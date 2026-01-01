How Zeffy compares to popular Crowdfunding platforms

Built for nonprofits, not product launches. Keep 100% of donations with tools designed for real donor relationships, not one-time campaigns.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Crowdfunding platforms

Zeffy vs. Crowdfunding platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Crowdfunding platforms

Crowdfunding platforms
Feature
Campaign Builder
Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)
COMING SOON!
Peer-to-peer fundraising
Upload Videos & Photos
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall
Custom Donor Communications
Varies
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms
Donation Dedication Options
Varies
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Varies
Recurring Donations
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Varies
Auctions
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Varies
Membership Management
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Varies
QR Code Donations
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Crowdfunding platforms?

Keep every dollar raised, not just most of it

💸

No fees, no fine print

Crowdfunding platforms take 3-8% of every donation. Zeffy keeps 100% of funds with your mission, where they belong.

🤝

Built for donor relationships

Most crowdfunding tools focus on one-off campaigns. Zeffy helps you build lasting donor connections with CRM and follow-up tools.

🌟

Made for nonprofits, not everyone

Crowdfunding platforms serve businesses and individuals too. Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits with donor stewardship and mission focus.

Zeffy vs Crowdfunding platforms: your top questions, answered

How is Zeffy different from crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe or Kickstarter?

Most crowdfunding platforms were built for one-time campaigns and product launches, not ongoing nonprofit fundraising. They charge 3-5% in platform fees, focus on viral marketing over donor relationships, and don't include the tools nonprofits actually need day-to-day. Zeffy is purpose-built for small nonprofits with zero fees ever, plus built-in donor management, event ticketing, recurring donations, and professional receipting. You get everything in one place without losing money to fees or juggling multiple tools.

Can I really run all my fundraising through Zeffy without paying platform fees?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. No platform fees, no monthly charges, no hidden costs. We're supported when donors choose to leave a voluntary contribution to Zeffy (most do, but it's always optional). Unlike crowdfunding platforms that take a cut of every donation, every dollar donated to your cause stays with your mission. That means if you raise $5,000, you keep all $5,000 to fund your programs.

What if I need more than just basic donation pages?

Zeffy includes everything small nonprofits need in one platform: donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, auctions, memberships, donor management, and email communications. Most crowdfunding platforms only handle basic donation collection, so you'd still need separate tools for events, donor follow-up, and recurring gifts. With Zeffy, you can replace multiple paid tools with one free platform that handles your entire fundraising workflow.

How hard is it to get started with Zeffy compared to setting up crowdfunding campaigns?

With Zeffy, you can have professional donation pages live in minutes, not days. Most crowdfunding platforms require you to build individual campaigns from scratch, write compelling copy, set funding goals, and navigate complex approval processes before going live. Zeffy gives you ready-to-use templates for donations, events, and memberships that you can customize with your branding and launch immediately. No campaign approval delays, no waiting periods, and no pressure to hit arbitrary funding targets. You can start collecting donations today and keep building your fundraising program as you go.

Will my donors trust Zeffy as much as they trust well-known crowdfunding sites?

Your donors will actually feel more confident giving through Zeffy because it's clearly built for nonprofits like yours. Crowdfunding platforms mix your serious mission work with product launches, personal fundraisers, and commercial campaigns, which can make your cause look less professional. Zeffy's donation pages are clean, nonprofit-focused, and include proper tax receipting that donors expect from legitimate charitable organizations. Plus, when donors see that 100% of their gift goes to your mission (not platform fees), it builds even more trust in your stewardship. Many of our nonprofits tell us donors comment on how professional and trustworthy their Zeffy pages look.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Crowdfunding platforms

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

