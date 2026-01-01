Stop patching together website tools that weren't built for fundraising. Get donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, and more in one platform with zero fees.
Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits
Website builders make you patch together donation forms, event tools, and donor tracking. Zeffy gives you everything in one place.
Website platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. With Zeffy, every dollar raised goes straight to your mission work.
Website builders require design skills and tech setup. Zeffy gets your donation forms live today with zero learning curve.
Yes, absolutely. Zeffy's donation forms and fundraising tools are designed to work with your existing website. You can embed our donation forms directly into your current site, add QR codes for mobile giving, or link to Zeffy-hosted campaign pages. Unlike website builders that might charge extra for donation plugins or take a cut of your funds, Zeffy integrates seamlessly at zero cost. You keep your website exactly as it is and just add professional fundraising tools that actually work for nonprofits.
Most website builders offer basic donation buttons, but they're missing the nonprofit-specific features you actually need. With Zeffy, you get automated tax receipts, donor management, recurring donations, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and email follow-ups - all in one place, all free. Website builder plugins often charge transaction fees (2-5% per donation), require paid upgrades for features like receipts, and don't give you a real CRM to track your donors. Zeffy was built specifically for small nonprofits, so you get everything you need without the fees or feature gaps.
Actually, Zeffy reduces complexity. Instead of juggling your website builder plus separate tools for donations, events, donor tracking, and email receipts, Zeffy handles all your fundraising in one simple platform. You don't need to learn another website system - just set up your campaigns once and share the links or embed the forms. Many of our users tell us Zeffy is easier to use than the donation plugins they tried on their website builders, and you'll never hit a paywall or discover a feature costs extra.
Not at all. Zeffy provides real human support from people who understand nonprofits - not generic customer service. You can book actual phone calls with our team, get help setting up your campaigns, and ask questions without worrying about being upsold or hitting support limits. Most website builders offer basic help docs or chatbots, but when you're stuck at 9 PM trying to fix a donation form before your big campaign launch, you need real people who care about your mission. Our support team has worked with thousands of small nonprofits, so we know the challenges you face and can help you solve them quickly.
Yes, Zeffy is built for year-round fundraising, not just websites or one-off campaigns. You can run recurring donation drives, seasonal appeals, emergency campaigns, membership renewals, and events all from the same platform. Your donor data stays in one place, so you can see who gave to your spring gala and follow up for your year-end appeal. Website builders are great for static content, but they don't give you the tools to nurture donor relationships over time. With Zeffy, you can send thank-you emails, track donor history, set up recurring gifts, and launch new campaigns whenever you need them - all without switching between different tools or losing track of your supporters.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.