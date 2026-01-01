Zeffy vs. Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Do I need to buy hardware or rent card readers to accept donations at events?

No. Zeffy's tap-to-pay works directly on your iPhone without any extra hardware, card readers, or monthly equipment rentals. Most tap-to-pay platforms require you to purchase or lease expensive card readers, set up complex hardware, and manage device maintenance. With Zeffy, your volunteers can start accepting donations at bake sales, galas, or community events using just their phone. Plus, since Zeffy charges zero fees, every dollar donated goes directly to your mission instead of covering equipment costs and transaction fees.

Can tap-to-pay platforms handle our other fundraising needs like online donations and event tickets?

Most can't. Traditional tap-to-pay and POS platforms focus only on in-person payments, which means you'll still need separate tools for online donation forms, event registration, donor management, and follow-up communications. Zeffy gives you tap-to-pay plus everything else your nonprofit needs in one platform: donation pages, event ticketing, donor CRM, automated tax receipts, and email marketing. This eliminates the headache of juggling multiple tools and manually transferring donor data between systems.

How much will transaction fees cost us compared to Zeffy's model?

Most tap-to-pay platforms charge 2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly fees for equipment rentals. On a $1,000 fundraising event, that's $59 in fees alone. Over a year, those fees add up to hundreds or thousands of dollars that could fund your programs instead. Zeffy charges zero platform fees and zero processing fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but it's completely optional and transparent.

Will I need to train my volunteers on complicated software to use tap-to-pay at events?

Not with Zeffy. Your volunteers can start accepting donations in minutes using just their iPhone — no training manuals, complex setup, or technical troubleshooting required. Most tap-to-pay platforms require volunteers to learn multiple systems: hardware setup, payment processing software, manual receipt generation, and separate donor tracking. With Zeffy, everything happens automatically in one simple app. When someone taps to donate, Zeffy instantly processes the payment, sends a tax receipt, and adds the donor to your CRM. Your volunteers can focus on connecting with supporters instead of wrestling with technology, which means more successful events and happier volunteer teams.

What happens to our donor relationships when we only use tap-to-pay tools for events?

You lose them. Traditional tap-to-pay platforms treat each transaction as a one-time sale, not the beginning of a donor relationship. After your event ends, you have no way to follow up, send updates about your impact, or invite supporters to give again. Zeffy automatically captures every donor's information and builds your supporter database, so you can nurture those relationships year-round. Every person who taps to donate at your bake sale becomes part of your community — receiving thank-you emails, program updates, and invitations to future events. This turns one-time event attendees into long-term supporters who care about your mission, not just your fundraiser.