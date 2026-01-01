How Zeffy compares to popular Donation matching platforms

Keep 100% of every donation while accessing matching gift tools that actually work for small nonprofit teams—no platform fees, no complex integrations, no catch.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Donation matching platforms

Zeffy vs. Donation matching platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Donation matching platforms

Donation matching platforms
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Varies
Recurring Donations
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Varies
Auctions
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Varies
Membership Management
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Varies
QR Code Donations
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Donation matching platforms?

Stop paying fees to help donors find matching gifts

Zero fees on all donations, not just matching

Most matching platforms charge fees on regular donations while only handling corporate gifts. Zeffy gives you zero-fee everything.

Built for small teams, not corporate programs

Skip complex corporate integrations. Get matching tools that work with your donor base and volunteer-run reality.

No setup headaches or corporate complexity

Get up and running in minutes, not months. No IT team required, no corporate integrations to manage.

Zeffy vs Donation matching platforms: your top questions, answered

Do donation matching platforms charge fees on the donations they help me collect?

Yes, most donation matching platforms charge platform fees, processing fees, or both. Even platforms focused on matching gifts typically don't eliminate the standard 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees you'll pay on every donation. Some also add monthly subscription costs on top of transaction fees. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every donation - no platform fees, no processing fees, ever. That means more money goes directly to your mission instead of paying for the tools that help you raise it.

Can donation matching platforms handle my other fundraising needs, or do I need separate tools?

Most donation matching platforms focus narrowly on corporate matching gifts and workplace giving programs. You'll still need separate tools for event ticketing, donor management, email communications, and general donation processing. This creates tool sprawl - juggling multiple platforms, manual data entry, and reconciling information across systems. Zeffy gives you donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, donor management, and communications all in one place. No more switching between platforms or losing donor data in the shuffle.

Are donation matching platforms too complex for small nonprofit teams?

Many donation matching platforms are built for larger organizations with dedicated development or IT teams. They often require complex integrations with your existing donation forms and CRM systems, plus ongoing technical management. If you're a small team wearing multiple hats, this can quickly become overwhelming. Zeffy is purpose-built for small, volunteer-led nonprofits. You can set up professional donation pages, events, and donor communications in minutes - no technical expertise required, no integrations needed.

Will I get stuck with a donation matching platform that only works during corporate giving seasons?

Most donation matching platforms are designed around corporate giving cycles - they shine during workplace campaigns and year-end matching gift drives, but leave you scrambling for solutions the rest of the year. You'll still need separate tools for your spring gala, summer membership drive, or emergency fundraising campaigns. This seasonal approach means you're constantly switching between platforms and losing momentum with donors. Zeffy works for you year-round. Whether you're running a matching gift campaign in December, hosting a fundraising event in March, or launching an emergency appeal in July, everything happens in the same platform. Your donors get a consistent experience, and you keep building relationships without starting over every season.

What happens when I need help with my donation matching platform - do I get real support or just help articles?

Many donation matching platforms offer limited support, especially for smaller organizations. You might get access to help articles and email tickets, but when you're trying to launch a time-sensitive campaign or troubleshoot a donor issue, you need someone who understands nonprofit work to actually talk you through it. Some platforms prioritize their enterprise clients, leaving smaller nonprofits waiting days for responses. At Zeffy, you can book a real call with someone who gets nonprofit life. We know you're juggling multiple priorities and can't wait three days for an email response when donors are trying to give. Our support team understands small nonprofit challenges because we built this platform specifically for teams like yours.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Donation matching platforms

Zeffy vs.

DonationMatch

Compare
Donation matching

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Start your nonprofit
ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Start your nonprofit
How is Zeffy free?

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.