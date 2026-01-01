Zeffy vs. Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Accept donations at events without expensive hardware or setup fees. Zeffy's iPhone tap-to-pay works instantly for volunteers, with zero fees taken from every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
Most tap-to-pay systems require expensive card readers and charge 2-3% fees. Zeffy works on any iPhone with zero setup costs and keeps 100% of donations for your mission.
Skip the complex onboarding and device training. Zeffy's tap-to-pay launches in minutes, tracks donors automatically, and sends receipts without overwhelming your volunteers.
Tap-to-pay tools only handle transactions. Zeffy tracks donors, sends receipts, and manages your entire fundraising operation from one place.
No. Zeffy's tap-to-pay works directly on your iPhone without any extra hardware, card readers, or monthly equipment rentals. Most tap-to-pay platforms require you to purchase or lease expensive card readers, set up complex hardware, and manage device maintenance. With Zeffy, your volunteers can start accepting donations at bake sales, galas, or community events using just their phone. Plus, since Zeffy charges zero fees, every dollar donated goes directly to your mission instead of covering equipment costs and transaction fees.
Most can't. Traditional tap-to-pay and POS platforms focus only on in-person payments, which means you'll still need separate tools for online donation forms, event registration, donor management, and follow-up communications. Zeffy gives you tap-to-pay plus everything else your nonprofit needs in one platform: donation pages, event ticketing, donor CRM, automated tax receipts, and email marketing. This eliminates the headache of juggling multiple tools and manually transferring donor data between systems.
Most tap-to-pay platforms charge 2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly fees for equipment rentals. On a $1,000 fundraising event, that's $59 in fees alone. Over a year, those fees add up to hundreds or thousands of dollars that could fund your programs instead. Zeffy charges zero platform fees and zero processing fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but it's completely optional and transparent.
Not with Zeffy. Your volunteers can start accepting donations in minutes using just their iPhone — no training manuals, complex setup, or technical troubleshooting required. Most tap-to-pay platforms require volunteers to learn multiple systems: hardware setup, payment processing software, manual receipt generation, and separate donor tracking. With Zeffy, everything happens automatically in one simple app. When someone taps to donate, Zeffy instantly processes the payment, sends a tax receipt, and adds the donor to your CRM. Your volunteers can focus on connecting with supporters instead of wrestling with technology, which means more successful events and happier volunteer teams.
You lose them. Traditional tap-to-pay platforms treat each transaction as a one-time sale, not the beginning of a donor relationship. After your event ends, you have no way to follow up, send updates about your impact, or invite supporters to give again. Zeffy automatically captures every donor's information and builds your supporter database, so you can nurture those relationships year-round. Every person who taps to donate at your bake sale becomes part of your community — receiving thank-you emails, program updates, and invitations to future events. This turns one-time event attendees into long-term supporters who care about your mission, not just your fundraiser.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.