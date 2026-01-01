Zeffy vs. Crowdfunding platforms

Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

How is Zeffy different from crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe or Kickstarter?

Most crowdfunding platforms were built for one-time campaigns and product launches, not ongoing nonprofit fundraising. They charge 3-5% in platform fees, focus on viral marketing over donor relationships, and don't include the tools nonprofits actually need day-to-day. Zeffy is purpose-built for small nonprofits with zero fees ever, plus built-in donor management, event ticketing, recurring donations, and professional receipting. You get everything in one place without losing money to fees or juggling multiple tools.

Can I really run all my fundraising through Zeffy without paying platform fees?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. No platform fees, no monthly charges, no hidden costs. We're supported when donors choose to leave a voluntary contribution to Zeffy (most do, but it's always optional). Unlike crowdfunding platforms that take a cut of every donation, every dollar donated to your cause stays with your mission. That means if you raise $5,000, you keep all $5,000 to fund your programs.

What if I need more than just basic donation pages?

Zeffy includes everything small nonprofits need in one platform: donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, auctions, memberships, donor management, and email communications. Most crowdfunding platforms only handle basic donation collection, so you'd still need separate tools for events, donor follow-up, and recurring gifts. With Zeffy, you can replace multiple paid tools with one free platform that handles your entire fundraising workflow.

How hard is it to get started with Zeffy compared to setting up crowdfunding campaigns?

With Zeffy, you can have professional donation pages live in minutes, not days. Most crowdfunding platforms require you to build individual campaigns from scratch, write compelling copy, set funding goals, and navigate complex approval processes before going live. Zeffy gives you ready-to-use templates for donations, events, and memberships that you can customize with your branding and launch immediately. No campaign approval delays, no waiting periods, and no pressure to hit arbitrary funding targets. You can start collecting donations today and keep building your fundraising program as you go.

Will my donors trust Zeffy as much as they trust well-known crowdfunding sites?

Your donors will actually feel more confident giving through Zeffy because it's clearly built for nonprofits like yours. Crowdfunding platforms mix your serious mission work with product launches, personal fundraisers, and commercial campaigns, which can make your cause look less professional. Zeffy's donation pages are clean, nonprofit-focused, and include proper tax receipting that donors expect from legitimate charitable organizations. Plus, when donors see that 100% of their gift goes to your mission (not platform fees), it builds even more trust in your stewardship. Many of our nonprofits tell us donors comment on how professional and trustworthy their Zeffy pages look.