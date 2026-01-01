Zeffy vs. Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

Help supporters fundraise for your cause while keeping 100% of every dollar raised. No platform fees, no cuts from donations, no limits on campaigns.
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
💰
Most peer-to-peer platforms take a cut from every donation your supporters raise. Zeffy gives you 100% free P2P tools so every dollar goes to your mission.
📊
No need to juggle separate tools or lose donor data. Zeffy's built-in CRM automatically tracks all your P2P fundraisers and their donors in one place.
🆓
Many P2P platforms charge setup fees or require monthly subscriptions. Zeffy is completely free to start and use, so you can launch campaigns without upfront costs.
Most peer-to-peer platforms charge 3-8% in fees and focus on individual campaigns rather than organizational needs. Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform or processing fees, and we're built specifically for nonprofits. You get peer-to-peer fundraising plus donations, events, CRM, and donor communications all in one place. No need to patch together multiple tools or lose money to fees that should go to your mission.
Absolutely. Our users regularly run successful peer-to-peer campaigns that keep 100% of what they raise. You get professional-looking campaign pages, easy sharing tools, and built-in donor management without the complexity or costs of platforms designed for big organizations. One PTO saved over $1,000 in fees on a single campaign - that's real money that went directly to their programs instead of platform costs.
Yes, that's exactly who we built Zeffy for. Your volunteers can create their fundraising pages in minutes without any training. Everything works the same way across donations, events, and peer-to-peer campaigns, so once someone learns one part, they understand it all. Plus, all the donor data flows into your main account automatically, so you don't lose track of supporters when volunteers rotate out.
No, that's exactly the problem Zeffy solves. Most nonprofits end up juggling 3-5 different platforms - one for peer-to-peer, another for regular donations, maybe PayPal for events, plus a separate system for donor data. With Zeffy, your peer-to-peer campaigns, donation pages, event ticketing, and donor management all live in one place. When someone donates through a volunteer's fundraising page, that supporter automatically shows up in your main donor database. No more manual data entry or losing track of people across different systems.
Your donor data stays with your organization, not with individual volunteers. When someone donates through a volunteer's page, their information flows directly into your main account where you can follow up and build that relationship long-term. Even if volunteers graduate, move away, or step back, you keep all the supporter connections they helped create. This is huge for small nonprofits where volunteer turnover is common - you're building your donor base, not just running individual campaigns.
Network for Good
CauseVox
Swell Fundraising
Tiltify
Salsa Labs
Blackbaud
Vertical Raise
OneCause
Qgiv
Neon One
Anython
Pledge
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.