. Website builders / CMS

How Zeffy compares to top Website builders / CMS

Website builders / CMS
Feature
Campaigns Landing Page
Embeddable Fundraising Tools
Varies
Drag-and-Drop Website Builder
Decorative
Website Templates
Content Management System
Blog Functionality
Custom Domain Support
SEO Tools
Website Hosting
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Online Donation Forms
Decorative
Event Ticketing & Registration
Decorative
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Decorative
Donor CRM & Management
Decorative
Recurring Donations
Decorative
Email Marketing & Automation
Decorative
Automated Tax Receipts
Decorative
Raffles & Lotteries
Decorative
Auctions
Decorative
Online Store/eCommerce
Decorative
Membership Management
Decorative
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Decorative
QR Code Donations
Decorative
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Decorative
100% Free Grant Finder
Decorative
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Decorative
Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Website builders / CMS?

Stop patching together tools that weren't built for nonprofits

🎯

Built for fundraising, not just websites

Website builders make you piece together donation forms, payment processing, and donor tracking from different tools. Zeffy gives you everything in one platform with zero fees, so you can focus on your mission instead of managing multiple subscriptions.

💸

No fees means more impact

Website builders charge 2-3% on every donation plus monthly fees. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, every dollar goes directly to your cause. That's hundreds more for your programs, not platform costs.

🔗

One platform, not a patchwork of tools

Website builders leave you juggling separate tools for donations, donor tracking, and follow-ups. Zeffy unifies everything you need in one place, so you can spend time on your mission instead of managing multiple logins and subscriptions.

Zeffy vs Website builders / CMS: your top questions, answered

Will I need to keep paying monthly fees on top of donation processing costs?

No, Zeffy is completely free—no monthly subscriptions, no setup fees, no hidden costs. Most website builders charge you monthly fees for their platform AND take a percentage of every donation (usually 2.9% + $0.30). That means you're paying twice: once to use their tools and again every time someone donates. With Zeffy, you get donation forms, donor management, event ticketing, email marketing, and more without any ongoing costs. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but there are never any required fees. This means more of your budget stays focused on your mission instead of paying for tools.

What happens when I need help or have questions—will I get real support?

Yes, you'll talk to real people who understand nonprofits. Our support team is available during business hours to help you set up campaigns, troubleshoot issues, or answer questions about donor management. We know small nonprofit teams don't have time to dig through help articles or wait days for responses. Many website builders offer basic chat support or direct you to community forums, but they're not built for nonprofit-specific needs like tax receipts, donor stewardship, or fundraising compliance. At Zeffy, we've worked with thousands of nonprofits and understand the unique challenges you face. You're not just a ticket number—you're doing important work, and we're here to help you succeed.

Can I use Zeffy if I already have a website built on WordPress, Squarespace, or another platform?

Yes, absolutely. Zeffy works alongside your existing website, not instead of it. You can embed our donation forms, event registration, and other fundraising tools directly into your current site with simple copy-and-paste code. Many nonprofits use website builders for their main site but find those platforms charge fees on donations or lack nonprofit-specific features like automated tax receipts, donor management, and peer-to-peer campaigns. With Zeffy, you keep your website exactly as it is and add professional fundraising tools that actually work for nonprofits—with zero fees on every donation.

Why would I choose Zeffy over adding donation plugins to my existing website?

Most website builders offer basic donation add-ons, but they're missing the tools nonprofits actually need for effective fundraising. You'll end up paying fees (usually 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction), managing donors in spreadsheets, and manually sending tax receipts. Zeffy gives you everything in one place: zero-fee donations, built-in donor CRM, automated tax receipts, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and email marketing. Instead of juggling multiple tools and losing money to fees, you get a complete fundraising system that saves time and keeps 100% of every donation for your mission.

I'm not very technical—will I be able to set up fundraising tools without hiring a developer?

Yes, Zeffy is built for small nonprofit teams who wear many hats, not tech teams. You can create donation forms, set up events, and launch campaigns in minutes without any coding. Our tools work on mobile devices (many website builders still struggle with mobile optimization), and you can embed everything into your existing site with simple copy-and-paste. We also provide real human support during business hours to help you get set up. Unlike complex website builders that require learning curves and ongoing maintenance, Zeffy just works—so you can focus on your mission, not managing technology.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Website builders / CMS

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

