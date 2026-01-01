Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Can I use Zeffy to collect donations if I already have a website built on WordPress, Squarespace, or Wix?

Yes, absolutely. Zeffy's donation forms and fundraising tools are designed to work with your existing website. You can embed our donation forms directly into your current site, add QR codes for mobile giving, or link to Zeffy-hosted campaign pages. Unlike website builders that might charge extra for donation plugins or take a cut of your funds, Zeffy integrates seamlessly at zero cost. You keep your website exactly as it is and just add professional fundraising tools that actually work for nonprofits.

Why would I choose Zeffy over adding donation plugins to my website builder?

Most website builders offer basic donation buttons, but they're missing the nonprofit-specific features you actually need. With Zeffy, you get automated tax receipts, donor management, recurring donations, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and email follow-ups - all in one place, all free. Website builder plugins often charge transaction fees (2-5% per donation), require paid upgrades for features like receipts, and don't give you a real CRM to track your donors. Zeffy was built specifically for small nonprofits, so you get everything you need without the fees or feature gaps.

I'm not very tech-savvy and my website builder is already overwhelming. Is Zeffy going to add more complexity?

Actually, Zeffy reduces complexity. Instead of juggling your website builder plus separate tools for donations, events, donor tracking, and email receipts, Zeffy handles all your fundraising in one simple platform. You don't need to learn another website system - just set up your campaigns once and share the links or embed the forms. Many of our users tell us Zeffy is easier to use than the donation plugins they tried on their website builders, and you'll never hit a paywall or discover a feature costs extra.

What happens when I need help or have questions? Do I have to figure everything out on my own?

Not at all. Zeffy provides real human support from people who understand nonprofits - not generic customer service. You can book actual phone calls with our team, get help setting up your campaigns, and ask questions without worrying about being upsold or hitting support limits. Most website builders offer basic help docs or chatbots, but when you're stuck at 9 PM trying to fix a donation form before your big campaign launch, you need real people who care about your mission. Our support team has worked with thousands of small nonprofits, so we know the challenges you face and can help you solve them quickly.

I run fundraising campaigns throughout the year, not just one-time events. Can Zeffy handle ongoing fundraising needs?

Yes, Zeffy is built for year-round fundraising, not just websites or one-off campaigns. You can run recurring donation drives, seasonal appeals, emergency campaigns, membership renewals, and events all from the same platform. Your donor data stays in one place, so you can see who gave to your spring gala and follow up for your year-end appeal. Website builders are great for static content, but they don't give you the tools to nurture donor relationships over time. With Zeffy, you can send thank-you emails, track donor history, set up recurring gifts, and launch new campaigns whenever you need them - all without switching between different tools or losing track of your supporters.