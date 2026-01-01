How Zeffy compares to popular Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

Help supporters fundraise for your cause while keeping 100% of every dollar raised. No platform fees, no cuts from donations, no limits on campaigns.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

Zeffy vs. Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms
Feature
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Individual Fundraising Pages
Team Fundraising
Leaderboards
Social Sharing Tools
Fundraiser Management
Campaign Progress Thermometer
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Varies
Recurring Donations
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Varies
Auctions
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Varies
Membership Management
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Varies
QR Code Donations
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms?

Keep 100% of what your supporters raise

💰

Keep 100% of every dollar raised

Most peer-to-peer platforms take a cut from every donation your supporters raise. Zeffy gives you 100% free P2P tools so every dollar goes to your mission.

📊

Built-in CRM tracks every supporter

No need to juggle separate tools or lose donor data. Zeffy's built-in CRM automatically tracks all your P2P fundraisers and their donors in one place.

🆓

No setup fees or hidden costs

Many P2P platforms charge setup fees or require monthly subscriptions. Zeffy is completely free to start and use, so you can launch campaigns without upfront costs.

Zeffy vs Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms: your top questions, answered

How is Zeffy different from other peer-to-peer fundraising platforms?

Most peer-to-peer platforms charge 3-8% in fees and focus on individual campaigns rather than organizational needs. Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform or processing fees, and we're built specifically for nonprofits. You get peer-to-peer fundraising plus donations, events, CRM, and donor communications all in one place. No need to patch together multiple tools or lose money to fees that should go to your mission.

Can small nonprofits really run effective peer-to-peer campaigns without paying fees?

Absolutely. Our users regularly run successful peer-to-peer campaigns that keep 100% of what they raise. You get professional-looking campaign pages, easy sharing tools, and built-in donor management without the complexity or costs of platforms designed for big organizations. One PTO saved over $1,000 in fees on a single campaign - that's real money that went directly to their programs instead of platform costs.

What if our volunteers aren't tech-savvy? Will they be able to set up their own fundraising pages?

Yes, that's exactly who we built Zeffy for. Your volunteers can create their fundraising pages in minutes without any training. Everything works the same way across donations, events, and peer-to-peer campaigns, so once someone learns one part, they understand it all. Plus, all the donor data flows into your main account automatically, so you don't lose track of supporters when volunteers rotate out.

Do we need to manage multiple tools if we want to do peer-to-peer fundraising plus our regular donations and events?

No, that's exactly the problem Zeffy solves. Most nonprofits end up juggling 3-5 different platforms - one for peer-to-peer, another for regular donations, maybe PayPal for events, plus a separate system for donor data. With Zeffy, your peer-to-peer campaigns, donation pages, event ticketing, and donor management all live in one place. When someone donates through a volunteer's fundraising page, that supporter automatically shows up in your main donor database. No more manual data entry or losing track of people across different systems.

What happens to our donor relationships when peer-to-peer volunteers move on or lose interest?

Your donor data stays with your organization, not with individual volunteers. When someone donates through a volunteer's page, their information flows directly into your main account where you can follow up and build that relationship long-term. Even if volunteers graduate, move away, or step back, you keep all the supporter connections they helped create. This is huge for small nonprofits where volunteer turnover is common - you're building your donor base, not just running individual campaigns.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

