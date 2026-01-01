Keep 100% of every donation while accessing matching gift tools that actually work for small nonprofit teams—no platform fees, no complex integrations, no catch.
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
Most matching platforms charge fees on regular donations while only handling corporate gifts. Zeffy gives you zero-fee everything.
Skip complex corporate integrations. Get matching tools that work with your donor base and volunteer-run reality.
Get up and running in minutes, not months. No IT team required, no corporate integrations to manage.
Yes, most donation matching platforms charge platform fees, processing fees, or both. Even platforms focused on matching gifts typically don't eliminate the standard 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees you'll pay on every donation. Some also add monthly subscription costs on top of transaction fees. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every donation - no platform fees, no processing fees, ever. That means more money goes directly to your mission instead of paying for the tools that help you raise it.
Most donation matching platforms focus narrowly on corporate matching gifts and workplace giving programs. You'll still need separate tools for event ticketing, donor management, email communications, and general donation processing. This creates tool sprawl - juggling multiple platforms, manual data entry, and reconciling information across systems. Zeffy gives you donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, donor management, and communications all in one place. No more switching between platforms or losing donor data in the shuffle.
Many donation matching platforms are built for larger organizations with dedicated development or IT teams. They often require complex integrations with your existing donation forms and CRM systems, plus ongoing technical management. If you're a small team wearing multiple hats, this can quickly become overwhelming. Zeffy is purpose-built for small, volunteer-led nonprofits. You can set up professional donation pages, events, and donor communications in minutes - no technical expertise required, no integrations needed.
Most donation matching platforms are designed around corporate giving cycles - they shine during workplace campaigns and year-end matching gift drives, but leave you scrambling for solutions the rest of the year. You'll still need separate tools for your spring gala, summer membership drive, or emergency fundraising campaigns. This seasonal approach means you're constantly switching between platforms and losing momentum with donors. Zeffy works for you year-round. Whether you're running a matching gift campaign in December, hosting a fundraising event in March, or launching an emergency appeal in July, everything happens in the same platform. Your donors get a consistent experience, and you keep building relationships without starting over every season.
Many donation matching platforms offer limited support, especially for smaller organizations. You might get access to help articles and email tickets, but when you're trying to launch a time-sensitive campaign or troubleshoot a donor issue, you need someone who understands nonprofit work to actually talk you through it. Some platforms prioritize their enterprise clients, leaving smaller nonprofits waiting days for responses. At Zeffy, you can book a real call with someone who gets nonprofit life. We know you're juggling multiple priorities and can't wait three days for an email response when donors are trying to give. Our support team understands small nonprofit challenges because we built this platform specifically for teams like yours.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.