How Zeffy compares to popular Website builders

Stop patching together website tools that weren't built for fundraising. Get donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, and more in one platform with zero fees.

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Website builders

Zeffy vs. Website builders

How Zeffy compares to top Website builders

Website builders
Feature
Campaigns Landing Page
Embeddable Fundraising Tools
Varies
Drag-and-Drop Website Builder
Decorative
Website Templates
Content Management System
Blog Functionality
Custom Domain Support
SEO Tools
Website Hosting
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Online Donation Forms
Decorative
Event Ticketing & Registration
Decorative
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Decorative
Donor CRM & Management
Decorative
Recurring Donations
Decorative
Email Marketing & Automation
Decorative
Automated Tax Receipts
Decorative
Raffles & Lotteries
Decorative
Auctions
Decorative
Online Store/eCommerce
Decorative
Membership Management
Decorative
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Decorative
QR Code Donations
Decorative
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Decorative
100% Free Grant Finder
Decorative
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Decorative
Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Website builders?

Stop paying to fundraise. Start raising more.

Built for fundraising, not web design

Website builders make you patch together donation forms, event tools, and donor tracking. Zeffy gives you everything in one place.

Zero fees means zero compromises

Website platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. With Zeffy, every dollar raised goes straight to your mission work.

Ready to fundraise in minutes, not months

Website builders require design skills and tech setup. Zeffy gets your donation forms live today with zero learning curve.

Zeffy vs Website builders: your top questions, answered

Can I use Zeffy to collect donations if I already have a website built on WordPress, Squarespace, or Wix?

Yes, absolutely. Zeffy's donation forms and fundraising tools are designed to work with your existing website. You can embed our donation forms directly into your current site, add QR codes for mobile giving, or link to Zeffy-hosted campaign pages. Unlike website builders that might charge extra for donation plugins or take a cut of your funds, Zeffy integrates seamlessly at zero cost. You keep your website exactly as it is and just add professional fundraising tools that actually work for nonprofits.

Why would I choose Zeffy over adding donation plugins to my website builder?

Most website builders offer basic donation buttons, but they're missing the nonprofit-specific features you actually need. With Zeffy, you get automated tax receipts, donor management, recurring donations, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and email follow-ups - all in one place, all free. Website builder plugins often charge transaction fees (2-5% per donation), require paid upgrades for features like receipts, and don't give you a real CRM to track your donors. Zeffy was built specifically for small nonprofits, so you get everything you need without the fees or feature gaps.

I'm not very tech-savvy and my website builder is already overwhelming. Is Zeffy going to add more complexity?

Actually, Zeffy reduces complexity. Instead of juggling your website builder plus separate tools for donations, events, donor tracking, and email receipts, Zeffy handles all your fundraising in one simple platform. You don't need to learn another website system - just set up your campaigns once and share the links or embed the forms. Many of our users tell us Zeffy is easier to use than the donation plugins they tried on their website builders, and you'll never hit a paywall or discover a feature costs extra.

What happens when I need help or have questions? Do I have to figure everything out on my own?

Not at all. Zeffy provides real human support from people who understand nonprofits - not generic customer service. You can book actual phone calls with our team, get help setting up your campaigns, and ask questions without worrying about being upsold or hitting support limits. Most website builders offer basic help docs or chatbots, but when you're stuck at 9 PM trying to fix a donation form before your big campaign launch, you need real people who care about your mission. Our support team has worked with thousands of small nonprofits, so we know the challenges you face and can help you solve them quickly.

I run fundraising campaigns throughout the year, not just one-time events. Can Zeffy handle ongoing fundraising needs?

Yes, Zeffy is built for year-round fundraising, not just websites or one-off campaigns. You can run recurring donation drives, seasonal appeals, emergency campaigns, membership renewals, and events all from the same platform. Your donor data stays in one place, so you can see who gave to your spring gala and follow up for your year-end appeal. Website builders are great for static content, but they don't give you the tools to nurture donor relationships over time. With Zeffy, you can send thank-you emails, track donor history, set up recurring gifts, and launch new campaigns whenever you need them - all without switching between different tools or losing track of your supporters.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Website builders

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.