How Zeffy compares to popular Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Accept donations at events without expensive hardware or setup fees. Zeffy's iPhone tap-to-pay works instantly for volunteers, with zero fees taken from every donation.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Zeffy vs. Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

How Zeffy compares to top Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Tap-to-pay/POS Systems
Feature
No Hardware / Card Reader Required
Smartphone Tap-to-Pay (No Hardware)
Hardware Setup & Onboarding Complexity
No extra hardware needed
Complex
Device Rentals/Maintenance Costs
No extra hardware needed
Costly
Volunteer‑Friendly / Simple Setup for Non‑Tech Staff
Accept Payments at Events (Bake Sales, Galas)
0% transaction fee
Automatic donor tracking, receipts, donor data capture
Instant Payment Processing
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Online Donation Forms
Event Ticketing & Registration
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Donor CRM & Management
Recurring Donations
Email Marketing & Automation
Automated Tax Receipts
Raffles & Lotteries
Auctions
Online Store/eCommerce
Membership Management
Mobile-Optimized Forms
QR Code Donations
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
100% Free Grant Finder
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Zeffy is 100% free, always.

Why is Zeffy over other Tap-to-pay/POS Systems?

Keep every dollar from tap-to-pay donations

No hardware needed, zero fees taken

Most tap-to-pay systems require expensive card readers and charge 2-3% fees. Zeffy works on any iPhone with zero setup costs and keeps 100% of donations for your mission.

Built for volunteers, not tech teams

Skip the complex onboarding and device training. Zeffy's tap-to-pay launches in minutes, tracks donors automatically, and sends receipts without overwhelming your volunteers.

All-in-one platform, not just payments

Tap-to-pay tools only handle transactions. Zeffy tracks donors, sends receipts, and manages your entire fundraising operation from one place.

Zeffy vs Tap-to-pay/POS Systems: your top questions, answered

Do I need to buy hardware or rent card readers to accept donations at events?

No. Zeffy's tap-to-pay works directly on your iPhone without any extra hardware, card readers, or monthly equipment rentals. Most tap-to-pay platforms require you to purchase or lease expensive card readers, set up complex hardware, and manage device maintenance. With Zeffy, your volunteers can start accepting donations at bake sales, galas, or community events using just their phone. Plus, since Zeffy charges zero fees, every dollar donated goes directly to your mission instead of covering equipment costs and transaction fees.

Can tap-to-pay platforms handle our other fundraising needs like online donations and event tickets?

Most can't. Traditional tap-to-pay and POS platforms focus only on in-person payments, which means you'll still need separate tools for online donation forms, event registration, donor management, and follow-up communications. Zeffy gives you tap-to-pay plus everything else your nonprofit needs in one platform: donation pages, event ticketing, donor CRM, automated tax receipts, and email marketing. This eliminates the headache of juggling multiple tools and manually transferring donor data between systems.

How much will transaction fees cost us compared to Zeffy's model?

Most tap-to-pay platforms charge 2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly fees for equipment rentals. On a $1,000 fundraising event, that's $59 in fees alone. Over a year, those fees add up to hundreds or thousands of dollars that could fund your programs instead. Zeffy charges zero platform fees and zero processing fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but it's completely optional and transparent.

Will I need to train my volunteers on complicated software to use tap-to-pay at events?

Not with Zeffy. Your volunteers can start accepting donations in minutes using just their iPhone — no training manuals, complex setup, or technical troubleshooting required. Most tap-to-pay platforms require volunteers to learn multiple systems: hardware setup, payment processing software, manual receipt generation, and separate donor tracking. With Zeffy, everything happens automatically in one simple app. When someone taps to donate, Zeffy instantly processes the payment, sends a tax receipt, and adds the donor to your CRM. Your volunteers can focus on connecting with supporters instead of wrestling with technology, which means more successful events and happier volunteer teams.

What happens to our donor relationships when we only use tap-to-pay tools for events?

You lose them. Traditional tap-to-pay platforms treat each transaction as a one-time sale, not the beginning of a donor relationship. After your event ends, you have no way to follow up, send updates about your impact, or invite supporters to give again. Zeffy automatically captures every donor's information and builds your supporter database, so you can nurture those relationships year-round. Every person who taps to donate at your bake sale becomes part of your community — receiving thank-you emails, program updates, and invitations to future events. This turns one-time event attendees into long-term supporters who care about your mission, not just your fundraiser.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Zeffy vs.

DipJar

Compare
Tap-to-pay/POS
icon-logo-SumUp
Zeffy vs.

SumUp

Compare
Tap-to-pay/POS
icon-logo-SecureGive
Zeffy vs.

SecureGive

Compare
Tap-to-pay/POS
Donations
icon-logo-Clover
Zeffy vs.

Clover

Compare
Tap-to-pay/POS
icon-logo-Vanco
Zeffy vs.

Vanco

Compare
Tap-to-pay/POS
Donations
Ticketing
icon-logo-Tiptappay
Zeffy vs.

Tiptappay

Compare
Tap-to-pay/POS
icon-logo-Click & Pledge
Zeffy vs.

Click & Pledge

Compare
Donations
Peer-to-peer
Tap-to-pay/POS
icon-logo-Dona Donations
Zeffy vs.

Dona Donations

Compare
Tap-to-pay/POS
icon-logo-Collectin
Zeffy vs.

Collectin

Compare
Tap-to-pay/POS
icon-logo-Goodbox
Zeffy vs.

Goodbox

Compare
Tap-to-pay/POS
icon-logo-Cheddar Up
Zeffy vs.

Cheddar Up

Compare
Peer-to-peer
Fundraising
Events
Tap-to-pay/POS
Online Store/eCommerce

See how Zeffy compares in other areas

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

