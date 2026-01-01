How Zeffy compares to popular Online store & eCommerce Platforms

Built for nonprofits, not online retailers. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, CRM, and more with zero fees, so you can focus on your mission instead of managing multiple tools.

Decorative

Zeffy is trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits

Sign up to Zeffy for free
100% free forever.
Online store & eCommerce Platforms

Zeffy vs. Online store & eCommerce Platforms

How Zeffy compares to top Online store & eCommerce Platforms

Online store & eCommerce Platforms
Feature
Product Catalog Management
Decorative
Decorative
Shopping Cart Functionality
Decorative
Decorative
Inventory Management
Decorative
Product Variants (Size, Color)
Decorative
Decorative
Shipping Integrations
Decorative
Discount Codes & Promotions
Decorative
Order Management
Decorative
Decorative
Payment Processing
Decorative
Decorative
Zeffy Core Platform Capabilities
100% Zero-Fee Model
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Online Donation Forms
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Event Ticketing & Registration
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Donor CRM & Management
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Recurring Donations
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Email Marketing & Automation
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Automated Tax Receipts
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Raffles & Lotteries
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Auctions
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Online Store/eCommerce
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Membership Management
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Mobile-Optimized Forms
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
QR Code Donations
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Tap-to-Pay Functionality
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
100% Free Grant Finder
Decorative
Decorative
Varies
Purpose-Built for Nonprofits
Decorative
Decorative
Varies

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

Calculate savings
How is Zeffy free?

Why is Zeffy over other Online store & eCommerce Platforms?

Stop paying to accept donations

💸

No transaction fees eating your budget

eCommerce platforms charge 2-3% fees that drain funds from your mission. Zeffy's zero-fee model means every dollar stays with your cause.

🌟

Built for nonprofits, not online retailers

Skip the complex setup and monthly costs. Get donation forms, event tickets, CRM, and email tools designed for small nonprofit teams.

Ready to fundraise in minutes, not months

eCommerce platforms require complex setup and ongoing maintenance. Zeffy gets you accepting donations today with zero technical headaches.

Sign up for free

Zeffy vs Online store & eCommerce Platforms: your top questions, answered

Can I use eCommerce platforms like Shopify or WooCommerce for my nonprofit's fundraising and events?

While eCommerce platforms can technically process donations, they're built for selling products to customers, not building relationships with donors. You'll face several challenges: transaction fees of 2-3% on every donation (plus monthly subscription costs), no automated tax receipts for donors, and no donor management tools to track giving history or send follow-ups. Most importantly, these platforms don't understand nonprofit compliance needs or donor stewardship. Zeffy gives you purpose-built fundraising tools with zero fees, automated tax receipts, donor CRM, and features like peer-to-peer campaigns and event ticketing that eCommerce platforms simply don't offer.

Why shouldn't I just use PayPal or Square for donations and patch together other tools as needed?

Many small nonprofits start with this approach, but it creates more work and costs more money over time. You'll pay 2.9-3.5% in fees on every donation, spend hours manually tracking donors across different platforms, and struggle to send proper tax receipts or follow-up communications. Plus, you'll need separate tools for events, email marketing, and donor management, which means more monthly subscriptions and data scattered across multiple systems. Zeffy consolidates everything you need in one platform with zero fees, so you can focus on your mission instead of juggling tools and losing donation dollars to processing costs.

Do eCommerce platforms work well for nonprofit events and ticket sales?

eCommerce platforms treat event tickets like any other product, which creates problems for nonprofits. You'll pay transaction fees on every ticket sale, have no way to track attendee information for future donor outreach, and miss features you need like donation add-ons during checkout or proper event check-in tools. These platforms also don't handle nonprofit-specific needs like sponsorship levels, auction integration, or connecting event attendees to your donor database. Zeffy's event tools are designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising events, with zero fees on ticket sales, built-in donation opportunities, and seamless integration with your donor management system.

How long does it take to set up fundraising on an eCommerce platform compared to Zeffy?

Setting up fundraising on eCommerce platforms can take weeks of work that most small nonprofits don't have time for. You'll need to configure payment processing, set up product listings for "donations," manually create tax receipt systems, and figure out how to track donor information across multiple tools. Many nonprofits get stuck trying to make these business-focused platforms work for nonprofit needs, or they end up paying developers to customize everything. With Zeffy, you can launch professional donation pages, event ticketing, and donor management in under an hour. Everything is pre-built for nonprofits, so you don't need technical skills or extra setup time. You can focus on your mission instead of wrestling with tools that weren't designed for you.

Will my donors trust a donation page that looks like an online store?

This is a real concern many nonprofits face when using eCommerce platforms. Donors expect a professional, trustworthy experience that feels like they're supporting a cause, not buying a product. When your donation page looks like a shopping cart with "add to cart" buttons and checkout flows designed for retail, it can confuse donors and hurt their confidence in your organization. Some donors may even question if their gift is tax-deductible or wonder if you're actually a legitimate nonprofit. Zeffy gives you branded donation pages that look professional and feel purpose-built for giving. Donors see clear messaging about their impact, automatic tax receipts, and an experience that builds trust in your mission. Your supporters deserve to feel confident about their giving, and you deserve to look as professional as you are.

See how Zeffy stacks up against top Online store & eCommerce Platforms

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
No items found.

See how Zeffy compares in other areas

Zeffy vs.
Raffle platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Raffle platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Form Builders

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Form Builders.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Website builders

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Website builders.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Volunteer Management Software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Volunteer Management Software.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Ticketing Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Ticketing Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Tap-to-pay/POS Systems

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Tap-to-pay/POS Systems.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Peer-to-peer Fundraising Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Membership Software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Membership Software.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Payment Processors

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Payment Processors.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Event Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Event Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Online store & eCommerce Platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Online store & eCommerce Platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Email Marketing Tools

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Email Marketing Tools.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Fundraising platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Fundraising platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Donation platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donation platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Crowdfunding platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Crowdfunding platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Donation matching platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donation matching platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Donor management / CRM software

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Donor management / CRM software.

Compare
Decorative
Zeffy vs.
Auction platforms

Compare Zeffy to the most popular Auction platforms.

Compare
Decorative
Sign up for free
What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Start your nonprofit
How is Zeffy free?

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free
Sign up to Zeffy for free
100% free forever.
Decorative

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
Decorative
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.