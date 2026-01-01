Zeffy vs. Crowdfunding platforms

Built for nonprofits, not product launches. Keep 100% of donations with tools designed for real donor relationships, not one-time campaigns.
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
Crowdfunding platforms take 3-8% of every donation. Zeffy keeps 100% of funds with your mission, where they belong.
Most crowdfunding tools focus on one-off campaigns. Zeffy helps you build lasting donor connections with CRM and follow-up tools.
Crowdfunding platforms serve businesses and individuals too. Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits with donor stewardship and mission focus.
Most crowdfunding platforms were built for one-time campaigns and product launches, not ongoing nonprofit fundraising. They charge 3-5% in platform fees, focus on viral marketing over donor relationships, and don't include the tools nonprofits actually need day-to-day. Zeffy is purpose-built for small nonprofits with zero fees ever, plus built-in donor management, event ticketing, recurring donations, and professional receipting. You get everything in one place without losing money to fees or juggling multiple tools.
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. No platform fees, no monthly charges, no hidden costs. We're supported when donors choose to leave a voluntary contribution to Zeffy (most do, but it's always optional). Unlike crowdfunding platforms that take a cut of every donation, every dollar donated to your cause stays with your mission. That means if you raise $5,000, you keep all $5,000 to fund your programs.
Zeffy includes everything small nonprofits need in one platform: donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, auctions, memberships, donor management, and email communications. Most crowdfunding platforms only handle basic donation collection, so you'd still need separate tools for events, donor follow-up, and recurring gifts. With Zeffy, you can replace multiple paid tools with one free platform that handles your entire fundraising workflow.
With Zeffy, you can have professional donation pages live in minutes, not days. Most crowdfunding platforms require you to build individual campaigns from scratch, write compelling copy, set funding goals, and navigate complex approval processes before going live. Zeffy gives you ready-to-use templates for donations, events, and memberships that you can customize with your branding and launch immediately. No campaign approval delays, no waiting periods, and no pressure to hit arbitrary funding targets. You can start collecting donations today and keep building your fundraising program as you go.
Your donors will actually feel more confident giving through Zeffy because it's clearly built for nonprofits like yours. Crowdfunding platforms mix your serious mission work with product launches, personal fundraisers, and commercial campaigns, which can make your cause look less professional. Zeffy's donation pages are clean, nonprofit-focused, and include proper tax receipting that donors expect from legitimate charitable organizations. Plus, when donors see that 100% of their gift goes to your mission (not platform fees), it builds even more trust in your stewardship. Many of our nonprofits tell us donors comment on how professional and trustworthy their Zeffy pages look.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.