Zeffy vs. Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

How is Zeffy different from other peer-to-peer fundraising platforms?

Most peer-to-peer platforms charge 3-8% in fees and focus on individual campaigns rather than organizational needs. Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform or processing fees, and we're built specifically for nonprofits. You get peer-to-peer fundraising plus donations, events, CRM, and donor communications all in one place. No need to patch together multiple tools or lose money to fees that should go to your mission.

Can small nonprofits really run effective peer-to-peer campaigns without paying fees?

Absolutely. Our users regularly run successful peer-to-peer campaigns that keep 100% of what they raise. You get professional-looking campaign pages, easy sharing tools, and built-in donor management without the complexity or costs of platforms designed for big organizations. One PTO saved over $1,000 in fees on a single campaign - that's real money that went directly to their programs instead of platform costs.

What if our volunteers aren't tech-savvy? Will they be able to set up their own fundraising pages?

Yes, that's exactly who we built Zeffy for. Your volunteers can create their fundraising pages in minutes without any training. Everything works the same way across donations, events, and peer-to-peer campaigns, so once someone learns one part, they understand it all. Plus, all the donor data flows into your main account automatically, so you don't lose track of supporters when volunteers rotate out.

Do we need to manage multiple tools if we want to do peer-to-peer fundraising plus our regular donations and events?

No, that's exactly the problem Zeffy solves. Most nonprofits end up juggling 3-5 different platforms - one for peer-to-peer, another for regular donations, maybe PayPal for events, plus a separate system for donor data. With Zeffy, your peer-to-peer campaigns, donation pages, event ticketing, and donor management all live in one place. When someone donates through a volunteer's fundraising page, that supporter automatically shows up in your main donor database. No more manual data entry or losing track of people across different systems.

What happens to our donor relationships when peer-to-peer volunteers move on or lose interest?

Your donor data stays with your organization, not with individual volunteers. When someone donates through a volunteer's page, their information flows directly into your main account where you can follow up and build that relationship long-term. Even if volunteers graduate, move away, or step back, you keep all the supporter connections they helped create. This is huge for small nonprofits where volunteer turnover is common - you're building your donor base, not just running individual campaigns.